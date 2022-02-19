سياسة|الهند

الهند.. برلماني يهدد المسلمين ويخيّرهم بين اعتناق الهندوسية أو الذهاب إلى باكستان (فيديو)

مسلمون يصلون الجمعة في جورجاغرام بالهند (أرشيفية)
19/2/2022

وجّه عضو المجلس التشريعي بولاية أوتار براديش الهندية مايانكيشوار سينغ تهديدًا للمسلمين في مقطع فيديو تداوله ناشطون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية.

وبحسب شبكة (إن دي تي في NDTV) الهندية فإن سينغ السياسي المنتمي لحزب الشعب الهندي الحاكم قال إن “المسلمين لو أرادوا البقاء في الهند فعليهم الإيمان بالهندوسية أو أن يرحلوا إلى باكستان”.

وأوضحت الشبكة الهندية أنه من غير المعلوم تاريخ تصوير هذا الفيديو.

وتشهد ولاية أوتار براديش حالة من خطاب الكراهية المتصاعد من بعض الناشطين والسياسيين المحافظين ضد المسلمين، خاصة أن الولاية تمر حاليًّا بانتخابات على مستوى المجالس التشريعية المحلية فيها.

وأكدت الوكالة الهندية أنها تواصلت مع شرطة ولاية أوتار براديش، وأبلغها مسؤول بإسناد التحقيق في الأمر إلى إحدى الفِرق، وأن الشرطة أصدرت مذكرة للتحقيق مع السياسي الهندي.

وانتقد ناشطون عبر منصات التواصل تصريحات السياسي الهندي، وقال سرينيفاس ألافيلي الذي شارك فيديو سينغ، إنه خالف “القسَم الدستوري”، وطالب الحكومة والحزب الحاكم بعزله من منصبه وعدم السماح له بالترشح مرة أخرى.

 

 

 

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند