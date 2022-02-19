الهند.. برلماني يهدد المسلمين ويخيّرهم بين اعتناق الهندوسية أو الذهاب إلى باكستان (فيديو)

وجّه عضو المجلس التشريعي بولاية أوتار براديش الهندية مايانكيشوار سينغ تهديدًا للمسلمين في مقطع فيديو تداوله ناشطون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية.

وبحسب شبكة (إن دي تي في NDTV) الهندية فإن سينغ السياسي المنتمي لحزب الشعب الهندي الحاكم قال إن “المسلمين لو أرادوا البقاء في الهند فعليهم الإيمان بالهندوسية أو أن يرحلوا إلى باكستان”.

وأوضحت الشبكة الهندية أنه من غير المعلوم تاريخ تصوير هذا الفيديو.

وتشهد ولاية أوتار براديش حالة من خطاب الكراهية المتصاعد من بعض الناشطين والسياسيين المحافظين ضد المسلمين، خاصة أن الولاية تمر حاليًّا بانتخابات على مستوى المجالس التشريعية المحلية فيها.

وأكدت الوكالة الهندية أنها تواصلت مع شرطة ولاية أوتار براديش، وأبلغها مسؤول بإسناد التحقيق في الأمر إلى إحدى الفِرق، وأن الشرطة أصدرت مذكرة للتحقيق مع السياسي الهندي.

وانتقد ناشطون عبر منصات التواصل تصريحات السياسي الهندي، وقال سرينيفاس ألافيلي الذي شارك فيديو سينغ، إنه خالف “القسَم الدستوري”، وطالب الحكومة والحزب الحاكم بعزله من منصبه وعدم السماح له بالترشح مرة أخرى.

This is an MLA from @BJP4India that took oath on the Constitution. He needs to be disqualified and should never be allowed to contest in any election ever again. @ECISVEEP @JPNadda your party must take action https://t.co/rbKginJghg — Srinivas Alavilli (@srinualavilli) February 18, 2022

“If Hindus wake up, we will puII your beards and make a chotia (Hindu symbol). If you [MusIims] want to live in India, you'll have to say Radhe Radhe [Hindu religious chant] or else go to Pakistan.” Hate speech by Mayankeshwar Singh, BJP MLA from Amethi.pic.twitter.com/6x3JTaBVq8 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) February 17, 2022

I am more worried about India’s progress and image than anything else at the world level. These things cannot be hidden in today’s world.

Thus, I condemn to any hate speech from any community to keep India’s image of clean and respectful. https://t.co/9H6zcSP1c9 — 🏏Taus Rizvi 🏏 (@rizvitaus) February 17, 2022

The fact that Mayankeshar Singh is giving this speech in front of a house that doesnt event have concrete walls or a proper roof, is a pretty accurate allegory of the problems we face. https://t.co/mGuy2QcBIQ — arati (@Arati1411) February 18, 2022