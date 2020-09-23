لانقطاع الكهرباء.. "ذا روك" يحطّم بوابة بيته الحديدية ليلحق بعمله (فيديو)
وشارك نجم المصارعة والممثل البالغ من العمر 48 عامًا، والمتحمس للياقة البدنية، لقطات لبوابة منزله الأمامية وهي ملقاة على العشب بالقرب من البيت يوم الجمعة، مع تعليق مطول يوضح أن انقطاع التيار الكهربائي أجبره على حل الأمور بيديه، حتى يلحق بعمله حيث يصوّر فيلم "Red Notice".
وتابع "ليست أفضل أوقاتي، ولكن يجب على الرجل أن يذهب إلى العمل. لقد عانينا من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي بسبب العواصف الشديدة، مما تسبب في عدم فتح البوابة الأمامية".
Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates
وتابع "حاولت تجاوز النظام الهيدروليكي لفتح البوابات، والذي يعمل عادة عند انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، لكنها لم تُفعّل هذه المرة."
وأوضح "ذا روك" أن أقرب تقدير يمكن أن يحصل عليه كي يأتي فني ويساعدني يستغرق حوالي 45 دقيقة".
وأضاف "بحلول هذا الوقت، أعلم أن لدي مئات من أفراد طاقم الإنتاج ينتظرونني للحضور إلى العمل حتى نبدأ يومنا، لذلك فعلت ما كان عليّ القيام به. دفعت البوابة وخلعتها بنفسي".
Not my finest hour 🤦🏽♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates
وأوضح أن حرّاسه انتظروا وصول الفنيين وعمّال اللحام إذ جرى استبدال البوابة، وشارك "ذا روك" صورة ومقطع فيديو على إنستغرام حصدا ملايين المشاهدات خلال أيام، وتظهر اللقطات الضرر الذي وقع والإصلاحات التي أجريت.
وقال مازحا "ربما في المرة القادمة سأقفز على البوابات وأتصل بأوبر".
وكان "ذا روك" حريصًا على العودة للعمل في فيلمه "Red Notice" الذي تأخر إنتاجه بسبب جائحة كورونا، لكنه استأنف الإنتاج في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر.