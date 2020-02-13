بسبب "كورونا".. إلغاء مؤتمر الموبايل العالمي في برشلونة
وجاء في بيان على الموقع الرسمي للمؤتمر أن قرار الإلغاء جاء بناء على الأخذ في الاعتبار الأمن والسلامة في مدينة برشلونة الإسبانية في ظل القلق العالمي بشأن تفشي الفيروس والقلق من السفر، جعلت من المستحيل على منظمي الحدث تنظيمه.
وأضاف البيان:" تحترم جهات المدينة المضيفة هذا القرار وتتفهمه."
وأصاب فيروس كورونا المستجد حتى الآن أكثر من 60 ألف شخص منذ ظهوره في الصين نهاية العام الماضي وتسبب في وفاة 1370 شخصا حتى الآن.
To all our Mi Fans, users, partners and friends from the media, following GSMA's decision to cancel #MWC2020, #Xiaomi will also delay our global product launch of the latest flagship #Mi10 series.— Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) February 13, 2020
Thank you all for your understanding. #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/hOFgk9gE3G
We respect & appreciate the enhanced measures taken by the GSMA in canceling MWC 2020. As a global company, this worldwide health emergency impacts many of our colleagues & partners and we are committed to doing our part to protect the health & wellbeing of all.— HTC (@htc) February 13, 2020