الخميس 13 فبراير 2020 20:12

بسبب "كورونا".. إلغاء مؤتمر الموبايل العالمي في برشلونة

عمال يغادرون مقر مؤتمر الموبايل العالمي بعد إلغاء التجمع السنوي في برشلونة
غيتي
قرر منظمو المؤتمر العالمي للهاتف المحمول إلغاءه بعد انسحاب عدد من الشركات التي كانت ضمن المشاركين بالمؤتمر بسبب فيروس كوفيد19 (كورونا).

وجاء في بيان على الموقع الرسمي للمؤتمر أن قرار الإلغاء جاء بناء على الأخذ في الاعتبار الأمن والسلامة في مدينة برشلونة الإسبانية في ظل القلق العالمي بشأن تفشي الفيروس والقلق من السفر، جعلت من المستحيل على منظمي الحدث تنظيمه.

وأضاف البيان:" تحترم جهات المدينة المضيفة هذا القرار وتتفهمه."

وأصاب فيروس كورونا المستجد حتى الآن أكثر من 60 ألف شخص منذ ظهوره في الصين نهاية العام الماضي وتسبب في وفاة 1370 شخصا حتى الآن.

المصدر
الجزيرة مباشر
وكالات
كلمات مفتاحية
فيروس كورونا المستجد
الصين
برشلونة
مؤتمر الهاتف المحمول

