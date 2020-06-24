البث الحي
بريطانيا: بن لادن في مدرجات ملعب ليدز يونايتد.. ما القصة؟

نادي ليدز يونايتد الإنجليزي
24/6/2020

وأظهرت صور تداولها مغردون ووسائل إعلام بريطانية مجسمًا يحمل صورة بن لادن على أحد المقاعد في ملعب النادي.

وعلَّق رئيس النادي قائلًا إنه "سيحرص على عدم وجود المزيد من الصور المسيئة"، بعد أن وُضعت صورة لأسامة بن لادن على مقعد في ملعبه "إيلاند رود".

يشار إلى أنه لم يسمح بعد للمشجعين بحضور المباريات المتبقية من الموسم بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد (المسبب لمرض كوفيد-19)، وعلى أثر ذلك، دعت أندية عدة مشجعيها إلى إرسال صور لأنفسهم أو أحبائهم لوضعها على المقاعد الفارغة.

وقال نادي ليدز إنه أزال صورة زعيم تنظيم القاعدة من مدرجات الملعب على الفور.

وقالت صحف بريطانية إن أحد المشجعين دفع 25 جنيها إسترلينيا مقابل وضع صورة بن لادن على أحد المقاعد الفارعة.

ويحتل الفريق المركز الثاني في البطولة رغم هزيمته، السبت الماضي، في كارديف سيتي، ويستضيف السبت المقبل، نادي فولهام صاحب المركز الثالث.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
