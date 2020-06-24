بريطانيا: بن لادن في مدرجات ملعب ليدز يونايتد.. ما القصة؟

وأظهرت صور تداولها مغردون ووسائل إعلام بريطانية مجسمًا يحمل صورة بن لادن على أحد المقاعد في ملعب النادي.

Quelqu'un a mis un portrait de Ben Laden dans les tribunes du stade de Leeds United ! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VO0Cr0rBDq — Instant Foot 🤜🏻🤛🏿 (@lnstantFoot) June 24, 2020

وعلَّق رئيس النادي قائلًا إنه "سيحرص على عدم وجود المزيد من الصور المسيئة"، بعد أن وُضعت صورة لأسامة بن لادن على مقعد في ملعبه "إيلاند رود".

يشار إلى أنه لم يسمح بعد للمشجعين بحضور المباريات المتبقية من الموسم بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد (المسبب لمرض كوفيد-19)، وعلى أثر ذلك، دعت أندية عدة مشجعيها إلى إرسال صور لأنفسهم أو أحبائهم لوضعها على المقاعد الفارغة.

وقال نادي ليدز إنه أزال صورة زعيم تنظيم القاعدة من مدرجات الملعب على الفور.

وقالت صحف بريطانية إن أحد المشجعين دفع 25 جنيها إسترلينيا مقابل وضع صورة بن لادن على أحد المقاعد الفارعة.

Guess Who – Leeds United edition Does he have a beard?” “Yes” “Was he a founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda?” “Yes” “Is it Bin Laden?” “Yeah, well done, you win” pic.twitter.com/aEcBe4hzWO — Smiv (@smivadee) June 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/AllLoveLeeds/status/1275782950584451074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nothing surprises me anymore in 2020? Leeds United – Hold my pint. pic.twitter.com/gDUDmEZb3s — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) June 24, 2020

Someone's paid £25 to have Osama bin Laden as a crowdie at Elland Road. Can't cope 😭😭 #lufc pic.twitter.com/KpphMtTQfh — I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) June 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/Roody_The_Fob/status/1275853955529150467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Osama Bin Laden made it to the Leeds United stands. https://t.co/EP6GVF96o8 — Shuaib Ahmed (@Footynions) June 24, 2020

The cardboard cutout of former al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was sat amongst Leeds supporters in the Elland Road stand. https://t.co/Vy2hgkq6fZ — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 24, 2020

Leeds United remove image of Osama bin Laden from Elland Road stands https://t.co/kM2PUKOqTc — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 24, 2020

Wait someone paid actual real English pounds to put a picture of Bin Laden in the Leeds United Crowd… …and a Leeds employee actually went ahead and stuck it to a seat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/40iZ6rWWlr — White Goodman (@Charles93Prisk) June 24, 2020

An example of when fan engagement goes wrong… Someone has paid to have a cardboard cutout of Osama Bin Laden in the crowd at Leeds United 😳 pic.twitter.com/WHRSAGp9ov — Behind Sport (@BehindSportHQ) June 24, 2020

ويحتل الفريق المركز الثاني في البطولة رغم هزيمته، السبت الماضي، في كارديف سيتي، ويستضيف السبت المقبل، نادي فولهام صاحب المركز الثالث.