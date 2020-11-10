مباراة كرة قدم مثيرة تحت الثلوج(فيديو)

وغطت الثلوج الكثيفة أرضية الملعب بأكمله قبل اللقاء، وأثناء تدريبات الإحماء قبل بداية المباراة.

ورغم إزالة جزء كبير منه قبل إطلاق صافرة البداية، إلا أن الثلج استمر في التساقط حتى أثناء سير المباراة، واستمرت اللعبة لتنتهي بفوز الضيف سبورتنغ بهدفين مقابل لا شيء للمضيف.

Ilie wins snow pinball in the dying seconds of the first half to put #SportingKC ahead 1-0.

and if the lead holds…👀 #DecisionDay pic.twitter.com/cPqTbUSqQe

