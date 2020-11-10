البث الحي
رياضة

مباراة كرة قدم مثيرة تحت الثلوج(فيديو)

مباراة "ريال سالت ليك" و"سبورتنغ كانساس سيتي"
مباراة "ريال سالت ليك" و"سبورتنغ كانساس سيتي"
10/11/2020

وغطت الثلوج الكثيفة أرضية الملعب بأكمله قبل اللقاء، وأثناء تدريبات الإحماء قبل بداية المباراة.

ورغم إزالة جزء كبير منه قبل إطلاق صافرة البداية، إلا أن الثلج استمر في التساقط حتى أثناء سير المباراة، واستمرت اللعبة لتنتهي بفوز الضيف سبورتنغ بهدفين مقابل لا شيء للمضيف.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
المزيد من رياضة

بعد صلاح.. اتحاد الكرة المصري يعلن إصابة النني بكورونا

إصابة محمد النني لاعب وسط أرسنال الإنجليزي ومنتخب مصر بفيروس كورونا مواقع التواصل (مواقع التواصل)

هدف عالمي من منتصف الملعب بدوري أمم أوربا (فيديو)

هدف عالمي من منتصف الملعب بدوري أمم أوربا

شاهد: بكاء نجل أبو تريكة عقب إهداره ركلة جزاء وخسارة فريقه

شاهد: مصر تتصدر مجموعتها بفوز صعب على توغو بتصفيات أمم أفريقيا

مصر تتصدر مجموعتها بفوز صعب على توغو
الأكثر قراءة

القضاء الألماني يكشف معلومات جديدة عن "الجاسوس المصري" في مكتب ميركل

المستشارة الألمانية أنغيلا ميركل (يمين) والرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (يسار) (رويترز)

مكتشف لقاح كورونا يتحدث عن وقت العودة إلى الحياة الطبيعية

مدير عام شركة بيونتيك الألمانية أوغور شاهين

القره داغي يرد على ترحيب إسرائيل ببيان هيئة كبار العلماء السعودية

الأمين العام للاتحاد العالمي لعلماء المسلمين علي محيي الدين القره داغي

رسالة من شيخ الأزهر لمنتجي لقاح كورونا

الدكتور أحمد الطيب شيخ الأزهر (مواقع التواصل)