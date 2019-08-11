‭ ‬صلاح يلتقط الصور مع طفل أصيب أثناء محاولة اللحاق بسيارته

انتهت محاولة مشجع صغير لنادي ليفربول لمشاهدة محمد صلاح بإصابته بنزيف في الأنف لكن الصبي سرعان ما نسي كل آلامه حين أظهر المهاجم الدولي المصري تعاطفه ووقف إلى جواره لالتقاط الصور

@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9

— Joe Cooper 🐺 (@joecooper93) August 10, 2019