‭ ‬صلاح يلتقط الصور مع طفل أصيب أثناء محاولة اللحاق بسيارته

لويس فاولر مع محمد صلاح
لويس فاولر مع محمد صلاح
11/8/2019

انتهت محاولة مشجع صغير لنادي ليفربول لمشاهدة محمد صلاح بإصابته بنزيف في الأنف لكن الصبي سرعان ما نسي كل آلامه حين أظهر المهاجم الدولي المصري تعاطفه ووقف إلى جواره لالتقاط الصور

  • ذكرت شبكة "سكاي" أن لويس فاولر (11 عاما) اصطدم في عامود إنارة وسقط على الأرض والدماء تنزف من أنفه بعد أن ركض هو وشقيقه ايزاك بجوار سيارة صلاح، أمس السبت، وهما يلوحان للاعب ليفربول.
  • بعد أن شاهد الولد الصغير يتألم عاد صلاح بسيارته للاطمئنان عليه قبل أن يلتقط معه الصور.

  • قال جو كوبر زوج والدة فاولر لشبكة سكاي "اعتذر صلاح وأبدى تعاطفه الشديد مع الولدين وجعلهما يشعران بتحسن كبير".
  • كتب كوبر على تويتر مع صور للمهاجم برفقة الولدين "نشكرك يا صلاح على عودتك للاطمئنان عليهما بعدما أصيب لويس وهو يحاول التلويح لك".
  • تابع "يحبك كثيرا وزال الألم فورا حين احتضنته. أنت إنسان بحق. أشكرك أيها الملك المصري".
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
