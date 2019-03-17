شاهد: لاعب نيوزيلندي يسجد تكريما لضحايا هجوم المسجدين

قام لاعب نيوزيلندي بالسجود عقب تسجيله هدفا في بطولة الدوري الأسترالي لكرة القدم تكريما لضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي على مسجدين في نيوزيلندا.
My prayers go out to everyone that lost their lives and to all their loved ones, very sad day in our history. https://t.co/uvsWJin9j5
In a tough week for his country, Kiwi Kosta Barbarouses pays his respects with a classy goal celebration. #ChristchurchAttack pic.twitter.com/S3Z0JQmWns
What an amazing sight ❤️
Watch as these proud men perform a powerful Haka to commemorate the victims of the Christchurch mass shootings.
This happened at Surfers Paradise earlier today.
📹: Pee Jay pic.twitter.com/H319lHNt9T
Members of Māori community perform #Haka in tribute to those murdered in #Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/YjhqdWtSHx
