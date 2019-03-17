شاهد: لاعب نيوزيلندي يسجد تكريما لضحايا هجوم المسجدين

قام لاعب نيوزيلندي بالسجود عقب تسجيله هدفا في بطولة الدوري الأسترالي لكرة القدم تكريما لضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي على مسجدين في نيوزيلندا.

التفاصيل:

اللاعب كوستا بارباروسيس سجد على الأرض فور تسجيله هدف فريقه الأول، ونقلت عنه وسائل إعلام محلية "في الحقيقة أنا محطم للغاية. إنه يوم عاطفي. ربما لا يعني (السجود بعد الهدف) لهم لكثير، ولكنه شيء ما".

كوستا، وهو من أصول يونانية، كتب على صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة به "أصلي من أجل كل شخص فقد حياته وكذلك من أجل أحبائهم، يوم حزين للغاية في تاريخنا".

My prayers go out to everyone that lost their lives and to all their loved ones, very sad day in our history. https://t.co/uvsWJin9j5 — Kosta Barbarouses (@KostaBarb7) March 17, 2019

قناة فوكس سبورت أستراليا نشرت فيديو للسجود وأشادت بما قام به اللاعب تجاه الضحايا.

In a tough week for his country, Kiwi Kosta Barbarouses pays his respects with a classy goal celebration. #ChristchurchAttack pic.twitter.com/S3Z0JQmWns — Fox Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) March 16, 2019

رقصات تقليدية:

أفراد من السكان الأصليين لنيوزيلندا، الذين يعرفون باسم الماوري، عبروا عن تضامنهم مع ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي وأسرهم بتقديم عروض للرقصة التقليدية المعروفة باسم "هاكا".

حسب التراث الشعبي، كان الماوري يقومون بهذه الرقصة قبل الحروب وفي الجنازات وفي استقبال الضيوف.

عادة ما يتم تقديم عرض "هاكا" في مراسم استقبال كبار الضيوف.

What an amazing sight ❤️ Watch as these proud men perform a powerful Haka to commemorate the victims of the Christchurch mass shootings. This happened at Surfers Paradise earlier today. 📹: Pee Jay pic.twitter.com/H319lHNt9T — ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane) March 17, 2019