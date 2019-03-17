البث الحي
شاهد: لاعب نيوزيلندي يسجد تكريما لضحايا هجوم المسجدين

17/3/2019

قام لاعب نيوزيلندي بالسجود عقب تسجيله هدفا في بطولة الدوري الأسترالي لكرة القدم تكريما لضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي على مسجدين في نيوزيلندا.

التفاصيل:
  • اللاعب كوستا بارباروسيس سجد على الأرض فور تسجيله هدف فريقه الأول، ونقلت عنه وسائل إعلام محلية "في الحقيقة أنا محطم للغاية. إنه يوم عاطفي. ربما لا يعني (السجود بعد الهدف) لهم لكثير، ولكنه شيء ما".
  • كوستا، وهو من أصول يونانية، كتب على صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة به "أصلي من أجل كل شخص فقد حياته وكذلك من أجل أحبائهم، يوم حزين للغاية في تاريخنا".

  • قناة فوكس سبورت أستراليا نشرت فيديو للسجود وأشادت بما قام به اللاعب تجاه الضحايا.

رقصات تقليدية:
  • أفراد من السكان الأصليين لنيوزيلندا، الذين يعرفون باسم الماوري، عبروا عن تضامنهم مع ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي وأسرهم بتقديم عروض للرقصة التقليدية المعروفة باسم "هاكا".
  • حسب التراث الشعبي، كان الماوري يقومون بهذه الرقصة قبل الحروب وفي الجنازات وفي استقبال الضيوف.
  • عادة ما يتم تقديم عرض "هاكا" في مراسم استقبال كبار الضيوف.

 

المصدر : مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
