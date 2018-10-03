البث الحي
رونالدو ينفي مجددا مزاعم الاغتصاب

نجم كرة القدم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو - أرشيفية
3/10/2018

جدد نجم كرة القدم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو اليوم الأربعاء مزاعم الاغتصاب الموجهة ضده مؤكدا أنه مرتاح الضمير وسينتظر نتائج أي تحقيق بنفس مطمئنة.

التفاصيل:
  • قال رونالدو عبر حسابه في تويتر: "أنفي تماما الاتهامات الموجهة ضدي. الاغتصاب جريمة فظيعة تتعارض مع كل شيء أؤمن به".
  • وأضاف: "حرصا مني على تبرئة ساحتي أرفض تكهنات ساقتها وسائل اعلام نقلا عن أشخاص يسعون للترويج لأنفسهم على حسابي. سأنتظر بنفس مطمئنة نتائج جميع التحقيقات".

 

خلفية:

  • هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي ينفي فيها رونالدو ارتكابه جريمة الاغتصاب بحق سيدة تدعى كاثرين مايورغا.

  • رونالدو قال قبل أيام ردا على سؤال من أحد متابعيه في مقطع فيديو على صفحته على إنستغرام: "ما قالوه اليوم غير صحيح، أخبار مزيفة. هم يحاولون الاستفادة من اسمي، هذا أمر طبيعي. هم يحاولون الحصول على الشهرة من خلال ذكرهم لاسمي، وهذا جزء من العمل".
  • زعمت السيدة، وتدعى كاثرين مايروغا، في حوار مع مجلة دير شبيغل الألمانية أن رونالدو، نجم فريق يوفنتوس الإيطالي، قام باغتصابها في أحد فنادق مدينة لاس فيغاس الأمريكية في شهر يونيو/حزيران عام 2009.
  • قالت المجلة الألمانية إن رونالدو ومايروغا توصلا إلى اتفاق لضمان صمتها مقابل حصولها على 375 ألف دولار.
  • قالت دير شبيغل إن ليزلي مارك ستوفال محامية السيدة مايروغا رفعت دعوى مدنية لإعلان إبطال اتفاق عدم الإفشاء.
  • نفى محامي رونالدو هذه المزاعم وقال إن تقرير المجلة الألمانية غير قانوني وإنه سيرفع دعوى للتعويض عن الأضرار المعنوية التي لحقت بموكله.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
