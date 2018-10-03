رونالدو ينفي مجددا مزاعم الاغتصاب

جدد نجم كرة القدم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو اليوم الأربعاء مزاعم الاغتصاب الموجهة ضده مؤكدا أنه مرتاح الضمير وسينتظر نتائج أي تحقيق بنفس مطمئنة.

التفاصيل:

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018