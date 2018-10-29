يوم حزين لكرة القدم.. ليستر سيتي الإنجليزي يعلن مصرع مالِكه

قال نادي ليستر سيتي والشرطة البريطانية إن فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا، مالك النادي، قتل برفقة 4 أشخاص آخرين عندما تحطمت مروحيته عقب مباراة بالدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم السبت.
Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha passed away following Saturday’s tragic helicopter crash.
RIP Vichai, thank you for all that you did for Leicester City. You helped re-write the culture of our wonderful city and your legacy will live on.#LCFC 💙🦊 pic.twitter.com/4imYF9z8EW
Thank you for everything you have done for me, the players, the fans, the club and the whole city of Leicester. You made mine and everyone else’s dream come true.I am devastated and can’t quite process what has happened but we will do our best to help this club grow. RIP #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/4oEuABIg54
A truly sad day for football. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who tragically passed away. #LCFC
We are deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the other passengers on board the helicopter that left the King Power Stadium last night.
We send our heartfelt condolences to their families and all at @LCFC at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r4K4KEtSZa
This is truly heart breaking, sending all my love and thoughts to everyone at @LCFC and especially Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family what you created and achieved will never be forgotten a true hero has been lost 💙💙 https://t.co/Utu7VpcVMI
You gave not only all Leicester City fans the best surprise ever by guiding them to the premier league title. You gave all football fans the best football fairytale story ever. Let’s hope another mediocre club can ‘do a leicester’ RIP Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha 😭😪 #lcfc pic.twitter.com/MPAiqFLyrh
Heart wrenching reading the news about Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha & the other victims. The messages from the players just show how much he cared about the club and community as a whole. I was fortunate enough to witness the positive impact he had on the city of Leicester #RIP pic.twitter.com/l6z1tkG3xs
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of @LCFC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha & his staff members in a helicopter crash outside the stadium last night. A man who gave so much to the city – unforgettable memories & enormous charitable donations..Thoughts are with his family
