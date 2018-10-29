البث الحي
رياضة|بريطانيا

يوم حزين لكرة القدم.. ليستر سيتي الإنجليزي يعلن مصرع مالِكه

فيتشاي سريفادانابرابا, مالك نادي ليستير سيتي الإنجليزي
فيتشاي سريفادانابرابا, مالك نادي ليستير سيتي الإنجليزي
29/10/2018

قال نادي ليستر سيتي والشرطة البريطانية إن فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا، مالك النادي، قتل برفقة 4 أشخاص آخرين عندما تحطمت مروحيته عقب مباراة بالدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم السبت.

مصرع مالِك ليستر سيتي:
  • شرطة ليسترشير قالت إن الطائرة سقطت في مرآب للسيارات بالقرب من استاد كينغ باور في حوالي الساعة 19:30 بتوقيت غرينتش، بعد نحو ساعة واحدة من نهاية مباراة ليستر سيتي ضد وست هام يونايتد.
  • الشرطة أضافت أن الضحايا يعتقد أنهم اثنان من موظفي رجل الأعمال التايلانديين، وهما نورسارا سوكناماي وكيفبورن بونباري، وقائد الطائرة إيريك سوافر وراكبة تدعى إيزابيلا روزا ليخوفيتس.
  • نادي ليستر سيتي قال في بيان: "بكل أسف وبقلوب مكسورة نؤكد أن رئيسنا فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا كان ضمن الذين فقدوا أرواحهم بشكل مأساوي مساء السبت عندما تحطمت طائرة هليكوبتر تقله هو وأربعة أشخاص آخرين خارج استاد كينغ باور".
الأربعة الذين لقوا حتفهم مع فيتشاي في حادث الطائرة المنكوبة (مواقع التواصل)
  • الشرطة أكدت أن لا أحد على الأرض أصيب بسوء.
  • وفق شهود عيان، كانت المروحية تجاوزت بالكاد مدرجات الاستاد قبل أن تبدأ في الدوران حول نفسها لتسقط بعد ذلك على الأرض وتتحول إلى كرة من النار.
  • وقالت الشرطة إن إدارة التحقيق في حوادث الطيران تقود التحقيق في سبب الحادث.
  • قالت شركة ليوناردو الايطالية المصنعة للطائرة إنها مستعدة للمساعدة في التحقيق، وأضافت الشركة الايطالية أن هذا أول حادث للهليكوبتر ايه.دبليو 169.
  • قالت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي إن مباراة ليستر سيتي في الدور الرابع لكأس رابطة الأندية ضد ساوثامبتون والتي كانت مقررة يوم الثلاثاء تم تأجيلها بسبب الحادث، وكانت المباراة ستقام باستاد كينغ باور.

من هو رئيس النادي؟
  • فيتشاي، وهو رجل أعمال تايلاندي عملاق، اشترى النادي المغمور الواقع في وسط انجلترا عام 2010 ثم فاجأ عالم كرة القدم حين خالف التوقعات ليحرز لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في 2016 في قصة رياضية ملهمة.
  • كان فيكاي، وهو أب لأربعة ومؤسس شركة كينغ باور العملاقة للأسواق الحرة، شخصية محبوبة بين جماهير النادي.
  • وفقًا لمجلة فوربس يعد فيكاي خامس أغنى شخص في تايلاند وتبلغ ثروته نحو 5 مليارات دولار.

https://twitter.com/FlightAlerts_/status/1056670662935359488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

  • بعد أن ضخ الملايين في النادي، ساعد فيتشاي ليستر على العودة للدوري الممتاز في 2014 قبل أن يفاجئ العالم بالفوز على أمثال مانشستر يونايتد وليفربول وتشيلسي ليصبح بطلًا لإنجلترا.
  • رجل الأعمال العصامي فيتشاي أسس شركة كينغ باور التايلاندية العملاقة للأسواق الحرة في 1989.
  • أعمال الأسواق الحرة تلقت دفعة قوية في 2006 عندما احتكر فيتشاي المطار إبان حكومة رئيس الوزراء في ذلك الوقت تاكسين شيناواترا، وواصلت الشركة ازدهارها حتى بعد الإطاحة بتاكسين في انقلاب في ذلك العام.
  • إمبراطورية عائلة فيتشاي تشمل نادي أود-هيفرلي لويفن البلجيكي لكرة القدم.

ردود فعل:
  • مئات المشجعين وضعوا الزهور وقمصان ليستر وأوشحة تقلدها خارج الاستاد تكريمًا لذكرى فيتشاي، الأحد.
  • ريتشارد سكودامور الرئيس التنفيذي للدوري الانجليزي الممتاز قال في بيان فيتشاي كان رجلا نبيلا أثرى اللعبة بأدبه وسحره وسنفتقده بشدة. تأثيره على ليستر – نادي كرة القدم والمدينة – سيتم تذكره للأبد".
فيتشاي وسط لاعبي ليستر سيتي (فيسبوك)
  • ويس مورغان، قائد ليستر سيتي، غرد عبر تويتر: "انفطر قلبي بالأنباء المتعلقة برئيسنا. كان رجلا محبوبًا".
  • الدنمركي كاسبر شمايكل حارس ليستر سيتي قال: "لقد غيرت كرة القدم للأبد! أعطيت الأمل للجميع في أن المستحيل يمكن أن يصبح ممكنا، ليس فقط لمشجعينا بل لكل الجماهير في العالم في أي رياضة".
  • النمساوي كريستيان فوكس مدافع ليستر سيتي نشر صورة له مع فيتشاي المبتسم وكتب "أشكرك".
  • بن تشيلويل مدافع ليستر سيتي ومنتخب إنجلترا علق "لا أستطيع تصديق ذلك. انفطر قلبي بأنباء عدم نجاة أحد من حادث الأمس. فيتشاي كان من أفضل الناس الذين يمكن للمرء أن يتمنى مقابلتهم، سعادتك تجعله سعيدًا، كان مبتسمًا ويضحك دائمًا. ما فعله لهذا النادي ولمدينة ليستر مذهل".

  • هاري ماغواير، مدافع ليستر سيتي ومنتخب إنجلترا، قال "لا يمكن للكلمات أن تصف ما أشعر به. كان رجلًا رائعًا حقًا سيفتقده الجميع".
  • جيمس ماديسون، لاعب وسط ليستر سيتي ومنتخب إنجلترا تحت 21 عامًا، قال: "انفطر قلبي بأنباء عدم نجاة أحد من حادث الهليكوبتر بالأمس. الحياة ليست عادلة في بعض الأحيان. كان رجلًا رائعًا عاش وتنفس نادي ليستر سيتي. ارقد في سلام".
  • محمد صلاح مهاجم ليفربول ومنتخب مصر قال "يوم حزين حقًا لكرة القدم".
  • وست هام يونايتد منافس ليستر سيتي في مباراة السبت، قال "نود إرسال تعازينا لأسرة فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا في هذه الأوقات الحزينة والمأساوية. اسهاماته الضخمة في ليستر سيتي ومدينة ليستر وكرة القدم الإنجليزية لن ينساها أحد. تعازينا أيضًا للأسر الأخرى التي تأثرت بالحادث المأساوي".

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + رويترز
المزيد من رياضة

محمد صلاح ينشر أول صورة له بعد تعافيه من كورونا

اللاعب المصري ونجم ليفربول الإنجليزي محمد صلاح (موافع التواصل)

وحيدا في المدرجات.. احتفال هستيري لبرازيلي بهدف فريقه (فيديو)

(تويتر)

لاعب يخنق منافسه في مباراة كرة قدم ودية بالأرجنتين (فيديو)

قبض دياز على رقبة لوسيرو بساعده لبضع ثوان فحاول الأخير تخليص نفسه لكنه لم يستطع حتى تدخل المزيد من اللاعبين لفصلهم (موافع التواصل)

مصر.. مرتضى منصور يهاجم أحمد موسى (فيديو)

(الجزيرة)
الأكثر قراءة

تركيا: سنرد في الميدان على تفتيش سفينتنا

(تويتر)

بالأسماء.. مصر تتحفظ على أموال 285 شخصا بينهم إعلاميون وسياسيون معارضون

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز)

القضاء اللبناني يصدر قراره بشأن زوج نانسي عجرم المتهم بالقتل

المغنية اللبنانية نانسي عجرم وزوجها فادي الهاشم

الجيش الألماني: الأتراك أجبرونا على التخلي عن تفتيش سفينة في طريقها لليبيا

طاقم الفرقاطة الألمانية صعدوا إلى السفينة التي كانت تبعد 160 ميلا بحريا عن ميناء بنغازي