يوم حزين لكرة القدم.. ليستر سيتي الإنجليزي يعلن مصرع مالِكه

قال نادي ليستر سيتي والشرطة البريطانية إن فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا، مالك النادي، قتل برفقة 4 أشخاص آخرين عندما تحطمت مروحيته عقب مباراة بالدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم السبت.

مصرع مالِك ليستر سيتي:

شرطة ليسترشير قالت إن الطائرة سقطت في مرآب للسيارات بالقرب من استاد كينغ باور في حوالي الساعة 19:30 بتوقيت غرينتش، بعد نحو ساعة واحدة من نهاية مباراة ليستر سيتي ضد وست هام يونايتد .

الشرطة أضافت أن الضحايا يعتقد أنهم اثنان من موظفي رجل الأعمال التايلانديين، وهما نورسارا سوكناماي وكيفبورن بونباري، وقائد الطائرة إيريك سوافر وراكبة تدعى إيزابيلا روزا ليخوفيتس .

نادي ليستر سيتي قال في بيان: "بكل أسف وبقلوب مكسورة نؤكد أن رئيسنا فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا كان ضمن الذين فقدوا أرواحهم بشكل مأساوي مساء السبت عندما تحطمت طائرة هليكوبتر تقله هو وأربعة أشخاص آخرين خارج استاد كينغ باور".

الأربعة الذين لقوا حتفهم مع فيتشاي في حادث الطائرة المنكوبة (مواقع التواصل)

الشرطة أكدت أن لا أحد على الأرض أصيب بسوء .

وفق شهود عيان، كانت المروحية تجاوزت بالكاد مدرجات الاستاد قبل أن تبدأ في الدوران حول نفسها لتسقط بعد ذلك على الأرض وتتحول إلى كرة من النار .

وقالت الشرطة إن إدارة التحقيق في حوادث الطيران تقود التحقيق في سبب الحادث .

قالت شركة ليوناردو الايطالية المصنعة للطائرة إنها مستعدة للمساعدة في التحقيق، وأضافت الشركة الايطالية أن هذا أول حادث للهليكوبتر ايه.دبليو 169 .

قالت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي إن مباراة ليستر سيتي في الدور الرابع لكأس رابطة الأندية ضد ساوثامبتون والتي كانت مقررة يوم الثلاثاء تم تأجيلها بسبب الحادث، وكانت المباراة ستقام باستاد كينغ باور.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha passed away following Saturday’s tragic helicopter crash. RIP Vichai, thank you for all that you did for Leicester City. You helped re-write the culture of our wonderful city and your legacy will live on.#LCFC 💙🦊 pic.twitter.com/4imYF9z8EW — Leicester City FC (@FIRST4LCFC) October 28, 2018

من هو رئيس النادي؟

فيتشاي، وهو رجل أعمال تايلاندي عملاق، اشترى النادي المغمور الواقع في وسط انجلترا عام 2010 ثم فاجأ عالم كرة القدم حين خالف التوقعات ليحرز لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في 2016 في قصة رياضية ملهمة .

كان فيكاي، وهو أب لأربعة ومؤسس شركة كينغ باور العملاقة للأسواق الحرة، شخصية محبوبة بين جماهير النادي .

وفقًا لمجلة فوربس يعد فيكاي خامس أغنى شخص في تايلاند وتبلغ ثروته نحو 5 مليارات دولار .

بعد أن ضخ الملايين في النادي، ساعد فيتشاي ليستر على العودة للدوري الممتاز في 2014 قبل أن يفاجئ العالم بالفوز على أمثال مانشستر يونايتد وليفربول وتشيلسي ليصبح بطلًا لإنجلترا .

رجل الأعمال العصامي فيتشاي أسس شركة كينغ باور التايلاندية العملاقة للأسواق الحرة في 1989 .

أعمال الأسواق الحرة تلقت دفعة قوية في 2006 عندما احتكر فيتشاي المطار إبان حكومة رئيس الوزراء في ذلك الوقت تاكسين شيناواترا، وواصلت الشركة ازدهارها حتى بعد الإطاحة بتاكسين في انقلاب في ذلك العام .

إمبراطورية عائلة فيتشاي تشمل نادي أود-هيفرلي لويفن البلجيكي لكرة القدم.

Thank you for everything you have done for me, the players, the fans, the club and the whole city of Leicester. You made mine and everyone else’s dream come true.I am devastated and can’t quite process what has happened but we will do our best to help this club grow. RIP #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/4oEuABIg54 — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) October 28, 2018

ردود فعل:

مئات المشجعين وضعوا الزهور وقمصان ليستر وأوشحة تقلدها خارج الاستاد تكريمًا لذكرى فيتشاي، الأحد .

ريتشارد سكودامور الرئيس التنفيذي للدوري الانجليزي الممتاز قال في بيان فيتشاي كان رجلا نبيلا أثرى اللعبة بأدبه وسحره وسنفتقده بشدة. تأثيره على ليستر – نادي كرة القدم والمدينة – سيتم تذكره للأبد".

فيتشاي وسط لاعبي ليستر سيتي (فيسبوك)

ويس مورغان، قائد ليستر سيتي، غرد عبر تويتر: "انفطر قلبي بالأنباء المتعلقة برئيسنا. كان رجلا محبوبًا".

الدنمركي كاسبر شمايكل حارس ليستر سيتي قال: "لقد غيرت كرة القدم للأبد! أعطيت الأمل للجميع في أن المستحيل يمكن أن يصبح ممكنا، ليس فقط لمشجعينا بل لكل الجماهير في العالم في أي رياضة".

النمساوي كريستيان فوكس مدافع ليستر سيتي نشر صورة له مع فيتشاي المبتسم وكتب "أشكرك".

بن تشيلويل مدافع ليستر سيتي ومنتخب إنجلترا علق "لا أستطيع تصديق ذلك. انفطر قلبي بأنباء عدم نجاة أحد من حادث الأمس. فيتشاي كان من أفضل الناس الذين يمكن للمرء أن يتمنى مقابلتهم، سعادتك تجعله سعيدًا، كان مبتسمًا ويضحك دائمًا. ما فعله لهذا النادي ولمدينة ليستر مذهل".

A truly sad day for football. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who tragically passed away. #LCFC — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 28, 2018

هاري ماغواير، مدافع ليستر سيتي ومنتخب إنجلترا، قال "لا يمكن للكلمات أن تصف ما أشعر به. كان رجلًا رائعًا حقًا سيفتقده الجميع".

جيمس ماديسون، لاعب وسط ليستر سيتي ومنتخب إنجلترا تحت 21 عامًا، قال: "انفطر قلبي بأنباء عدم نجاة أحد من حادث الهليكوبتر بالأمس. الحياة ليست عادلة في بعض الأحيان. كان رجلًا رائعًا عاش وتنفس نادي ليستر سيتي. ارقد في سلام".

محمد صلاح مهاجم ليفربول ومنتخب مصر قال "يوم حزين حقًا لكرة القدم".

وست هام يونايتد منافس ليستر سيتي في مباراة السبت، قال "نود إرسال تعازينا لأسرة فيتشاي سريفادهانابرابا في هذه الأوقات الحزينة والمأساوية. اسهاماته الضخمة في ليستر سيتي ومدينة ليستر وكرة القدم الإنجليزية لن ينساها أحد. تعازينا أيضًا للأسر الأخرى التي تأثرت بالحادث المأساوي".

We are deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the other passengers on board the helicopter that left the King Power Stadium last night. We send our heartfelt condolences to their families and all at @LCFC at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r4K4KEtSZa — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 28, 2018

This is truly heart breaking, sending all my love and thoughts to everyone at @LCFC and especially Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family what you created and achieved will never be forgotten a true hero has been lost 💙💙 https://t.co/Utu7VpcVMI — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 28, 2018

You gave not only all Leicester City fans the best surprise ever by guiding them to the premier league title. You gave all football fans the best football fairytale story ever. Let’s hope another mediocre club can ‘do a leicester’ RIP Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha 😭😪 #lcfc pic.twitter.com/MPAiqFLyrh — Jordan Bellamy (@Bellamyswfc) October 28, 2018

Heart wrenching reading the news about Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha & the other victims. The messages from the players just show how much he cared about the club and community as a whole. I was fortunate enough to witness the positive impact he had on the city of Leicester #RIP pic.twitter.com/l6z1tkG3xs — Ryan Redman (@RWRedman) October 28, 2018