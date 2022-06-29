محمد زبير.. حملة تضامن واسعة مع صحفي مسلم اعتقلته السلطات الهندية (فيديو)

سادت حالة من الغضب على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الهند عقب إعلان شرطة العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي القبض على الصحفي محمد زبير أحد الوجوه البارزة في مكافحة الإسلاموفوبيا واتهامه بإهانة معتقدات دينية على تويتر.

وكان الصحفي والناشط محمد زبير أعلن أمس عن تلقيه رسالة أمس من تويتر تفيد حظر تغريدة له داخل الهند نشر فيها فيديو لأحد الناشطين الهندوس وهو يطالب بالتعدي على المسلمين ونهبهم، وبرر تويتر قراره بأنه امتثال لقانون تكنولوجيا المعلومات الهندي.

وندد زعماء وصحفيون ومعارضون بالاعتقال وقالوا إنه محاولة من قبل الحكومة القومية لتضييق الخناق على الذين يفضحون خطاب الكراهية وتضامن الآلاف معه عبر وسم (#IStandWithZubair). وسلط زبير الضوء مؤخرًا على التصريحات التي أدلى بها متحدث باسم حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا الحاكم المسيئة للإسلام خلال مناظرة تلفزيونية.

وتعليقًا على اعتقال الصحفي محمد زبير قال الصحفي ضياء سلام للجزيرة مباشر إن حكومة ناريدرا مودي تقمع المسلمين في البلاد وسياسة الحزب الحاكم عاكفة على ذلك منذ سنوات، ومحمد زبير كان يكشف النقاب عن الحقائق من خلال ما ينشره على الإنترنت، وهذا ما أزعج الحكومة فلجأت إلى اعتقاله.

وأضاف “التهم الموجهة إليه مجرد تبرير لتكميم أفواه لكل من يريدون كشف النقاب عن الحقيقة”.

من جانبه قال الناشط والمحلل السياسي (سوميت بيير) إن هناك مذكرة اتهامات بحق الصحفي محمد زبير الذي حذف كثيرًا مما قاله على تويتر، وقيل إنه يحرض على خطاب الكراهية ويتعرض للآلهة الهندوسية، وهذه الأمور لا يمكن تحملها في ديمقراطية علمانية.

وأضاف “أي شخص يحاول عرقلة النظام أيا كانت ديانته يجب أن يتصدى له القانون، ومحمد زبير ليس الصحفي المسلم الوحيد فهناك عشرات الآلاف من الصحفيين المسلمين الذين يوجدون على تويتر وكل وسائل التواصل الأخرى وعلى التلفاز، وبالتالي فالأمر غير مرتبط بديانته”.

وتابع “بعض المتطرفين قد يستغلون الخطاب التحريضي لبعض النشطاء سواء من المسلمين أو الهندوس لإثارة العنف والبلبلة في المجتمع، وقانون البلاد يسري على الجميع والأولوية أن تنعم البلاد بالسلام والاستقرار”.

2. The second image is taken from a Hrishikesh Mukherjee movie "Kisi se na Kehna", 1983. 3. In the Third image the only word possibly offensive is RAM. But here, he is talking about RAM (Random Access Memory). If RAM is offensive then lets shut down our software Industry. — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) June 28, 2022

6. Sixth one is actually neither offensive nor serious. Its just a visual representation of what Biplab Dev, the former CM of Tripura said. — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) June 28, 2022

RK Laxman was a visionary in predicting this. pic.twitter.com/4Wd0csV1pD — INCian (@INCTharoorian) June 27, 2022

According to Delhi Police, Zubair is arrested because an anonymous Twitter account with 1 folllower complained that his sentiments are hurt. But Komal Sharma couldn’t be arrested despite video evidence of violence. What a joke this whole system is! #IStandWithZubair pic.twitter.com/36V9O3CVXj — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) June 27, 2022

