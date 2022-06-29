سياسة|الهند

محمد زبير.. حملة تضامن واسعة مع صحفي مسلم اعتقلته السلطات الهندية (فيديو)

29/6/2022-|آخر تحديث: 29/6/202212:14 PM (مكة المكرمة)

سادت حالة من الغضب على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الهند عقب إعلان شرطة العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي القبض على الصحفي محمد زبير أحد الوجوه البارزة في مكافحة الإسلاموفوبيا واتهامه بإهانة معتقدات دينية على تويتر.

وكان الصحفي والناشط محمد زبير أعلن أمس عن تلقيه رسالة أمس من تويتر تفيد حظر تغريدة له داخل الهند نشر فيها فيديو لأحد الناشطين الهندوس وهو يطالب بالتعدي على المسلمين ونهبهم، وبرر تويتر قراره بأنه امتثال لقانون تكنولوجيا المعلومات الهندي.

وندد زعماء وصحفيون ومعارضون بالاعتقال وقالوا إنه محاولة من قبل الحكومة القومية لتضييق الخناق على الذين يفضحون خطاب الكراهية وتضامن الآلاف معه عبر وسم (#IStandWithZubair). وسلط زبير الضوء مؤخرًا على التصريحات التي أدلى بها متحدث باسم حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا الحاكم المسيئة للإسلام خلال مناظرة تلفزيونية.

وتعليقًا على اعتقال الصحفي محمد زبير قال الصحفي ضياء سلام للجزيرة مباشر إن حكومة ناريدرا مودي تقمع المسلمين في البلاد وسياسة الحزب الحاكم عاكفة على ذلك منذ سنوات، ومحمد زبير كان يكشف النقاب عن الحقائق من خلال ما ينشره على الإنترنت، وهذا ما أزعج الحكومة فلجأت إلى اعتقاله.

وأضاف “التهم الموجهة إليه مجرد تبرير لتكميم أفواه لكل من يريدون كشف النقاب عن الحقيقة”.

من جانبه قال الناشط والمحلل السياسي (سوميت بيير) إن هناك مذكرة اتهامات بحق الصحفي محمد زبير الذي حذف كثيرًا مما قاله على تويتر، وقيل إنه يحرض على خطاب الكراهية ويتعرض للآلهة الهندوسية، وهذه الأمور لا يمكن تحملها في ديمقراطية علمانية.

وأضاف “أي شخص يحاول عرقلة النظام أيا كانت ديانته يجب أن يتصدى له القانون، ومحمد زبير ليس الصحفي المسلم الوحيد فهناك عشرات الآلاف من الصحفيين المسلمين الذين يوجدون على تويتر وكل وسائل التواصل الأخرى وعلى التلفاز، وبالتالي فالأمر غير مرتبط بديانته”.

وتابع “بعض المتطرفين قد يستغلون الخطاب التحريضي لبعض النشطاء سواء من المسلمين أو الهندوس لإثارة العنف والبلبلة في المجتمع، وقانون البلاد يسري على الجميع والأولوية أن تنعم البلاد بالسلام والاستقرار”.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل