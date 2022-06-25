بريطانيون يعتدون على مسلمة وابنتيها بسبب شكواها ضدهم (فيديو)

اعتدى بريطانيون في مدينة شيفيلد على جارتهم المسلمة وابنتيها، مستخدمين الأسلحة البيضاء، ما دفع مسلمين في المدينة لنجدتها لها ومهاجمة منزل الفاعلين.

ووثقت مقاطع مصورة متداولة، قيام ما لا يقل عن 7 رجال، بضرب الأم وابنتيها بقسوة، باللكم والركل والصفع، وشوهد أحد المعتدين وهو يحمل ما يبدو أنه “فأس” أو “مطرقة”.

وأصدرت شرطة شيفيلد بيانًا قالت فيه إنها وصلت إلى مكان الاعتداء الذي وقع في 15 يونيو/حزيران الجاري، واعتقلت 4 من المعتدين الذين أُطلق سراحهم لاحقًا بكفالة.

NEWS: Community patrols ramped up following Firth Park incidents We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media of two incidents in The Oval in the Firth Park area of #Sheffield in the last week. 👇 pic.twitter.com/OR3bEKI6wr — Sheffield NE NPT (@SheffNE_NPT) June 23, 2022

ولم تؤكد الشرطة سبب الاعتداء، في حين قالت مصادر إعلامية إنه جاء بعد أن تقدمت الأم بشكوى في مركز الشرطة، بسبب الضوضاء التي تصدر من منزل جيرانها. وأكدت المصادر أن العائلة المسلمة ستضطر لمغادرة المنزل بعد قضاء أكثر من 20 عامًا فيه.

وبعد انتشار أنباء الاعتداء المروّع، احتشد مجموعة من المسلمين وهاجموا منزل المعتدين في الحيّ تضامنًا مع الأم وابنتيها.

Local Muslim men from Sheffield and outside of the city carried out a vengeance attack on the perpetrators… pic.twitter.com/k5UWJLlmIw — DOAM (@doamuslims) June 24, 2022

وأشعلت المقاطع المتداولة غضبًا عارمًا بين روّاد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الذين نددوا بالاعتداء وطالبوا الشرطة بتحقيق العدالة للأم وبناتها، وتصنيف الاعتداء على أنه جريمة كراهية.

وأشاد ناشطون بردّة فعل المسلمين في المدينة، وقالوا إن المعتدين بحاجة لرد قوي.

