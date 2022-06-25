سياسة|بريطانيا

بريطانيون يعتدون على مسلمة وابنتيها بسبب شكواها ضدهم (فيديو)

مصادر إعلامية قالت إن الاعتداء جاء بعد شكوى الأم للشرطة بسبب الضوضاء (غيتي - أرشيفية)
25/6/2022

اعتدى بريطانيون في مدينة شيفيلد على جارتهم المسلمة وابنتيها، مستخدمين الأسلحة البيضاء، ما دفع مسلمين في المدينة لنجدتها لها ومهاجمة منزل الفاعلين.

ووثقت مقاطع مصورة متداولة، قيام ما لا يقل عن 7 رجال، بضرب الأم وابنتيها بقسوة، باللكم والركل والصفع، وشوهد أحد المعتدين وهو يحمل ما يبدو أنه “فأس” أو “مطرقة”.

وأصدرت شرطة شيفيلد بيانًا قالت فيه إنها وصلت إلى مكان الاعتداء الذي وقع في 15 يونيو/حزيران الجاري، واعتقلت 4 من المعتدين الذين أُطلق سراحهم لاحقًا بكفالة.

ولم تؤكد الشرطة سبب الاعتداء، في حين قالت مصادر إعلامية إنه جاء بعد أن تقدمت الأم بشكوى في مركز الشرطة، بسبب الضوضاء التي تصدر من منزل جيرانها. وأكدت المصادر أن العائلة المسلمة ستضطر لمغادرة المنزل بعد قضاء أكثر من 20 عامًا فيه.

وبعد انتشار أنباء الاعتداء المروّع، احتشد مجموعة من المسلمين وهاجموا منزل المعتدين في الحيّ تضامنًا مع الأم وابنتيها.

وأشعلت المقاطع المتداولة غضبًا عارمًا بين روّاد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الذين نددوا بالاعتداء وطالبوا الشرطة بتحقيق العدالة للأم وبناتها، وتصنيف الاعتداء على أنه جريمة كراهية.

وأشاد ناشطون بردّة فعل المسلمين في المدينة، وقالوا إن المعتدين بحاجة لرد قوي.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند