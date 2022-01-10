سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

“قتلوه بدم بارد”.. السجن مدى الحياة لـ3 أمريكيين متهمين بقتل مسلم (فيديو)

المتهمون الثلاثة بقتل أحمد عرابري
المتهمون الثلاثة بقتل أحمد عرابري (مواقع التواصل)
9/1/2022-|آخر تحديث: 10/1/202212:55 AM (مكة المكرمة)

أصدر قاض أمريكي، الجمعة الماضية، حكمًا بالسجن مدى الحياة على ثلاثة متهمين في جريمة قتل راح ضحيتها الأمريكي ذو الأصول الأفريقية أحمد عربري.

وتعود تفاصيل الحادثة إلى فبراير/شباط 2020، عندما كان يمارس عربري رياضة الجري في حدائق حي (ساتيلا شورز) جنوب ولاية جورجيا.

حينها، طارده ترافيس ماكمايكل ووالده غريغوري، المسلحيْن بسيارتهما، وجارهم وليام بريان الذي كان في سيارة أخرى، وقد سجّل لحظة إطلاق النار على هاتفه الخلوي.

وتظهر لقطات المقطع المصوّر من هاتف بريان أن ترافيس ووالده توقفا بشاحنتهم أمام عربري، ثم أشهر أحدهما البندقية في وجهه، ووقع شجار قبل أن تُطلق النيران من البندقية وتودي بحياة الشاب الأعزل على أيدي ثلاثة من أصحاب العرق الأبيض.

وادعى الثلاثة أنهم قد شاهدوا أحمد عربري من قبل ينفّذ عملية سطو مسلح وسرقة في الحي، ولكن تحريات الشرطة أفادت أن هذه المعلومات خاطئة.

وأثارت الحادثة الرأي العام الأمريكي وقتها، حتى عدّها بعضهم حادثة كراهية وعنصرية من البيض تجاه شخص أسود، وعلّق الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن على القضية حينها قائلًا “الفيديو واضح: أحمد عربري قُتل بدم بارد، قلبي مع أهله الذين يستحقون العدالة ويستحقونها الآن، حان الوقت لإجراء تحقيق سريع وكامل وشفاف في مقتله”.

وأفادت المحكمة أن المتهمين الثلاثة سيتقدمون لجلسة أخرى الشهر المقبل لمحاكمتهم بارتكاب جريمة كراهية.

وقبل الإدلاء بالحكم، طالب القاضي الأمريكي من الحضور الصمت دقيقة، وقال بعدها إنها تمثل اللحظة الفاصلة بينما كان يجري أحمد بسلام ثم جاء القتلة وأنهوا حياته بدم بارد.

وأثار حكم المحكمة حالة من الجدل على منصات التواصل الأمريكية، وعلق أيد جيني عمدة مدينة بتسبرغ الأمريكية “يجب أن يكون أحمد عربري على قيد الحياة، لكن الحكم الصادر أمس هو الخطوة التالية نحو المساءلة وضمان العدالة. صلاتي مع عائلته”.

وغرّد كوي برانسكم الناشط والمرشح لانتخابات الكونغرس القادمة “لا عدالة دون محاسبة. أحمد عربري ضحية للكراهية وشخصية غير راغبة في السعي لتحقيق العدالة العرقية، اسمه هو منارة الأمل بمستقبل أفضل. نرسل المحبة لعائلته الليلة ونتمنى لهم السلام”.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل