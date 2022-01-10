“قتلوه بدم بارد”.. السجن مدى الحياة لـ3 أمريكيين متهمين بقتل مسلم (فيديو)

أصدر قاض أمريكي، الجمعة الماضية، حكمًا بالسجن مدى الحياة على ثلاثة متهمين في جريمة قتل راح ضحيتها الأمريكي ذو الأصول الأفريقية أحمد عربري.

وتعود تفاصيل الحادثة إلى فبراير/شباط 2020، عندما كان يمارس عربري رياضة الجري في حدائق حي (ساتيلا شورز) جنوب ولاية جورجيا.

حينها، طارده ترافيس ماكمايكل ووالده غريغوري، المسلحيْن بسيارتهما، وجارهم وليام بريان الذي كان في سيارة أخرى، وقد سجّل لحظة إطلاق النار على هاتفه الخلوي.

Three men sentenced to life in prison in Ahmaud Arbery's murder. Travis and Gregory McMichael denied chance of parole. "They are strong sentences…it is a powerful verdict. It was a powerful statement," @SteveOSunsami reports. https://t.co/CjIquvFKgr pic.twitter.com/iozMnODsjX — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2022

وتظهر لقطات المقطع المصوّر من هاتف بريان أن ترافيس ووالده توقفا بشاحنتهم أمام عربري، ثم أشهر أحدهما البندقية في وجهه، ووقع شجار قبل أن تُطلق النيران من البندقية وتودي بحياة الشاب الأعزل على أيدي ثلاثة من أصحاب العرق الأبيض.

وادعى الثلاثة أنهم قد شاهدوا أحمد عربري من قبل ينفّذ عملية سطو مسلح وسرقة في الحي، ولكن تحريات الشرطة أفادت أن هذه المعلومات خاطئة.

The three White men who chased and murdered Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison in a south Georgia courthouse for the 25-year-old’s murder in 2020 https://t.co/xzTL3YWT04 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 7, 2022

BREAKING: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of #AhmaudArbery. The McMichaels do not have possibility of parole, while Bryan is eligible in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/RDTha8psdl — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 7, 2022

وأثارت الحادثة الرأي العام الأمريكي وقتها، حتى عدّها بعضهم حادثة كراهية وعنصرية من البيض تجاه شخص أسود، وعلّق الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن على القضية حينها قائلًا “الفيديو واضح: أحمد عربري قُتل بدم بارد، قلبي مع أهله الذين يستحقون العدالة ويستحقونها الآن، حان الوقت لإجراء تحقيق سريع وكامل وشفاف في مقتله”.

The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020

وأفادت المحكمة أن المتهمين الثلاثة سيتقدمون لجلسة أخرى الشهر المقبل لمحاكمتهم بارتكاب جريمة كراهية.

وقبل الإدلاء بالحكم، طالب القاضي الأمريكي من الحضور الصمت دقيقة، وقال بعدها إنها تمثل اللحظة الفاصلة بينما كان يجري أحمد بسلام ثم جاء القتلة وأنهوا حياته بدم بارد.

Before he sentenced three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison, Judge Timothy R. Walmsley held a minute of silence, saying he hoped to contextualize the time the 25-year-old was chased by the defendants https://t.co/wZZqxknieG pic.twitter.com/Eky55TYVAL — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2022

وأثار حكم المحكمة حالة من الجدل على منصات التواصل الأمريكية، وعلق أيد جيني عمدة مدينة بتسبرغ الأمريكية “يجب أن يكون أحمد عربري على قيد الحياة، لكن الحكم الصادر أمس هو الخطوة التالية نحو المساءلة وضمان العدالة. صلاتي مع عائلته”.

Ahmaud Arbery should still be alive. But, yesterday's sentencing is the next step towards accountability and ensuring justice. My prayers are with the Arbery family as they prepare for the Federal Hate Crimes Trial. Today and everyday #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3keMPjm1nl — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 8, 2022

وغرّد كوي برانسكم الناشط والمرشح لانتخابات الكونغرس القادمة “لا عدالة دون محاسبة. أحمد عربري ضحية للكراهية وشخصية غير راغبة في السعي لتحقيق العدالة العرقية، اسمه هو منارة الأمل بمستقبل أفضل. نرسل المحبة لعائلته الليلة ونتمنى لهم السلام”.

There is no justice without accountability. Ahmaud Arbery is a victim of hate and an unwilling figure in the quest for racial justice. Tonight, his name is a beacon of hope for a better future. Sending love to his family tonight, and wishing them peace. https://t.co/9qtgxtoPIT — Coy Branscum for TX-21 (@coybranscum) January 8, 2022

We recognize that Ahmaud Arbery will never actually receive justice because he was ruthlessly murdered. The hope is that the outcome of his case will result in prevention of this happening again. This should never have happened, and never should again. #BlackLivesMatter — Maebe A. Girl for Congress (@Maebe_A_Girl) January 8, 2022