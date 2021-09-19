حملة لمقاطعة “بوما” لرعايتها اتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي (فيديو)

شارك عشرات الناشطين في العديد من دول العالم في حملة واسعة لمقاطعة شركة (بوما) للملابس الرياضية للضغط عليها لوقف رعايتها لاتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي.

ونشرت منصات مؤيدة للقضية الفلسطينية مقاطع مصورة للتظاهرات المنددة برعاية شركة (بوما) للاتحاد الإسرائيلي في عدد من الدول الأوربية.

Our London #BoycottPuma protest still going strong with 40 minutes to go! pic.twitter.com/GDlecOBAnO — PSC (@PSCupdates) September 18, 2021

ورفع المشاركون في التظاهرات علم فلسطين ولافتات تدعو لمقاطعة الشركة، التي وصفوها بالشركة الداعمة لدولة الفصل العنصري.

We're still at it! Sweden for #BoycottPuma Day of Action, from Gothenburg to Malmö to Borås.@Puma sponsors the Israel Football Assoc, which governs & advocates for teams in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land. We're not #PumaFam.https://t.co/3hbP9Rhqgr pic.twitter.com/s78eaafsZY — PACBI (@PACBI) September 19, 2021

Aaaand Norway! #BoycottPuma Global Day of Action. At @Puma offices urging Puma to end support for illegal Israeli settlements forcing Palestinians off their land. Until Puma ends support for Israeli apartheid, we won't be part of #PumaFam. Join online:https://t.co/3hbP9Rhqgr pic.twitter.com/yhG17TQhip — PACBI (@PACBI) September 18, 2021

Germany! #BoycottPuma bike tour of Berlin for the Global Day of Action. The campaign to boycott @Puma over its support for Israeli apartheid is only destined to grow. We're not #PumaFam. Learn more and take action online:https://t.co/3hbP9Rhqgr pic.twitter.com/6axg6FDNyJ — PACBI (@PACBI) September 19, 2021

Bologna si unisce alla Giornata internazionale #BoycottPuma! In tutto il mondo, dalla Nuova Zelanda al Nord America, si chiede a @Puma di porre fine al suo sostegno all'apartheid israeliana. Non siamo #PumaFam! Unisciti alle azioni online:https://t.co/4QGD7OKmN0 pic.twitter.com/vDbNN7qstI — BDS Italia (@bdsitalia) September 18, 2021

From Lyon to Aix-en-Provence to Saint-Denis to Saint-Etienne, groups in France urge @Puma to end support for Israeli apartheid. Around the world, groups join the #BoycottPuma Global Day of Action supporting the call from 200+ Palestinian teams. #PumaFamhttps://t.co/3hbP9QZORR pic.twitter.com/zRctIPlgrr — PACBI (@PACBI) September 18, 2021

وأظهر أحد المقاطع لحظة اقتحام مشاركين في تظاهرة مدينة مانشستر البريطانية مقرا تابعا للشركة.

RIGHT NOW: #BoycottPuma Palestinian supporters in Manchester responded to the call for International Action against Puma’s sponsorship of the Apartheid Israeli Football Association, by occupying the downstairs of the Manchester (Canada House) offices of Puma. pic.twitter.com/x9BPlXly7Z — ManchesterPSC (@ManchesterPSC) September 17, 2021

Great support today in Manchester calling on the world to #boycottpuma until they end their sponsorship of Apartheid Israel's football association pic.twitter.com/XHySlNgmoN — MANPalestine Action (@ManPalestine) September 18, 2021

كما بثت الحملة الفلسطينية للمقاطعة الأكاديمية والثقافية لإسرائيل مقطعا مصورا لعدد من الرياضيين من فلسطين ودول أخرى يدعون من خلاله إلى مقاطعة شركة (بوما) لرعايتها اتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي بما يمثل دعما لسياسة الفصل العنصري ضد الفلسطينيين.