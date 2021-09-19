انتقل الى المحتوى
حملة لمقاطعة “بوما” لرعايتها اتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي (فيديو)

شعار حملة "قاطعوا بوما" (موافع التواصل)
شعار حملة "قاطعوا بوما" (موافع التواصل)
19/9/2021

شارك عشرات الناشطين في العديد من دول العالم في حملة واسعة لمقاطعة شركة (بوما) للملابس الرياضية للضغط عليها لوقف رعايتها لاتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي.

ونشرت منصات مؤيدة للقضية الفلسطينية مقاطع مصورة للتظاهرات المنددة برعاية شركة (بوما) للاتحاد الإسرائيلي في عدد من الدول الأوربية.

 

ورفع المشاركون في التظاهرات علم فلسطين ولافتات تدعو لمقاطعة الشركة، التي وصفوها بالشركة الداعمة لدولة الفصل العنصري.

وأظهر أحد المقاطع لحظة اقتحام مشاركين في تظاهرة مدينة مانشستر البريطانية مقرا تابعا للشركة.

كما بثت الحملة الفلسطينية للمقاطعة الأكاديمية والثقافية لإسرائيل مقطعا مصورا لعدد من الرياضيين من فلسطين ودول أخرى يدعون من خلاله إلى مقاطعة شركة (بوما) لرعايتها اتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي بما يمثل دعما لسياسة الفصل العنصري ضد الفلسطينيين.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات

