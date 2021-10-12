أول حفل زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ أكثر من نصف القرن.. إليك التفاصيل

تفاعل ناشطون وسياسيون إسرائيليون مع الإعلان عن إقامة أول حفل زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، والذي نظمته رابطة المجتمعات اليهودية بـ”الخليج” معتبرين إياه إحدى ثمار التطبيع.

وقالت هدى نونو السفيرة السابقة للبحرين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في تغريدة عبر حسابها على تويتر “كان يوم أمس تاريخيًا حيث احتفلنا بأول زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ 52 سنة!”.

وأضافت “أعلم أن كل أم تعتقد أن حفل زفاف ابنها رائع، بالفعل إنه من الصعب جدًا الحصول على كلمات مناسبة لوصف مقدار ما يعنيه أن يكون العريس هو ابني”.

Yesterday was historic as we celebrated the first Jewish wedding in #Bahrain in 52 years! While I know that every mother thinks their child’s wedding is monumental, this one truly was! it’s very hard to find adequate words to describe how much it means for it to be my son pic.twitter.com/Lbb8w8TOqW — Houda Nonoo (@hnonoo75) October 11, 2021

وعلق حساب “إسرائيل بالعربية” التابع للخارجية الإسرائيلية قائلا: “من ثمرات السلام بين اسرائيل والبحرين! حياة يهودية زاخرة مع أول زفاف يهودي في المملكة منذ 52 عاما!”.

من ثمرات السلام بين اسرائيل والبحرين! 🇧🇭🇮🇱 حياة يهودية زاخرة مع اول زفاف يهودي في المملكة منذ 52 عاما! الف مبروك للزوجين وعقبال المزيد من الأفراح والليالي الملاح@hnonoo75 pic.twitter.com/Q6B8UvvNK8 — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) October 11, 2021

واعتبر العديد من السياسيين الإسرائيليين أن هذا الزفاف هو “رمز آخر لتعزيز السلام في المنطقة بفضل الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية وأنه مظهر جميل ومؤثر ويمثل علامة فارقة في العلاقات بين دول التطبيع وإسرائيل”.

وفي سبتمبر/ أيلول 2020، أعلنت البحرين التوصل إلى اتفاق على إقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة مع إسرائيل، برعاية أمريكية.

وأتى اتفاق البحرين بعد نحو شهر على اتفاق مماثل توصلت إليه الإمارات وإسرائيل، في أغسطس/ آب 2020، لكنه قوبل بتنديد فلسطيني واسع، حيث اعتبرته الفصائل والقيادة الفلسطينية، “خيانة” لفلسطين.

Mazal Tov and Mabrook to AGJC board member @hnonoo75 on the marriage of her son yesterday in #Bahrain. This was the first Jewish wedding in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 52 years. AGJC's @RabbiElieAbadie officiated the ceremony https://t.co/ozxjkDHbKW — Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) (@gulfjewish) October 11, 2021

Un grand Mazal Tov à Houda Nonoo, ex-Ambassadrice de Bahreïn aux Etats-Unis, qui célébrait hier le mariage de son fils à Bahreïn. Il s'agit du premier mariage juif dans ce pays depuis 52 ans ! Symbole de plus du renforcement de la paix dans la région grâce aux Accords d'Abraham. https://t.co/0ul6KEtcbk — Ambassade d'Israël en France (@IsraelenFrance) October 11, 2021

Mazal tov dear Houda! Thanks for sharing this beautiful & moving manifestation of historic shift inherent to #AbrahamAccords, with multi-dimensional impact on Jewish connection & community & on interaction & coexistence with wider community, in #Bahrain & worldwide! — מיכל קוטלר-וונש | Michal Cotler-Wunsh (@CotlerWunsh) October 11, 2021

Dearest @hnonoo75 Mazal Tov!🌹

Best wishes for good health and happiness for the young couple and all the family!

Indeed it is a moving moment, that we could have only dream of in the past. One of the fruits of #AbrahamAccords. Looking forward to many more🙏 — Noga Caspi🇮🇱 (@NogaCaspi) October 11, 2021

Mazal Tov! a personal joyous moment that’s also a symbolic milestone in the relations between our nations and peoples — Alon Ushpiz (@AlonUshpiz) October 11, 2021

Mazal tov dear Houda, to you, your son and the Jewish community of Bahrein. It is a personal joy that brings joy to the whole community! מזל טוב — Tania Berg-Rafaeli 🇮🇱 (@TaniaBRafaeli) October 11, 2021