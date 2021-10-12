Skip links

أول حفل زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ أكثر من نصف القرن.. إليك التفاصيل

إقامة أول حفل زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ أكثر من نصف قرن (مواقع التواصل)
11/10/2021-|آخر تحديث: 12/10/202112:39 AM (مكة المكرمة)

تفاعل ناشطون وسياسيون إسرائيليون مع الإعلان عن إقامة أول حفل زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، والذي نظمته رابطة المجتمعات اليهودية بـ”الخليج” معتبرين إياه إحدى ثمار التطبيع.

وقالت هدى نونو السفيرة السابقة للبحرين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في تغريدة عبر حسابها على تويتر “كان يوم أمس تاريخيًا حيث احتفلنا بأول زفاف يهودي في البحرين منذ 52 سنة!”.

وأضافت “أعلم أن كل أم تعتقد أن حفل زفاف ابنها رائع، بالفعل إنه من الصعب جدًا الحصول على كلمات مناسبة لوصف مقدار ما يعنيه أن يكون العريس هو ابني”.

وعلق حساب “إسرائيل بالعربية” التابع للخارجية الإسرائيلية قائلا: “من ثمرات السلام بين اسرائيل والبحرين! حياة يهودية زاخرة مع أول زفاف يهودي في المملكة منذ 52 عاما!”.

واعتبر العديد من السياسيين الإسرائيليين أن هذا الزفاف هو “رمز آخر لتعزيز السلام في المنطقة بفضل الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية وأنه مظهر جميل ومؤثر ويمثل علامة فارقة في العلاقات بين دول التطبيع وإسرائيل”.

وفي سبتمبر/ أيلول 2020، أعلنت البحرين التوصل إلى اتفاق على إقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة مع إسرائيل، برعاية أمريكية.

وأتى اتفاق البحرين بعد نحو شهر على اتفاق مماثل توصلت إليه الإمارات وإسرائيل، في أغسطس/ آب 2020، لكنه قوبل بتنديد فلسطيني واسع، حيث اعتبرته الفصائل والقيادة الفلسطينية، “خيانة” لفلسطين.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند + مواقع التواصل

