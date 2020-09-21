ترمب يستهزئ بعضو الكونغرس إلهان عمر (فيديو)

ففي لقاء جماهيري بمدينة بيميدجز بولاية مينيسوتا بوسط غرب الولايات المتحدة قال ترمب "واحدة من أكثر القضايا حيوية في هذه الانتخابات هو موضوع اللاجئين؛ بالطبع أنتم تعرفونه بشكل أفضل من أي شخص آخر؛ هل تقضون وقتاً ممتعاً مع اللاجئين؟"

"Are you having a good time with your refugees?" — Trump immediately pivots to full blown racism pic.twitter.com/ds9UEpLf9v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

ثم تساءل بنبرة استهزاء في إشارة لنائبة الكونغرس إلهان "كيف نجحت عمر في الانتخابات؟ كيف نجحت؟"

ولاحقا بنفس التجمع الجماهيري هاجم ترمب كل من إلهان عمر، من أصل صومالي، ورشيدة طليب، من أصل فلسطيني واتهمهما بتبديد الأموال قائلا "سنحاكمهما. لم لا؟ لا أفهم حقا".

"We'll prosecute 'em. Yeah. Why not?" — Trump suggests congress members AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib should be prosecuted pic.twitter.com/3Sz4c5B8al — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

وفي مقطع آخر بنفس الحدث سخر ترمب من إلهان عمر أيضا قائلا "انظروا إلى (النائبة) عمر، كيف جاءت إلى هنا؟ هل تزوجت شقيقها؟"

"Look at Omar. She came in here, did she marry her brother?" — Trump pushes unfounded conspiracy theories about Rep. Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/syxg0nm9oy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2020

هذا و ردت النائبة إلهان عمر على تصريحات ترمب في تغريدة قالت فيها" هذه اللاجئة ستقضي وقتا ممتعا وهي تصوت لتخرجك من البيت الأبيض. كثيرون حاولوا تقسيم منيسوتا لكنهم فشلوا فشلا ذريعا. نحن أقوى من الخوف".

This refugee is going to have a good time voting you out of office. Many have tired and failed miserably to divide Minnesotans, we are greater than fear. https://t.co/2NSONXX6W3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 19, 2020

وتفاعل مغردون أمريكيون مع خطاب ترمب ورأوه خطابا مليئاً "بالعنصرية والكراهية"، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن إصرار ترمب على عقد مثل هذه التجمعات الكبيرة، يدل على عدم اكتراثه بأرواح مؤيديه في ظل انتشار عدوى كورونا في البلاد.

Just one more reason he has to go, suggesting the prosecution of individuals simply because he personally doesn't agree with their politics. Donald Trump has already done far too much damage these past four years, & the country can't take four more of him. He must be voted out! — Tim (@ShironRedshift) September 20, 2020

THAT is the most mind-boggling and scariest thing about these four years. — Kathleen Yatsko (@KCYatsko) September 21, 2020

OMG fascism! in words and maybe in action soon — Pamela Farland (@PamelaFarland1) September 21, 2020