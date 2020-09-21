البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

ترمب يستهزئ بعضو الكونغرس إلهان عمر (فيديو)

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استهزأ باللاجئين خلال تجمع انتخابي بولاية مينيسوتا
الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استهزأ باللاجئين خلال تجمع انتخابي بولاية مينيسوتا
21/9/2020

ففي لقاء جماهيري بمدينة بيميدجز بولاية مينيسوتا بوسط غرب الولايات المتحدة قال ترمب "واحدة من أكثر القضايا حيوية في هذه الانتخابات هو موضوع اللاجئين؛ بالطبع أنتم تعرفونه بشكل أفضل من أي شخص آخر؛ هل تقضون وقتاً ممتعاً مع اللاجئين؟"

ثم تساءل بنبرة استهزاء في إشارة لنائبة الكونغرس إلهان "كيف نجحت عمر في الانتخابات؟ كيف نجحت؟"

ولاحقا بنفس التجمع الجماهيري هاجم ترمب كل من إلهان عمر، من أصل صومالي، ورشيدة طليب، من أصل فلسطيني واتهمهما بتبديد الأموال قائلا "سنحاكمهما. لم لا؟ لا أفهم حقا".

وفي مقطع آخر بنفس الحدث سخر ترمب من إلهان عمر أيضا قائلا "انظروا إلى (النائبة) عمر، كيف جاءت إلى هنا؟ هل تزوجت شقيقها؟"

هذا و ردت النائبة إلهان عمر على تصريحات ترمب في تغريدة قالت فيها"  هذه اللاجئة ستقضي وقتا ممتعا وهي تصوت لتخرجك من البيت الأبيض.  كثيرون حاولوا تقسيم منيسوتا لكنهم فشلوا فشلا ذريعا. نحن أقوى من الخوف".

 

وتفاعل مغردون أمريكيون مع خطاب ترمب ورأوه خطابا مليئاً "بالعنصرية والكراهية"، بينما  اعتبر آخرون أن إصرار ترمب على عقد مثل هذه التجمعات الكبيرة، يدل على عدم اكتراثه بأرواح مؤيديه في ظل انتشار عدوى كورونا في البلاد.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
المزيد من سياسة

"فايزر" تبدأ توزيع لقاح كورونا في 4 ولايات أمريكية

أعلنت شركتا "فايزر" الأمريكية، و"بيونتيك" الألمانية، توصلهما إلى لقاح مضاد لفيروس كورونا (غيتي)

على "جناح صهيون": نتنياهو يسافر إلى الإمارات.. إليك التفاصيل

ولي عهد أبو ظبي محمد بن زايد (يمين) ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو (يسار) (مواقع التواصل)

بعد فضيحة التجسس لصالح السعودية.. تويتر يعين "هاكر" مديرا لأمن الشركة

تويتر (رويترز)

حملة لحذف تطبيق "مسلم برو" لاستخدامه في التجسس على المسلمين من الجيش الأمريكي

تطبيق "مسلم برو" (التواصل الاجتماعي)
الأكثر قراءة

دراسة استخباراتية إسرائيلية تحذر من قوة تركيا.. ماذا قالت؟

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (وكالة الأناضول)

نتنياهو ينعى والد "مدون" سعودي طرده فلسطينيون من الأقصى‎ (فيديو)

رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي تقدم بالعزاء إلى المدون السعودي محمد سعود في وفاة والده (تويتر)

القضاء الألماني يكشف معلومات جديدة عن "الجاسوس المصري" في مكتب ميركل

المستشارة الألمانية أنغيلا ميركل (يمين) والرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (يسار) (رويترز)

رئيس أذربيجان يتفقد مدينتين محررتين وروسيا ترسل قاذفات صواريخ لكاراباخ (فيديو)

الرئيس الأذري إلهام علييف يتفقد مدينتي جبرائيل وفضولي (وكالة الأناضول)