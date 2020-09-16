أثار الجدل.. ترمب: أي هجوم من إيران سيواجه برد أقوى ألف مرة من قتل سليماني

وكتب ترامب قائلاً "وفقاً لتقارير صحفية فإن إيران ربما تخطط لاغتيال، أو هجوم آخر، ضد الولايات المتحدة، رداً على مقتل الزعيم الإرهابي سليماني الذي تم قتله لتخطيطه لاستهداف القوات الأمريكية مما يشكل معاناة لسنوات عدة ".

…caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

وأضاف "أي هجوم من إيران بأي شكل من الأشكال ضد الولايات المتحدة سيواجه برد أقوى 1000 مرة".

وردّ محلل السياسة الخارجية "بريت مك جيرك" قائلاً "هناك مسلحون مدعومون من إيران قتلوا جنودا أمريكيين في مارس آذار الماضي بعد حادث سليماني، وتزايدت الهجمات منذ ذلك الحين، وفي الشهر الماضي صدم الروس وجرح 7 من جنودنا ولا توجد أي استجابة لحماية مواطنينا".

Iranian-backed militants killed two Americans in March (after Soleimani). Attacks have since only increased. Russians rammed and injured seven Americans last month. No response. To protect our people, a competent POTUS absorbs & stays ahead of intel. Trump frantically tweets.👇 pic.twitter.com/7sj5h7mqAz — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) September 15, 2020

كما قال المحلل السياسي في الشئون الإيرانية وشئون الشرق الأوسط "سينا تووسي" "لم يكن هناك دليل على أن سليماني كان يخطط لهجمات عندما تم اغتياله بشكل غير قانوني".

وتابع "لقد بدأ ترمب حربا شاملة مع إيران عدة مرات بالفعل والآن ربما يكون في حالة يأس أكثر من أي وقت مضى، وربما تكون (الحرب) هي مفاجأته في أكتوبر تشرين أول المقبل".

There was not a shred of evidence that Soleimani was planning attacks when he was unlawfully assassinated. Trump has almost started all-out war with #Iran multiple times already. Now, more desperate than ever, he may be gunning for war as his October surprise. #NoWarWithIran pic.twitter.com/XuJxVs42Ft — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) September 15, 2020

وعلق الكاتب الصحفي تريتا بارسي على تهديد ترمب الجديد قائلا "هل تذكرون عندما اعتمد ترمب على (معلومات مخابراتية) عن هجوم وشيك، ومن هنا جاءت الحاجة لقتل سليماني؟ ومع ذلك، ورغم تلك (المعلومات)، لم يتم إخطار الدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين على الأرض. ثم أبلغ ترمب الكونغرس أنه لم يذكر تلك المعلومات المخابراتية المفترضة على الإطلاق".

وأضاف "لأنها كانت كذبة".

Remember when Trump cited "intel" of an imminent attack, hence the need to kill Soleimani? Yet, despite that "intel," US diplomats on the ground werent notified. And later, reporting to Congress, Trump made no mention of that supposed intel at all. Because it was a lie. — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) September 14, 2020

ومطلع يناير/كانون الثاني الماضي، قُتل قاسم سليماني بغارة أمريكية بطائرة دون طيار استهدفت سيارة كان يستقلها مع القيادي في الحشد الشعبي العراقي أبو مهدي المهندس.

وقالت الولايات المتحدة بشكل متكرر إن سليماني مسؤول عن هجمات استهدفت جنودا أمريكيين في العراق وفي مناطق أخرى، وإنه كان يخطط لاستهداف قواتها في المنطقة.

Which is to say: on foreign policy, @realDonaldTrump may have: Helped broker peace between Israel and key Arab states

Killed Qasem Soleimani without retaliation

Made a country with 1.35 billion people a US ally I know, he has no idea what he's doing. He must be awful lucky. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) September 14, 2020

وكانت قد خلصت أنييس كالامار، المقررة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة المعنية بالإعدامات والقتل خارج نطاق القانون، إلى أن عملية قتل سليماني كانت "عملية قتل تعسفية" انتهكت ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وقالت إن الولايات المتحدة لم تقدّم أدلة على أن التخطيط كان جاريا لاعتداء وشيك على مصالحها، وهو ما كان مبرر واشنطن لاغتيال سليماني.

.@StateDept has threatened Iran with war because they allegedly targeted a US Ambassador. Then @potus says he considered assassinating a nation’s President. Yeah. That’s where we are. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) September 15, 2020

ونددت إيران آنذاك بشدة باغتيال سليماني، الذي كان يقود فيلق القدس المكلّف بعمليات الحرس الثوري الإيراني الخارجية.

وردّت طهران بإطلاق صواريخ بالستية على جنود أمريكيين متمركزين في قاعدة "عين الأسد" في غرب العراق. ولم يسفر الهجوم عن مقتل أي منهم، إلا أن عشرات تعرّضوا لارتجاج في الدماغ.

The motherfucker, who is directly responsible for the death of almost 200K people in this country because he "didn't wanna cause a panic"……is now TWEETING that Iran may be planning an attack. My question is, does Iran have the capability to launch long range soup cans? — 🌊 Death Row Tull 🌊 (@dukewindsor388) September 15, 2020