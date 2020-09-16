البث الحي
أثار الجدل.. ترمب: أي هجوم من إيران سيواجه برد أقوى ألف مرة من قتل سليماني

صورة مجمعة لسليماني(يمين) وترمب
16/9/2020

وكتب ترامب قائلاً "وفقاً لتقارير صحفية فإن إيران ربما تخطط لاغتيال، أو هجوم آخر، ضد الولايات المتحدة، رداً على مقتل الزعيم الإرهابي سليماني الذي تم قتله لتخطيطه لاستهداف القوات الأمريكية مما يشكل معاناة لسنوات عدة ".

وأضاف "أي هجوم من إيران بأي شكل من الأشكال ضد الولايات المتحدة سيواجه برد أقوى 1000 مرة".

وردّ محلل السياسة الخارجية "بريت مك جيرك" قائلاً "هناك مسلحون مدعومون من إيران قتلوا جنودا أمريكيين في مارس آذار  الماضي بعد حادث سليماني، وتزايدت الهجمات منذ ذلك الحين، وفي الشهر الماضي صدم الروس وجرح 7 من جنودنا ولا توجد أي استجابة لحماية مواطنينا".

كما قال المحلل السياسي في الشئون الإيرانية وشئون الشرق الأوسط "سينا تووسي" "لم يكن هناك دليل على أن سليماني كان يخطط لهجمات عندما تم اغتياله بشكل غير قانوني".

وتابع "لقد بدأ ترمب حربا شاملة مع إيران عدة مرات بالفعل والآن ربما يكون في حالة يأس أكثر من أي وقت مضى، وربما تكون (الحرب) هي مفاجأته في أكتوبر تشرين أول المقبل".

وعلق الكاتب الصحفي تريتا بارسي على تهديد ترمب الجديد قائلا "هل تذكرون عندما اعتمد ترمب على (معلومات مخابراتية) عن هجوم وشيك، ومن هنا جاءت الحاجة لقتل سليماني؟ ومع ذلك، ورغم تلك (المعلومات)، لم يتم إخطار الدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين على الأرض. ثم أبلغ ترمب الكونغرس أنه لم يذكر تلك المعلومات المخابراتية المفترضة على الإطلاق".

وأضاف "لأنها كانت كذبة".

ومطلع يناير/كانون الثاني الماضي، قُتل قاسم سليماني بغارة أمريكية بطائرة دون طيار استهدفت سيارة كان يستقلها مع القيادي في الحشد الشعبي العراقي أبو مهدي المهندس.

وقالت الولايات المتحدة بشكل متكرر إن سليماني مسؤول عن هجمات استهدفت جنودا أمريكيين في العراق وفي مناطق أخرى، وإنه كان يخطط لاستهداف قواتها في المنطقة.

وكانت قد خلصت أنييس كالامار، المقررة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة المعنية بالإعدامات والقتل خارج نطاق القانون، إلى أن عملية قتل سليماني كانت "عملية قتل تعسفية" انتهكت ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وقالت إن الولايات المتحدة لم تقدّم أدلة على أن التخطيط كان جاريا لاعتداء وشيك على مصالحها، وهو ما كان مبرر واشنطن لاغتيال سليماني.

ونددت إيران آنذاك بشدة باغتيال سليماني، الذي كان يقود فيلق القدس المكلّف بعمليات الحرس الثوري الإيراني الخارجية.

وردّت طهران بإطلاق صواريخ بالستية على جنود أمريكيين متمركزين في قاعدة "عين الأسد" في غرب العراق. ولم يسفر الهجوم عن مقتل أي منهم، إلا أن عشرات تعرّضوا لارتجاج في الدماغ.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
