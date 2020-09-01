البث الحي
تحطم طائرة عسكرية أمريكية أثناء مهمة تدريبية (فيديو)

موقع تحطم طائرة التدريب العسكرية الأمريكية
موقع تحطم طائرة التدريب العسكرية الأمريكية
1/9/2020

ونقل موقع "الحرة" المحلي عن متحدث باسم البحرية الأمريكية (لم يسمه) قوله إن "سبب سقوط الطائرة لايزال قيد التحقيق".

ووقع الحادث مساء الإثنين أثناء قيام الطائرة بمهمة تدريبية، بحسب المصدر نفسه.

وأكد المتحدث "عدم وقوع إصابات، إذ إن طاقم الطائرة المكون من أربعة أفراد تمكنوا من القفز منها".

 

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
