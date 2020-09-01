تحطم طائرة عسكرية أمريكية أثناء مهمة تدريبية (فيديو)

MILITARY PLANE CRASH: A Navy plane crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia, during a training exercise, with two pilots and two crew members bailing before impact and parachuting to safety. @giobenitez reports. https://t.co/u5VhY1qN6x pic.twitter.com/Tx7AujlWgM — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 1, 2020

ونقل موقع "الحرة" المحلي عن متحدث باسم البحرية الأمريكية (لم يسمه) قوله إن "سبب سقوط الطائرة لايزال قيد التحقيق".

ووقع الحادث مساء الإثنين أثناء قيام الطائرة بمهمة تدريبية، بحسب المصدر نفسه.

وأكد المتحدث "عدم وقوع إصابات، إذ إن طاقم الطائرة المكون من أربعة أفراد تمكنوا من القفز منها".

Four Navy Aircrew Quickly Parachute To Safety Moments BeforeTheir E-2C Hawkeye Plane Crashed https://t.co/vBuoohb6Yw pic.twitter.com/JyJb27Ue86 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) September 1, 2020

National News #National #before Navy crew jumped from surveillance plane before it crashed https://t.co/ccRTcE3KUj National News — Illinois News Now (@NowIllinois) September 1, 2020

A Navy surveillance aircraft crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia, on Monday and all four crew members have been found alive. https://t.co/I2B0SnTrhy — CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2020