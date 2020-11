ركلها وطرحها أرضا.. اعتداء وحشي على مسلمة أمام أطفالها بروسيا (فيديو)

وواصل الرجل اعتدائه الوحشي على المرأة حتى بعد سقوطها على الأرض غير مبال بوجود أطفالها الأربعة.

Muslim mother brutally attacked in front her children in a park in #Nizhnekamsk city, Republic of #Tatarstan.

He attacked 5 women including a pregnant woman in a public park.

He was arrested and detained. When asked about his motive, he said because of his "hatred for women". pic.twitter.com/INBfEoWaeN

— DOAM (@doamuslims) July 7, 2020