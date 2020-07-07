البث الحي
ترمب يثير جدل الأمريكيين بمعلوماته التاريخية "المغلوطة".. ماذا قال؟

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في عيد الاستقلال-4 يوليو
7/7/2020

وقال ترمب في خطابه بمناسبة الاستقلال "لقد استخدم الأمريكيون الطاقة وقسموا الذرّة ومنحوا العالم الهاتف والإنترنت؛ واستقر الغرب المتوحش على أيدينا؛ وهبط رواد الفضاء الأمريكيون على القمر؛ وقريباً جداً سنضع علمنا على كوكب المريخ".

معلومات ترمب التاريخية

وردّ مغردون على ما اعتبر "جهلا" من الرئيس الأمريكي حول الاختراعات التي ذكرها متفاخرا في خطابه، مشيرين إلى أن من قام باختراع هذه الإنجازات، هم في الأصل ليسوا أمريكيين.

وعبر الإعلامي البريطاني "غوردون واطسون" عن دهشته مما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي، قائلاً "ترمب يدعي أن أمريكا اخترعت الهاتف وقسمت الذرة؛ ولعه بالحديث في المطلق أخذه إلى مرحلة جديدة؛ هو يتحدث بدون توقف؛ فألكسندر غراهام بيل من إسكتلندا والسير إرنست رازفورد من نيوزيلندا".

وغرد حساب باسم (دان بيلينغ تُحاول الإدارة الأمريكية الآن نقل أخبارها المزيفة إلى علم التاريخ؛ فالذرة: إرنست روزرفورد نيوزيلندي في مانشستر والإنترنت: تين بيرنرز لي وهو رجل إنجليزي في سويسرا؛ والهاتف: ألكسندر غراهام بيل وهو رجل سكوتلندي في بوسطن-أمريكا على الأقل".

وكتب ( جيمين كليمنت) تم اختراع الهاتف بواسطة ألكسندر غراهام بيل من اسكوتلندا.. الحرب العالمية الأولى والثانية – جهد جماعي لكن مشاركة  الولايات المتحدة كانت لأسباب خاصة بها" كما قال.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
