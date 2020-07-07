ترمب يثير جدل الأمريكيين بمعلوماته التاريخية "المغلوطة".. ماذا قال؟

وقال ترمب في خطابه بمناسبة الاستقلال "لقد استخدم الأمريكيون الطاقة وقسموا الذرّة ومنحوا العالم الهاتف والإنترنت؛ واستقر الغرب المتوحش على أيدينا؛ وهبط رواد الفضاء الأمريكيون على القمر؛ وقريباً جداً سنضع علمنا على كوكب المريخ".

"Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American Astronauts on the Moon—and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars!" — President @realDonaldTrump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 6, 2020

معلومات ترمب التاريخية

وردّ مغردون على ما اعتبر "جهلا" من الرئيس الأمريكي حول الاختراعات التي ذكرها متفاخرا في خطابه، مشيرين إلى أن من قام باختراع هذه الإنجازات، هم في الأصل ليسوا أمريكيين.

وعبر الإعلامي البريطاني "غوردون واطسون" عن دهشته مما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي، قائلاً "ترمب يدعي أن أمريكا اخترعت الهاتف وقسمت الذرة؛ ولعه بالحديث في المطلق أخذه إلى مرحلة جديدة؛ هو يتحدث بدون توقف؛ فألكسندر غراهام بيل من إسكتلندا والسير إرنست رازفورد من نيوزيلندا".

Donald Trump claiming the USA invented the telephone and split the atom has taken his penchant for talking utter bobbins to a whole new level. He just talks non-stop drivel. Alexander Graham Bell (Scotland) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (left) & Sir Ernest Rutherford (New Zealand) (right) 🇳🇿. pic.twitter.com/4aFfjPuk1E — Gordon Glen Watson (@Gordon_Watson) July 7, 2020

وغرد حساب باسم (دان بيلينغ تُحاول الإدارة الأمريكية الآن نقل أخبارها المزيفة إلى علم التاريخ؛ فالذرة: إرنست روزرفورد نيوزيلندي في مانشستر والإنترنت: تين بيرنرز لي وهو رجل إنجليزي في سويسرا؛ والهاتف: ألكسندر غراهام بيل وهو رجل سكوتلندي في بوسطن-أمريكا على الأقل".

وكتب ( جيمين كليمنت) تم اختراع الهاتف بواسطة ألكسندر غراهام بيل من اسكوتلندا.. الحرب العالمية الأولى والثانية – جهد جماعي لكن مشاركة الولايات المتحدة كانت لأسباب خاصة بها" كما قال.