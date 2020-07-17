إثيوبيون يحتفلون ببدء ملء سد النهضة ويرونه انتصارًا لبلادهم

واعتبر بعض المغردين الإثيوبيين أن الإعلان عن بدء ملء سد النهضة انتصارًا لدولتهم، وردًا على دول قالت إنه لا يمكن لإثيوبيا الإعلان عن ملء السد من دون اتفاق مع مصر والسودان.

Ethiopia will rise. Like she always does. Y’all can stay hating. #ItsMyDam — Opinionated 👑 (@Opinionat33d) July 15, 2020

This is the right time we show to the world that we stand as one in solidarity. Let our enemies hear we are more than ready to #FillTheDam! When network is free to access, let's make our first social media update about GERD. Forward @Mekdi_G — LiveLoveRun (@DagimTNegash) July 14, 2020

وعبر مغردون آخرون عن سعادتهم بهذا الإعلان قائلين إن التاريخ سيسجل هذا اليوم كيوم تدخل فيه إثيوبيا عهد الازدهار والنمو الاقتصادي معدّدين فوائد السد الاقتصادية والتنموية.

This day will go down in history as one of the most important day that turned around the prosperity of Ethiopia for good.

History will rejoice the amazing team led by Dr Seleshi and his colleagues at the Ministry of Water and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. @seleshi_b_a #itsmydam pic.twitter.com/8x0ltr0OkQ — Bedru Muzein (@BedruMuzein) July 15, 2020

في حين، أرسل مغردون رسائل تطمينية بأن سد النهضة لا يلغي جريان مياه النيل الأزرق، ولا يعتبر إنجازًا إثيوبيًّا فقط، بل ستمتد فائدته إلى عددٍ من الدول الأفريقية.

⭕️ #GERD will become the largest hydro-electric plant in Africa when fully operational.

⭕️ #GERD is crucial for Ethiopia’s economic growth.

⭕️ #GERD will provide electricity for more than 60M Ethiopians. 💚 እኔም 💛 ለአባይ ❤️ አለሁ 💚💛❤️ #ItsMyDam https://t.co/gxtIKbHghT — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚 (@BekeleWoyecha) July 15, 2020

وأحدثت التصريحات الإثيوبية المتضاربة حول ملء سد النهضة ربكة لدى الإثيوبيين، الذين فضل بعضهم عدم الانتظار حتى الإعلان الرسمي، إذ أعلنت هيئة البث الحكومية في إثيوبيا EBC على صفحتها في فيسبوك عن بداية ملء سد النهضة قبل أن تُعدِّل المنشور لاحقا.

#Egypt demands clarification from #Ethiopia on whether it started to #FillTheDam. I say, look at satellite 🛰 pictures & deal with it whichever way you wish. Here’s👇one for you from AP.#WeAreFillingTheDam & will not stop until it is full to its brim‼️https://t.co/xgWlIGNLrX — Shakesmir ሽክ እስሚር (@semmuniguss) July 15, 2020

وعدّلت EBC منشورها معتذرةً عن معلومات أوردتها بالخطأ، عقب تغريدات لوزير الري الإثيوبي،سيليشي بيكيلي، والتي وضح فيها أن ما حدث هو تجمع للمياه بصورة طبيعية بسبب الأمطار وليس قرارًا بملء السد.

1/2 The GERD construction has reached level 560m compared to level 525m last year this time. The inflow into the reservoir due to heavy rain fall and runoff exceeded the outflow and created natural pooling.This continues until overflow is triggered soon. — Seleshi Bekele (@seleshi_b_a) July 15, 2020

وفي السياق، رد الدبلوماسي وعضو وفد التفاوض الإثيوبي في مفاوضات سد النهضة، زيريهون آبي، في تغريدة له على بيان وزارة الري السودانية، والتي قالت إن "مقاييس تدفق المياه في محطة الديم الحدودية مع إثيوبيا توضّح أن هناك تراجعًا في مستويات المياه بما يعادل 90 مليون متر مكعب يوميًا، وهو ما يؤكد إغلاق بوابات سد النهضة".

This is a total fabrication and simply untrue. Ethiopia didn't close the culvert box of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Had it been the case, no water would flow to Sudan at all. https://t.co/MLNGO9e1Kc — Zerihun Abebe Yigzaw (@ZerihunZAY) July 15, 2020

ووصف آبي المعلومات الواردة في بيان وزارة الري السودانية بالأخبار الكاذبة والمفبركة، ومؤكدًا أنه في حال إغلاق إثيوبيا بوابات سد النهضة لتوقَّف تدفق المياه إلى السودان بصورة كلية.

ለማንኛውም እየሞላነው ነው። But that doesn’t mean the flow of water downstream is stopped. THAT is untrue! #wearefillingthedam #ItsMyDam #Abay #Ethiopia💚💛❤️ — 🇪🇹ሚክያስ Mikyas ተስፋዬ Tesfaye🇪🇹 (@Mikitango) July 16, 2020

