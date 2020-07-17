البث الحي
إثيوبيون يحتفلون ببدء ملء سد النهضة ويرونه انتصارًا لبلادهم

سد النهضة.. بين التحدي وسياسة النفس الطويل
16/7/2020

واعتبر بعض المغردين الإثيوبيين أن الإعلان عن بدء ملء سد النهضة انتصارًا لدولتهم، وردًا على دول قالت إنه لا يمكن لإثيوبيا الإعلان عن ملء السد من دون اتفاق مع مصر والسودان. 

وعبر مغردون آخرون عن سعادتهم بهذا الإعلان قائلين إن التاريخ سيسجل هذا اليوم كيوم تدخل فيه إثيوبيا عهد الازدهار والنمو الاقتصادي معدّدين فوائد السد الاقتصادية والتنموية. 

في حين، أرسل مغردون رسائل تطمينية بأن سد النهضة لا يلغي جريان مياه النيل الأزرق، ولا يعتبر إنجازًا إثيوبيًّا فقط، بل ستمتد فائدته إلى عددٍ من الدول الأفريقية.

وأحدثت التصريحات الإثيوبية المتضاربة حول ملء سد النهضة ربكة لدى الإثيوبيين، الذين فضل بعضهم عدم الانتظار حتى الإعلان الرسمي، إذ أعلنت هيئة البث الحكومية في إثيوبيا EBC على صفحتها في فيسبوك عن بداية ملء سد النهضة قبل أن تُعدِّل المنشور لاحقا.

وعدّلت EBC منشورها معتذرةً عن معلومات أوردتها بالخطأ، عقب تغريدات لوزير الري الإثيوبي،سيليشي بيكيلي، والتي وضح فيها أن ما حدث هو تجمع للمياه بصورة طبيعية بسبب الأمطار وليس قرارًا بملء السد.

وفي السياق، رد الدبلوماسي وعضو وفد التفاوض الإثيوبي في مفاوضات سد النهضة، زيريهون آبي، في تغريدة له على بيان وزارة الري السودانية، والتي قالت إن "مقاييس تدفق المياه في محطة الديم الحدودية مع إثيوبيا توضّح أن هناك تراجعًا في مستويات المياه بما يعادل 90 مليون متر مكعب يوميًا، وهو ما يؤكد إغلاق بوابات سد النهضة". 

ووصف آبي المعلومات الواردة في بيان وزارة الري السودانية بالأخبار الكاذبة والمفبركة، ومؤكدًا أنه في حال إغلاق إثيوبيا بوابات سد النهضة لتوقَّف تدفق المياه إلى السودان بصورة كلية.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
