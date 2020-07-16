شاهد: زوجان يتهجمان على بائع متجول.. ماذا فعل المارة؟

وهاجم الزوجان بائع الفاكهة واصفين عمله بأنه غير قانوني وأنه ليس لديه تصريح لمزاولته.
The woman in the @bergiesscv hat was yelling at the woman selling fruit. So I got out of the car and started recording. The couple said they had called the police, so I was simply trying to prevent the situation from escalating any further while we waited for law enforcement to arrive. #stopthehate #increasethepeace @foosgonewild @swiftyblue @sinmanchasconcentrate
ووجه الزوجان له تساؤلات عديدة بشأن تصريح الصحة الخاص به؛ وتصريح إعادة البيع للفاكهة وما يُثبت أنه دافع للضرائب، بشكل مثير.
وتفاعل المارة وعدد من وسائل الإعلام، مع المقاطع المنتشرة لمهاجمة الرجل، وتجمع العديد منهم حول عربته ليقدموا له الدعم.
First and foremost, go and show @la_palma_fresh_fruit some support! My brother @christopher.alcantar posted a video earlier today showing some Santa Clarita citizens being a lil unruly to say the least. Turns out they own @bergiesscv. But anyways, here’s what happened while we waited for the police to show up. @whatsupscv @foosgonewild @karensgoingwilds @ninelineapparel
وعبر المتجمعون عن تضامنهم مع البائع المتجول، خاصة بعد تصريحه أنه اتجه لبيع الفاكهة بعد توقف مجال الأعمال نتيجة انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد.
من ناحية أخرى، لم يعلق رئيس مجلس المدينة على الواقعة رغم انتشارها على وسائل التواصل والإعلام الأمريكية وحملة التضامن الواسعة التي حظي بها هذا البائع.
لكن مركز الشرطة في المدينة، حذر البائع لإيجاد موقع آخر لمزاولة نشاطه التجاري.
ولا تزال الولايات المتحدة تتصدر دول العالم في أعداد المصابين والوفيات بفيروس كورونا المستجد.
ومنذ ظهور الجائحة، سجلت أمريكا أكثر من 3 ملايين و617 ألف إصابة، توفي منهم حتى الآن أكثر من 140 ألفًا، بينما تعافى نحو مليون و646 ألفًا.
For all of those asking what happened the cops showed up and gave the vendors a warning and even considered buying some from fruit from them. But My brother @nanonormaldude has been in contact with the vendors trying to figure out a future location (will keep y’all updated on where they will be setting up )but go show some support to @la_palma_fresh_fruit ‼️‼️