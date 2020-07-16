البث الحي
شاهد: زوجان يتهجمان على بائع متجول.. ماذا فعل المارة؟

الرجل اتجه لبيع الفاكهة في الشارع بعد توقف مجال الأعمال بسبب كورونا
16/7/2020

وهاجم الزوجان بائع الفاكهة واصفين عمله بأنه غير قانوني وأنه ليس لديه تصريح لمزاولته.

ووجه الزوجان له تساؤلات عديدة بشأن تصريح الصحة الخاص به؛ وتصريح إعادة البيع للفاكهة وما يُثبت أنه دافع للضرائب، بشكل مثير.

وتفاعل المارة وعدد من وسائل الإعلام، مع المقاطع المنتشرة لمهاجمة الرجل، وتجمع العديد منهم حول عربته ليقدموا له الدعم.

وعبر المتجمعون عن تضامنهم مع البائع المتجول، خاصة بعد تصريحه أنه اتجه لبيع الفاكهة بعد توقف مجال الأعمال نتيجة انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد.

من ناحية أخرى، لم يعلق رئيس مجلس المدينة على الواقعة رغم انتشارها على وسائل التواصل والإعلام الأمريكية وحملة التضامن الواسعة التي حظي بها هذا البائع.

لكن مركز الشرطة في المدينة، حذر البائع لإيجاد موقع آخر لمزاولة نشاطه التجاري.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ولا تزال الولايات المتحدة تتصدر دول العالم في أعداد المصابين والوفيات بفيروس كورونا المستجد.

ومنذ ظهور الجائحة، سجلت أمريكا أكثر من 3 ملايين و617 ألف إصابة، توفي منهم حتى الآن أكثر من 140 ألفًا، بينما تعافى نحو مليون و646 ألفًا.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
