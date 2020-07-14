البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

كما فلويد.. شرطي أمريكي يجثم على عنق مواطن أسود (فيديو)

لقطة من الواقعة في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية
لقطة من الواقعة في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية
14/7/2020

وقام متظاهرون من مؤيدي حراك "حياة السود مهمة" بالتوجه إلى قسم الشرطة في مدينة ألينتاون بولاية بنسلفانيا، حيث حدثت الواقعة قبل أيام، وطالبوا بالتحقيق فيها وإقالة الضابط الذي أقدم على الفعل.

وعلق قسم شرطة مدينة "ألينتون" أنه تم التعامل مع الرجل بهذه الطريقة بعد أن قام بالصراخ والبصاق في وجه الضباط وعلى موظفي المستشفى، وأنه تم إطلاق سراحه بعد التعامل معه، وفق قولهم.

وفي أواخر مايو/آيار الماضي، كان جورج فلويد (46 عامًا) -الذي ينحدر من مدينة هيوستن وكان يعمل حارسا في ناد ليلي- أعزل، عندما احتجزته الشرطة أمام متجر بمدينة مينيابوليس، بعدما تلقت بلاغا عن شرائه سجائر بورقة نقدية مزيفة بقيمة 20 دولارًا.

ووقع المشهد الصادم من الشرطي الأبيض تجاه المواطن من أصل أفريقي، عندما جثم على عنقه منهيًا حياته رغم استغاثة الأخير، لتنفجر على إثر ذلك موجة احتجاجات ضد العنصرية داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
المزيد من سياسة

في أول زيارة رسمية.. وفد بحريني برئاسة وزير الخارجية يصل إسرائيل

وزير خارجية البحرين في إسرائيل (رويترز)

دعوى قضائية ضد السيسي و29 مسؤولا مصريا أمام محكمة تركية

الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي

الأمن اليوناني يحاول إغراق طالبي لجوء في عرض البحر(فيديو)

(الجزيرة)

السويد.. القضاء يلغي قرار حظر الحجاب في المدارس

مظاهرة احتجاج في كوبنهاغن مع بدء تطبيق حظر الحجاب-1 أغسطس (رويترز أرشيفية)
الأكثر قراءة

بطلة الملاكمة الهولندية السابقة "روبي ميسو" تعتنق الإسلام

ارتدت روبي ميسو الحجاب ونطقت الشهادتين داخل مسجد بهولندا (موافع التواصل)

أثناء حضورهما أحد الأفراح.. مصري يوثق لحظات اختيار والدته لزوجته المستقبلية (فيديو)

واصلت الأم بحثها عن زوجة لابنها ثم ظهرت عليها السعادة عندما أبدى موافقة مبدئية على فتاة اختارتها له (مواقع التواصل)

دراسة استخباراتية إسرائيلية تحذر من قوة تركيا.. ماذا قالت؟

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (وكالة الأناضول)

نتنياهو ينعى والد "مدون" سعودي طرده فلسطينيون من الأقصى‎ (فيديو)

رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي تقدم بالعزاء إلى المدون السعودي محمد سعود في وفاة والده (تويتر)