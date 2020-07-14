كما فلويد.. شرطي أمريكي يجثم على عنق مواطن أسود (فيديو)

وقام متظاهرون من مؤيدي حراك "حياة السود مهمة" بالتوجه إلى قسم الشرطة في مدينة ألينتاون بولاية بنسلفانيا، حيث حدثت الواقعة قبل أيام، وطالبوا بالتحقيق فيها وإقالة الضابط الذي أقدم على الفعل.

BREAKING:@AllentownPolice were filmed Saturday evening applying the same force to a resident that the cops used to murder #GeorgeFloyd.

This happened here in #Allentown outside a hospital.

We demand answers. We demand change.

We're Done Dying.#DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/AbuyvkMNdT — Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley (@BLMlehighvalley) July 12, 2020

وعلق قسم شرطة مدينة "ألينتون" أنه تم التعامل مع الرجل بهذه الطريقة بعد أن قام بالصراخ والبصاق في وجه الضباط وعلى موظفي المستشفى، وأنه تم إطلاق سراحه بعد التعامل معه، وفق قولهم.

TW police brutality This was the Allentown PD’s really shitty excuse for what happened. There was no need for someone’s leg/knee to be in that man’s head. He clearly needed help that police are not trained for. https://t.co/meJtpZqe3o pic.twitter.com/TNHkiAtRCD — Juliegh-Anne King (@cherrybabyhoney) July 13, 2020

وفي أواخر مايو/آيار الماضي، كان جورج فلويد (46 عامًا) -الذي ينحدر من مدينة هيوستن وكان يعمل حارسا في ناد ليلي- أعزل، عندما احتجزته الشرطة أمام متجر بمدينة مينيابوليس، بعدما تلقت بلاغا عن شرائه سجائر بورقة نقدية مزيفة بقيمة 20 دولارًا.

ووقع المشهد الصادم من الشرطي الأبيض تجاه المواطن من أصل أفريقي، عندما جثم على عنقه منهيًا حياته رغم استغاثة الأخير، لتنفجر على إثر ذلك موجة احتجاجات ضد العنصرية داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها.

Protesters in Allentown, PA knocking on the precinct's doors after a video surfaces of an officer kneeling on a man's neck (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VhGvkQQqP9 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 12, 2020