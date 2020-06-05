مقاطع جديدة لعنف الشرطة الأمريكية تثير غضب المتظاهرين (فيديو)

تصاعد الغضب في الولايات المتحدة، الجمعة، بعد نشر مقاطع فيديو جديدة تظهر تعامل الشرطة بوحشية مع المحتجين.

وظهر شرطيان في أحد المقاطع وهما يدفعان محتجا عمره 75 عامًا ليسقط ويصاب بجرح في رأسه.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Video shows police in Buffalo, New York, in riot gear shoving a white-haired man to the ground and appearing to march past him.#ThisIsAmerikkka#Policebrutality#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kuNMz0UZCV — redsarah99 #BlackLivesMatter #IStandWithCorbyn (@redsarah99) June 5, 2020

وقال رئيس بلدية "بوفالو" في ولاية نيويورك، بايرون براون الذي نشر العقوبة على تويتر، إنه ومفوض الشرطة "شعرا باستياء" شديد بعد مشاهدة الفيديو.

وقال بيان للشرطة في وقت سابق إن الرجل الذي فقد وعيه ونزف بشدة من الرأس "تعثر وسقط"، قبل أن يتم وقف الشرطيين عن العمل.

ووصف حاكم الولاية أندرو كومو الحادث بأنه "غير مبرر على الإطلاق ومخزٍ تماماً. على الشرطة تطبيق القانون، وليس إساءة استخدامه".

وأظهرت مقاطع أخرى ضرب أفراد من شرطة مدينة نيويورك عشرات المتظاهرين المسالمين الذين خالفوا حظر التجول بعد محاصرتهم، بحيث لم يتركوا لهم مكاناً يهربون إليه.

3️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ New York City, NY: police arrest a woman and her husband on the stoop of their own home for cheering on protestors A violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments Lawlessness pic.twitter.com/hkLP9N5Fg3 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 5, 2020

Activists were urging people to keep moving. But then police started moving forward. People were scared. On the right you can see one of the first arrests happen. pic.twitter.com/IqO830h7aN — Caroline Haskins (@caro1inehaskins) June 5, 2020

https://twitter.com/JeffShafer/status/1268684973604814857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

وفي إنديانابوليس فتحت الشرطة تحقيقا بعد نشر شريط فيديو يظهر أربعة من عناصر الشرطة على الأقل يضربون امرأة بالهراوات.