سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

مقاطع جديدة لعنف الشرطة الأمريكية تثير غضب المتظاهرين (فيديو)

5/6/2020

تصاعد الغضب في الولايات المتحدة، الجمعة، بعد نشر مقاطع فيديو جديدة تظهر تعامل الشرطة بوحشية مع المحتجين.

وظهر شرطيان في أحد المقاطع وهما يدفعان محتجا عمره 75 عامًا ليسقط ويصاب بجرح في رأسه.

وقال رئيس بلدية "بوفالو" في ولاية نيويورك، بايرون براون الذي نشر العقوبة على تويتر، إنه ومفوض الشرطة "شعرا باستياء" شديد بعد مشاهدة الفيديو.

وقال بيان للشرطة في وقت سابق إن الرجل الذي فقد وعيه ونزف بشدة من الرأس "تعثر وسقط"، قبل أن يتم وقف الشرطيين عن العمل.

ووصف حاكم الولاية أندرو كومو الحادث بأنه "غير مبرر على الإطلاق ومخزٍ تماماً. على الشرطة تطبيق القانون، وليس إساءة استخدامه".

وأظهرت مقاطع أخرى ضرب أفراد من شرطة مدينة نيويورك عشرات المتظاهرين المسالمين الذين خالفوا حظر التجول بعد محاصرتهم، بحيث لم يتركوا لهم مكاناً يهربون إليه.

https://twitter.com/JeffShafer/status/1268684973604814857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

وفي إنديانابوليس فتحت الشرطة تحقيقا بعد نشر شريط فيديو يظهر أربعة من عناصر الشرطة على الأقل يضربون امرأة بالهراوات.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + الفرنسية + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
