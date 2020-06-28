البث الحي
سياسة

أمريكا: اعتقال شاب أسود تصدى لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين (فيديو)

الشرطة الأمريكية تعتقل متظاهر من أصول أفريقية بعد تصديه لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين
الشرطة الأمريكية تعتقل متظاهر من أصول أفريقية بعد تصديه لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين
28/6/2020

وأظهرت لقطات تلفزيونية السائق الأبيض وهو يحاول المرور عبر حشد من المتظاهرين إلا أنهم رفضوا إفساح الطريق له، ما دفعه إلى محاولة التهديد بدهسهم فتصدى له المتظاهرون.

وأظهرت لقطات أخرى الشرطة وهي تعتقل المتظاهر الذي تصدى للسائق دون توضيح الأسباب.

وقال المتداولون للفيديوهات إن الشرطة سمحت للسائق بالفرار بينما اعتقلت المتظاهر الذي قفز على سيارته.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
المزيد من سياسة

فرنسا تعرب عن قلقها بعد اعتقال مسؤول في منظمة حقوقية في مصر

صورة من زيارة السفراء إلى مقر المنظمة والتي اعتقل بشير على خلفيتها (المبادرة المصرية للحقوق الشخصية)

في أول زيارة رسمية.. وفد بحريني برئاسة وزير الخارجية يصل إسرائيل

وزير خارجية البحرين في إسرائيل (رويترز)

دعوى قضائية ضد السيسي و29 مسؤولا مصريا أمام محكمة تركية

الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي

الأمن اليوناني يحاول إغراق طالبي لجوء في عرض البحر(فيديو)

(الجزيرة)
الأكثر قراءة

أثناء حضورهما أحد الأفراح.. مصري يوثق لحظات اختيار والدته لزوجته المستقبلية (فيديو)

واصلت الأم بحثها عن زوجة لابنها ثم ظهرت عليها السعادة عندما أبدى موافقة مبدئية على فتاة اختارتها له (مواقع التواصل)

بطلة الملاكمة الهولندية السابقة "روبي ميسو" تعتنق الإسلام

ارتدت روبي ميسو الحجاب ونطقت الشهادتين داخل مسجد بهولندا (موافع التواصل)

دراسة استخباراتية إسرائيلية تحذر من قوة تركيا.. ماذا قالت؟

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (وكالة الأناضول)

"إعلام السعودية ومصر والإمارات أكثر حرية من أمريكا" تصريح سعودي يثير السخرية (فيديو)

الكاتب السعودي أحمد الفراج (موافع التواصل)