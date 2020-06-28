أمريكا: اعتقال شاب أسود تصدى لسائق أبيض حاول دهس المتظاهرين (فيديو)

وأظهرت لقطات تلفزيونية السائق الأبيض وهو يحاول المرور عبر حشد من المتظاهرين إلا أنهم رفضوا إفساح الطريق له، ما دفعه إلى محاولة التهديد بدهسهم فتصدى له المتظاهرون.

Here’s another angle of what happened at the beginning of the incident, video courtesy of protester Lily W., who didn’t want to give her last name. pic.twitter.com/WBQ9Ul9Q7C — Josh Solomon (@ByJoshSolomon) June 27, 2020

Here’s another angle of what happened at the beginning of the incident, video courtesy of protester Lily W., who didn’t want to give her last name. pic.twitter.com/WBQ9Ul9Q7C — Josh Solomon (@ByJoshSolomon) June 27, 2020

وأظهرت لقطات أخرى الشرطة وهي تعتقل المتظاهر الذي تصدى للسائق دون توضيح الأسباب.

وقال المتداولون للفيديوهات إن الشرطة سمحت للسائق بالفرار بينما اعتقلت المتظاهر الذي قفز على سيارته.