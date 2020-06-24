أمريكا: مقابر جماعية تثير الغضب ضد ترمب.. ما القصة؟ (فيديو)

وشارك مغردون عبر وسمي #TrumpKillsUS و#EndTheNightmare (على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي) مقاطع فيديو لتصريحات سابقة لترمب، وهو يُوجه بتقليل اختبارات فيروس كورونا المستجد؛ لتقليل أعداد المصابين بالفيروس، إلى جانب قوله إن فيروس كورونا ما هو إلا "خدعة".

Cases up only because of our big number testing. Mortality rate way down!!! https://t.co/bKFmgOLEGZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

📺 NEW VIDEO Trump is not only incompetent, he knowingly kills Americans with malice. That is the definition of murder. #TrumpKillsUS pic.twitter.com/fvV6RngVtA — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 23, 2020

وأشار نشطاء إلى أن 25 في المئة من ضحايا الفيروس أمريكيون، مُطالبين بعدم التجديد لترمب في الانتخابات المقبلة نتيجة ما قالوا إنها سياساته الخاطئة و"القتل الجماعي" لهم من خلال تلك السياسة.

وعلقت مرشحة الكونغرس عن الحزب الديمقراطي برجيد كالاهان قائلة "إن 5 في المئة من سكان العالم، وأكثر من 25 في المئة من الوفيات على مستوى العالم؛ كان زوجي واحدًا من هذه الوفيات؛ إنها أزمة قيادة".

Less that 5% of the world’s population. More than 25% of the world’s deaths, and my husband was almost one of those fatalities. This is an epic crisis of leadership and @CongressmanJVD swore his “undying support” to the Failure in Chief. #EndTheNightmare https://t.co/lZ8UmmKnzH — Brigid Callahan Harrison (@BrigidforSJ) June 24, 2020

📽️NEW VIDEO Less than 5% of the world's population.

More than 25% of the world's deaths. The President knew what to do, and his failure has pushed America to the brink. It's time to #EndTheNightmare pic.twitter.com/xS732yKPae — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 24, 2020

وقال عضو الحزب الجمهوري السابق ديفيد ويزمان: "انتظر ترمب 70 يومًا بعد اكتشاف فيروس كورونا المستجد، ثم بدأ في التحرك بعد اقتراب عدد الإصابات من 120 ألف إصابة؛ أنهوا هذا الكابوس".

Trump waited 70 days after finding out about the #coronavirus to finally act and close to 120,000 have died. #EndTheNightmare https://t.co/mtH0xakEw1 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 24, 2020

وعلق الإعلامي الأمريكي ديين عبيد الله قائلاً: "ترمب أول رئيس مناهض للولايات المتحدة؛ يتعين علينا أن نهزمه أولًا، ثم نعود إلى هذا السرطان المعروف باسم "مذهب ترمب" إلى هامش المجتمع، وهذا هو التحدي الذي يواجه أبناء جيلنا".

Trump is the nation's first Anti-American President. We must utterly defeat him and then drive the cancer known as Trumpism back to the fringes of society. This is the challenge of our generation! #StayANGRY #TrumpKillsUS — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 24, 2020

وعلق آخرون على تسارع وتيرة الإصابات في الولايات المتحدة، محمّلين ترمب النتيجة الكارثية التي وصلت إليها الأحداث مقارنة بدول أوربية أخرى.

#TrumpKillsUS and the thing is, he doesn’t care! More accurately, he only cares in the context of how it impacts his re-election. How can any decent human being with even a minuscule amount of empathy and intelligence put so many of his fellow Americans at such a high risk? pic.twitter.com/yKUTgs5GVh — politicsIScompomise (@scompomise) June 24, 2020

Hi there, Donald. Today would be a fantastic day for you to: ▪️ apologize to all Americans,

▪️ confess your crimes,

▪️ release your tax returns,

▪️ resign in disgrace,

▪️ and get the fuck out of our White House.#TrumpKillsUS

📺 @MeidasTouchpic.twitter.com/fJbFZyqiuv — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) June 24, 2020

#TrumpKillsUS and jokes about it. 120 thousand dead Americans and he’s doing a bad lounge act to show his heartbreak. @realDonaldTrump is the most disgusting little man I’ve ever had the displeasure of watching waste oxygen. #EndTheNightmare https://t.co/99p02jzItu — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2020

#EndTheNightmare is trending. I would hate for #EndTheNightmare to keep trending. That would be unfortunate if #EndTheNightmare spread rapidly on Twitter. We have a chance to #EndTheNightmare on Nov, 3rd and we will. #VoteBlue — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) June 24, 2020

وتأتي الولايات المتحدة على رأس قائمة الدول المتأثرة سلبًا من تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد، إذ أصاب الفيروس مليونين و425 ألفًا و507 آلاف شخص، وقضى جراء الإصابة بالفيروس التاجي 123 ألفًا و504 مصابين، في حين تعافى مليون و20 ألفًا و455 حالة، حتى الآن.

وعالميًا، أصاب الفيروس التاجي 9 ملايين و423 ألفًا و974 شخصًا، وأودى بحياة 481 ألفًا و455 مصابًا، بينما تعافى 5 ملايين و93 ألفًا و434 مصابًا، حتى اللحظة.

