فلويد جديد.. شرطي أمريكي يخنق مواطنا من أصل أفريقي أثناء القبض عليه (فيديو)

ويظهر المقطع ضابطا يقوم بخنق شاب من أصل أفريقي في مدينة نيويورك بمساعدة زملائه الآخرين الذين قاموا بضربه على ظهره.

NYPD officer used an illegal chokehold on a black man this morning in Far Rockaway, NY — and only stopped because another cop realized they were being filme.

NYPD “Officer” With History Of Anti-Black Abuse, Caught Of Video Using Banned Chokehold On Black Youth https://t.co/aVnJGdrkry pic.twitter.com/VbSkjI2hpF

David Afanador pistol whipped a 16 year old Black child back in 2014. Today he choked another Black youth unconscious in Brooklyn. #NoAntiBlackRacism

وقالت شرطة نيويورك إنها عاقبت الضابط وأوقفته عن العمل.

وقال مفوض شرطة نيويورك إن "المساءلة في مجال عمل الشرطة أمر ضروري وبعد تحقيق داخلي سريع تم وقف الضابط المتورط (عن العمل) مع إيقاف راتبه".

وأضاف أن الإجراء كان ضروريا "رغم أن التحقيق مازال جاريا"، للالتزام بالشفافية.

Here is the body worn camera associated with this incident.

This matter is taken extremely seriously and updates will be shared with the public as the investigation unfolds.https://t.co/21Mz3YPQKZ

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 21, 2020