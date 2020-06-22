البث الحي
فلويد جديد.. شرطي أمريكي يخنق مواطنا من أصل أفريقي أثناء القبض عليه (فيديو)

لقطة من فيديو خنق الشرطة الأمريكية لشاب من أصول أفريقية
لقطة من فيديو خنق الشرطة الأمريكية لشاب من أصول أفريقية
22/6/2020

ويظهر المقطع ضابطا يقوم بخنق شاب من أصل أفريقي في مدينة نيويورك بمساعدة زملائه الآخرين الذين قاموا بضربه على ظهره.

وقالت شرطة نيويورك إنها عاقبت الضابط وأوقفته عن العمل.

وقال مفوض شرطة نيويورك إن "المساءلة في مجال عمل الشرطة أمر ضروري وبعد تحقيق داخلي سريع تم وقف الضابط المتورط (عن العمل) مع إيقاف راتبه".

وأضاف أن الإجراء كان ضروريا "رغم أن التحقيق مازال جاريا"، للالتزام بالشفافية.

وتشهد الولايات المتحدة حركة غير مسبوقة من التظاهرات، التي تخلل بعضها أعمال شغب ومواجهات مع الشرطة، منذ مقتل جورج فلويد وهو أمريكي من أصل أفريقي اختناقا بعدما ضغط شرطي أبيض مطولا على عنقه في 25 مايو/ أيار الماضي. 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
