شاهد: أمريكي أبيض يتهجم على مواطنة سوداء.. كيف كان رد فعلها؟

حدث ذلك خلال الاحتجاجات المتأججة ضد مقتل المواطن الأمريكي من أصل أفريقي جورج فلويد، على يد الشرطة الأمريكية.

Make this go viral happen in whitefish, MT this dude is big mad for no reason pic.twitter.com/3x8i1xZMdC — Gerardo (@therealpapaG17) June 4, 2020

وأظهر الفيديو المتداول قيام رجل أمريكي أبيض بالدخول في وسط التظاهرات في مدينة مونتانا، ثم توجه ناحية الشابة السمراء وتدعى سمانثا فرانكين، وهو يصرخ في وجهها "حياة السود مهمة.. تبًا لكم؛ تبًا لكم؛ تبًا لكم".

وكان رد فعل فرانكين الذي لاقى الاستحسان والإعجاب أنها، توقفت مكانها وخلعت نظاراتها متحدية نظراته وهجومه عليها.

وعلقت الشابة في حديث تليفزيوني مع شبكة سي إن إن الإخبارية، قائلة "حين كان يحدق ويصرخ في وجهي؛ تذكرت كلمات والدي حيث كان يخبرنا دائمًا (تأكد أنك تنظر في أعينهم، سيُدركون في هذه اللحظة أنك إنسان)".

"As he was staring down at me and yelling at me…[the] only thing that I really could think of was the words of my father…'Make sure you look them in the eye so they have to acknowledge that you're human.'" -Samantha Francine on confrontation at protest https://t.co/unHGSAAON9 pic.twitter.com/ntS5RdoKe3 — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2020

وتابعت "لذا فقد رفعت نظارتي الشمسية، ورأيته ورآني، ورأيت الخوف في عينيه؛ وحينها قام بمواصلة هجومه في مكان آخر بعيدًا عني".

وانتهت في مدينة هيوستن بولاية تكساس مراسم جنازة جورج فلويد الذي قتل أواخر الشهر الماضي على يد الشرطة مما فجر اضطرابات في الولايات المتحدة، واحتجاجات واسعة ضد العنصرية حول العالم.

Bullies are on the prowl in Trump-led America, but they will not prevail. Young people like Samantha Francine are leading the resistance, and they are fearless. https://t.co/KXjLQAH3JL — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) June 8, 2020

وشارك المئات الثلاثاء بالصلاة على الضحية في هيوستن المدينة التي عاش فيها فلويد فترة طويلة، وكانت مراسم التأبين قد جرت قبل ذلك في حضور آلاف عدة.

وكان فلويد لقي حتفه اختناقا في 25 مايو/أيار الماضي عن عمر 46 عاما عندما جثم شرطي أبيض على عنقه أثناء اعتقاله في مدينة مينيابوليس بولاية مينيسوتا، وقد اعتقل أربعة شرطيين ويواجه بعضهم السجن لفترات طويلة.

How boss is this girl! She removed her glasses to stare at the racist asshole straight in the face! #samanthafrancine pic.twitter.com/WQ7wVLIOU9 — Hang Lai (@hangmanly) June 7, 2020

‘Look them in the eye so that they know that you’re human’ — Black protester Samantha Francine stoically faced down this angry white agitator, and went viral for her bravery pic.twitter.com/ts0K5s1qV7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 9, 2020