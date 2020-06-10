البث الحي
شاهد: أمريكي أبيض يتهجم على مواطنة سوداء.. كيف كان رد فعلها؟

الشابة الأمريكية السمراء تحدت الرجل الأبيض في لقطة نالت استحسان الجميع
10/6/2020

حدث ذلك خلال الاحتجاجات المتأججة ضد مقتل المواطن الأمريكي من أصل أفريقي جورج فلويد، على يد الشرطة الأمريكية.

وأظهر الفيديو المتداول قيام رجل أمريكي أبيض بالدخول في وسط التظاهرات في مدينة مونتانا، ثم توجه ناحية الشابة السمراء وتدعى سمانثا فرانكين، وهو يصرخ في وجهها "حياة السود مهمة.. تبًا لكم؛ تبًا لكم؛ تبًا لكم".

وكان رد فعل فرانكين الذي لاقى الاستحسان والإعجاب أنها، توقفت مكانها وخلعت نظاراتها متحدية نظراته وهجومه عليها.

وعلقت الشابة في حديث تليفزيوني مع شبكة سي إن إن الإخبارية، قائلة "حين كان يحدق ويصرخ في وجهي؛ تذكرت كلمات والدي حيث كان يخبرنا دائمًا (تأكد أنك تنظر في أعينهم، سيُدركون في هذه اللحظة أنك إنسان)".

وتابعت "لذا فقد رفعت نظارتي الشمسية، ورأيته ورآني، ورأيت الخوف في عينيه؛ وحينها قام بمواصلة هجومه في مكان آخر بعيدًا عني".

وانتهت في مدينة هيوستن بولاية تكساس مراسم جنازة جورج فلويد الذي قتل أواخر الشهر الماضي على يد الشرطة مما فجر اضطرابات في الولايات المتحدة، واحتجاجات واسعة ضد العنصرية حول العالم.

وشارك المئات الثلاثاء بالصلاة على الضحية في هيوستن المدينة التي عاش فيها فلويد فترة طويلة، وكانت مراسم التأبين قد جرت قبل ذلك في حضور آلاف عدة.

وكان فلويد لقي حتفه اختناقا في 25 مايو/أيار الماضي عن عمر 46 عاما عندما جثم شرطي أبيض على عنقه أثناء اعتقاله في مدينة مينيابوليس بولاية مينيسوتا، وقد اعتقل أربعة شرطيين ويواجه بعضهم السجن لفترات طويلة.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند
