أمريكا: انهيار سدين بولاية ميتشغن عقب فيضانات وآلاف المتضررين (فيديو)

انهار سدان بولاية ميتشغن (شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة) عقب أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات غير مسبوقة، وصفها مسؤولون بـ"المهددة للحياة".

وأدت فيضانات ميتشغن لانهيار سدي (إيدينفيل وسانفورد)، ما نجم عنه خسائر مادية كبيرة ولم يُكشف حتى الآن عن وجود خسائر في الأرواح.

Dramatic video from the air shows the Edenville, Michigan dam breach. You can see the water pouring out of Wixom Lake. Video by Ryan Kaleto. pic.twitter.com/1Gd58W028E

What about the Sanford dam downstream that will collapse next? Then the water goes on to Midland which is already flooded!

You are in over your head, Whitmer. I hope not many die in the next few days because of your incompetence.

This is Midland BEFORE the dam fail! pic.twitter.com/sT2tdbE5fe

