"خدعة كورونا ستنتهي بعد الانتخابات".. فيديو لنجل ترمب يثير الجدل

تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي مقطعاً مصوراً لنجل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس السبت وهو يقول إن "خدعة فيروس كورونا" ستنتهي بمجرد إنتهاء الانتخابات الأمريكية.

وكان "إيريك ترمب" في لقاء تليفزيوني ليلة أمس على قناة فوكس نيوز قد اتهم الديمقراطيين بتصنيع فيروس كورونا، بهدف إجبار والده على تعليق المسيرات المؤيدة له في الإنتخابات الرئاسية.

وأضاف "إيريك" بأن "خدعة" فيروس كورونا ستنتهي وتختفي بطريقة سحرية بمجرد انتهاء الانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية المزمع عقدها في نوفمبر القادم.

After saying Biden can’t go on stage without making a horrible blunder, Eric Trump accuses Democrats of manufacturing Coronavirus shut downs to prevent Trump from holding rallies. He goes on to claim after Election Day, “Coronavirus will magically disappear” like it’s a hoax pic.twitter.com/nytfmbVN8I — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 17, 2020

وعلق المحلل السياسي "بالمر ريبورت" على ما قاله "إيريك" قائلاً "يظن إيريك ترمب أن فيروس كورونا هو شئ يمكن للحكومة تشغيله وإيقافه وقتما تشاء مثل مفاتيح الإضاءة؛ إن منظري المؤامرات مناهضي الحكومة هم أغبى الناس على قيد الحياة؛ وإريك ترمب هو أكبر معتوه سخيف على الإطلاق".

Eric Trump thinks the coronavirus is something that "the government" can just turn on and off like a light switch. Anti-government conspiracy theorists are the dumbest people alive, and Eric Trump is the biggest fucking moron of all.https://t.co/9cah5NPTPL — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 17, 2020

وعلق أحد المواطنين الأمريكيين قائلاً "إذن هناك ما يُقارب الــ90 ألف أمريكي ضحوا بحياتهم للمساهمة في هذه الخدعة .. أليس كذلك؟ وهناك 222 ألف شخص حول العالم ماتوا للمساعدة في ذلك أيضاً؛ فعلوا ذلك في الواقع وفجروا روؤسهم؛ يا له من عرض مُثير للإشمئزاز يدل على عدم إنسانية إيريك ترمب".

وتفاعل الكثيرون على مقطع الفيديو، منهم الناشطة السياسية النسوية رانيا باتريس التي اتهمت إيريك ترمب بالجهل والجنون وأنه ربما يتسبب في فقد الناس حياتهم.

This shit is insane, ignorant and going to cost people their lives. And by “this shit” I mean @EricTrump and his entire idiot family. https://t.co/7cmngFcrmT — Rania Batrice (@RaniaBatrice) May 17, 2020

وسخر عدد من الإعلاميين والصحفيين والمواطنيين الأمريكيين من تصريحات إيريك ترمب واصفين إياه بالغباء، والكذب، وعدم الإحساس بمسؤولية ما يقول، تماما مثل أبيه.

Wow, #EricTrump says #coronavirus will disappear after Election Day, as if it's a hoax to defeat @realDonaldTrump in the election. Amazing because #POTUS is predicting vaccine will be available immediately after election. Let's hope it's a vaccine against lies & criminality. https://t.co/YOHuob5KF3 — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) May 17, 2020

Has Eric Trump read the news from any other country?

Is he really this stupid…or is he just towing the family line? https://t.co/AmXcgMI7Up — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) May 17, 2020

Eric Trump although a complete moron knows enough that if his dad doesn’t get re-elected than his whole family is gonna be investigated and charged with a mountain of problems, 90k dead ppl means nothing to slime like them — Mayday Mindy🌊🇺🇸 (@maydaymindy9) May 17, 2020

وسجلت الولايات المتحدة حتى أمس السبت أكثر من مليون ونصف إصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد، فيما تخطت الوفيات التسعين ألف وفاة.