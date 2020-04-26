البث الحي
فيروس كورونا: ممثل أمريكي شهير يطالب بالعفو عن السجناء (فيديو)

الممثل الأمريكي أليك بالدوين
26/4/2020

طلب الممثل الأمريكي إليك بلدوين من حاكم ولاية نيويورك الأمريكية أندرو كومو، إصدار عفو عن السجناء الأكثر ضعفًا.

ويأتي ذلك تماشيًا مع الإجراءات المتبعة لمنع تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

ونشر المحامي سكوت هيتشنغر، الفيديو عبر حسابه على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" موضحًا أن الفيديو وصله كرسالة من بلدوين إلى حاكم نيويورك.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
