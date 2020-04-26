فيروس كورونا: ممثل أمريكي شهير يطالب بالعفو عن السجناء (فيديو)

طلب الممثل الأمريكي إليك بلدوين من حاكم ولاية نيويورك الأمريكية أندرو كومو، إصدار عفو عن السجناء الأكثر ضعفًا.

ويأتي ذلك تماشيًا مع الإجراءات المتبعة لمنع تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

WOW. Just received. A powerful video message from Alec Baldwin to @NYGovCuomo : "As the pandemic spreads, public health, safety, & basic moral decency demand you use your power to issue clemency to the most vulnerable & reduce the overall population of state jails & prisons.” pic.twitter.com/knTzAgZqca

