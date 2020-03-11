وزيرة الصحة البريطانية مستاءة من مراسل صحفي زار بيتها.. ما القصة؟

عبرت وزيرة الدولة البريطانية لشئون الصحة ومنع الانتحار، نادين دوريس، عن استيائها من سلوك مراسل صحيفة "الديلي ميل" البريطانية.

وقالت دوريس: "إذا أردت أن تتخيل مدى الدناءة التي من الممكن أن يصل لها صحفي؛ جاءني مراسل الديلي ميل وسط محاولاتي التعامل مع ما حل بي، وقد فتح البوابة الأمامية وطرق باب البيت ورنَّ الجرس"، وأضافت ساخرة "أتمنى أن يكون قد غسل يديه".

If you want to know how low a journalist can go, @DailyMailUK on my doorstep in the middle of my trying to deal with everything else. He opened the gate, knocked on the door, rang the bell. I hope he washes his hands. #Coronavirus — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧#StayAlert (@NadineDorries) March 11, 2020

واستنكر مغردون ما أقدم عليه المراسل، معتبرين أن ما قام به "غير لائق"، في حين اعتبر آخرون تدوينة الوزيرة تنطوي على مبالغة.

I thought the Mail was one of your preferred propaganda rags?

You were happy enough when they were cheerleading for you about Brexit. — Spare-Kakapo (@KakapoSpare) March 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/jesperg29/status/1237720850180300805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

UK has to do something about toxic media. It is corroding society. Doesn't happen in other countries. Why? Press standards? Regulation? — James Gorman (@Gorman_JG) March 11, 2020

I don't think this is a big issue considering that your MP colleagues showing symptoms have been told to go to work even if feeling unwell right? — Francesco Manni (@francesco_manni) March 11, 2020

يُذكر أن الوزيرة قد أُصيبت بفيروس كورونا، أمس الثلاثاء، وتخضع لحجرٍ صحي في بيتها حفاظًا على حياة الآخرين من العدوى.

اقرأ أيضًا: كورونا.. إصابة وزيرة الصحة البريطانية وتركيا تسجل أول حالة