وزيرة الصحة البريطانية مستاءة من مراسل صحفي زار بيتها.. ما القصة؟

وزيرة الدولة البريطانية لشؤون الصحة نادين دوريس
11/3/2020

عبرت وزيرة الدولة البريطانية لشئون الصحة ومنع الانتحار، نادين دوريس، عن استيائها من سلوك مراسل صحيفة "الديلي ميل" البريطانية.

وقالت دوريس: "إذا أردت أن تتخيل مدى الدناءة التي من الممكن أن يصل لها صحفي؛ جاءني مراسل الديلي ميل وسط محاولاتي التعامل مع ما حل بي، وقد فتح البوابة الأمامية وطرق باب البيت ورنَّ الجرس"، وأضافت ساخرة "أتمنى أن يكون قد غسل يديه". 

واستنكر مغردون ما أقدم عليه المراسل، معتبرين أن ما قام به "غير لائق"، في حين اعتبر آخرون تدوينة الوزيرة تنطوي على مبالغة.

يُذكر أن الوزيرة قد أُصيبت بفيروس كورونا، أمس الثلاثاء، وتخضع لحجرٍ صحي في بيتها حفاظًا على حياة الآخرين من العدوى.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
