شاهد: هل أصيب بابا الفاتيكان بفيروس كورونا؟

بابا الفاتيكان تبدو عليه مظاهر الإعياء ما أثار تكهنات كثيرين
27/2/2020

تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، الخميس، مقاطع فيديو وصور للبابا فرانسيس، وتظهر عليه علامات الإعياء والمرض في قداس، الأربعاء.

وظهر البابا في القداس وهو يسعل وينظف أنفه، ما يُوحي بإصابته بشيء ما.

وكانت وسائل إعلام قد نقلت -في وقت سابق- أن البابا فرانسيس ألغى زيارة رُتبت مسبقًا مع كهنة روما.

في السياق، تتزايد أعداد المصابين بفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) في إيطاليا إلى ما يُقارب 400 شخص ووفاة 14 حتى الآن، وتتركز الإصابة بشكل ملحوظ في لومبارديا.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
