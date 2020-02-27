شاهد: هل أصيب بابا الفاتيكان بفيروس كورونا؟

تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، الخميس، مقاطع فيديو وصور للبابا فرانسيس، وتظهر عليه علامات الإعياء والمرض في قداس، الأربعاء.

وظهر البابا في القداس وهو يسعل وينظف أنفه، ما يُوحي بإصابته بشيء ما.

Ash Wednesday Mass presided over by Pope Francis https://t.co/4bouZ3itYh — Shalom World (@ShalomWorldTV) February 26, 2020

GOD;; Pope Francis has a slight illness and he is skipping a planned Mass with Rome clergy. There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose on Ash Wednesday.#coronavirus #COVID19 #COVID2019 #COVID19italia pic.twitter.com/1cPKYvWQ3f — Joseph Sunny (@JoKnight273) February 27, 2020

وكانت وسائل إعلام قد نقلت -في وقت سابق- أن البابا فرانسيس ألغى زيارة رُتبت مسبقًا مع كهنة روما.

Pope Francis cancelled an event in Rome today after coughing his way through a service on Ash Wednesday as fears rise in Italy about the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Is1ZdRUFqi — The Times (@thetimes) February 27, 2020

#ÚltimaHora, el Papa Francisco cancela evento hoy en El Vaticano por una ligera indisposición. Reportan al Pontífice enfermo, presuntamente de gripe. Ésto se da después de que mostró solidaridad con enfermos de #COVID19. Reuters menciona temor de que haya contraído #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/AYE4YeSn5i — AMAG (@AMAG_Global) February 27, 2020

في السياق، تتزايد أعداد المصابين بفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) في إيطاليا إلى ما يُقارب 400 شخص ووفاة 14 حتى الآن، وتتركز الإصابة بشكل ملحوظ في لومبارديا.