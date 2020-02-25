البث الحي
سياسة

بعد خطاب ترمب عن "الإسلام الإرهابي".. حرق منازل مسلمين بالهند (فيديو)

عنف ضد المسلمين شرق العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي بعد خطاب الرئيس الأميركي
عنف ضد المسلمين شرق العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي بعد خطاب الرئيس الأميركي
25/2/2020

نشر ناشطون هنود عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مقاطع فيديو تظهر اعتداء جماعات "متطرفة" على المسلمين وإحراق بيوتهم ومتاجرهم بمدينتي جعفر آباد وموجبور شمال شرق العاصمة نيودلهي.

واستنكر الناشطون تحت وسمي #DelhiBurning و #AmitShahMustResign غياب الأمن لردع اعتداءات نفذتها جماعات مناهضة لتجنيس الأقليات المسلمة في البلاد.

وتُظهر مقاطع الفيديو اعتداءات قاسية على مسلمي مدينتي جعفر آباد وموجبور، وانتشار كثيف للدخان في سماء المدينتين، وهدم للمنازل والمحال التجارية.

وتأتي هذه الأحدات عقب خطاب ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس، في زيارته الأولى للهند، وقوله "علينا جميعًا محاربة الإسلام الإرهابي الراديكالي".

ويخشى الناشطون عودة موجة جديدة من العنصرية، ونددوا بالتنكيل المقصود ضد المسلمين، معتبرين أن ذلك عودة للممارسات العنيفة ضد السيخ عام 1984.

واعتبرت حكومة الهند خطاب ترمب دعمًا لمحاولتها ضم إقليم كشمير -المتنازع عليه- لسيادتها، ومباركةً لقانون التجنيس الجديد الذي يخول تجنيس الأقليات الدينية ويستثني المسلمين. 

https://twitter.com/i_theindian/status/1231938885065658368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

يذكر أن حزب بهارتيا جاناتا القومي الهندوسي وصل إلى السلطة عام 2014، ومعه تزايدت وتيرة مخاوف المسلمين في الهند، إذ يعرف عن الحزب تطرفه ووقوفه ضد قضايا المسلمين. 

أضافت انتخابات مايو/أيار الماضي مزيدًا من تشنج الحزب، لا سيَّما مع حصوله -بزعامة رئيس الوزراء الحالي ناريندرا مودي- على 303 مقاعد من أصل 542، فضلًا عن حصده 65% من مقاعد البرلمان ضمن تحالفٍ يقوده الحزب.

https://twitter.com/SwamiGeetika/status/1232146741752782848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/SudhirRTI/status/1232133853562777602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
المزيد من سياسة

السلطات المصرية تعتقل المدير التنفيذي لمنظمة حقوقية بارزة

(فيسبوك)

الخطوط التركية تبدأ شحن لقاحات كورونا لـ400 وجهة حول العالم

طائرات الشحن التركية تبدأ نقل لقاح فيروس كورونا المستجد من الصين إلى أنحاء العالم (رويترز)

بومبيو يصبح أول وزير خارجية أمريكي يزور هضبة الجولان المحتل

بومبيو خلال زيارته للجولان المحتل (رويترز)

انفجار بخط الغاز في شمال سيناء وتنظيم الدولة يعلن مسؤوليته (فيديو)

(الجزيرة)
الأكثر قراءة

ماكرون يمهل مسلمي فرنسا 15 يوما

العثور على القنصل الفرنسي مشنوقا في المغرب

القنصل العام الفرنسي، دينيس فرنسوا (موافع التواصل)

فرنسا تنتهي من قانون لمكافحة "التطرف الإسلامي".. هذه أهم بنوده

الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون (روتيرز)

أثناء حضورهما أحد الأفراح.. مصري يوثق لحظات اختيار والدته لزوجته المستقبلية (فيديو)

واصلت الأم بحثها عن زوجة لابنها ثم ظهرت عليها السعادة عندما أبدى موافقة مبدئية على فتاة اختارتها له (مواقع التواصل)