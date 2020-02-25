بعد خطاب ترمب عن "الإسلام الإرهابي".. حرق منازل مسلمين بالهند (فيديو)

نشر ناشطون هنود عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مقاطع فيديو تظهر اعتداء جماعات "متطرفة" على المسلمين وإحراق بيوتهم ومتاجرهم بمدينتي جعفر آباد وموجبور شمال شرق العاصمة نيودلهي.

واستنكر الناشطون تحت وسمي #DelhiBurning و #AmitShahMustResign غياب الأمن لردع اعتداءات نفذتها جماعات مناهضة لتجنيس الأقليات المسلمة في البلاد.

وتُظهر مقاطع الفيديو اعتداءات قاسية على مسلمي مدينتي جعفر آباد وموجبور، وانتشار كثيف للدخان في سماء المدينتين، وهدم للمنازل والمحال التجارية.

وتأتي هذه الأحدات عقب خطاب ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس، في زيارته الأولى للهند، وقوله "علينا جميعًا محاربة الإسلام الإرهابي الراديكالي".

Unfortunately this is the capital of the world's largest democracy and reason behind this is Amit Shah who is responsible for Law & order.#AmitShahMustResignhttps://t.co/Otuxn31eIe — Aishwary (@AishwaryVerma9) February 24, 2020

ويخشى الناشطون عودة موجة جديدة من العنصرية، ونددوا بالتنكيل المقصود ضد المسلمين، معتبرين أن ذلك عودة للممارسات العنيفة ضد السيخ عام 1984.

واعتبرت حكومة الهند خطاب ترمب دعمًا لمحاولتها ضم إقليم كشمير -المتنازع عليه- لسيادتها، ومباركةً لقانون التجنيس الجديد الذي يخول تجنيس الأقليات الدينية ويستثني المسلمين.

https://twitter.com/i_theindian/status/1231938885065658368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

يذكر أن حزب بهارتيا جاناتا القومي الهندوسي وصل إلى السلطة عام 2014، ومعه تزايدت وتيرة مخاوف المسلمين في الهند، إذ يعرف عن الحزب تطرفه ووقوفه ضد قضايا المسلمين.

أضافت انتخابات مايو/أيار الماضي مزيدًا من تشنج الحزب، لا سيَّما مع حصوله -بزعامة رئيس الوزراء الحالي ناريندرا مودي- على 303 مقاعد من أصل 542، فضلًا عن حصده 65% من مقاعد البرلمان ضمن تحالفٍ يقوده الحزب.

From ground zero walking right towards the epicentre of violence between Jaffrabad/Maujpur area of north-east Delhi. On one side are anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad & on the other side are pro-CAA protesters from Maujpur. I report @TheQuint

*Deleted this by mistake. pic.twitter.com/YOuam4MFD4 — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) February 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/SwamiGeetika/status/1232146741752782848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

प्रथम महिला और मैं इस देश के हर नागरिक को एक सन्देश देने के लिए दुनिया का 8000 मील का चक्कर लगा कर यहां आये हैं l अमेरिका भारत को प्रेम करता है – अमेरिका भारत का सम्मान करता है – और

अमरीका के लोग हमेशा भारत के लोगों के सच्चे और निष्ठावान दोस्त रहेंगे l https://t.co/1yOmQOEnXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The sight of burning shops, smoke filling the sky, goons on the streets is frightening. Its happening in Delhi. Reminds me of how #1984 started. Instead of the Sajjan Kumars, you now have the Kapil Mishras — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) February 24, 2020

Gokulpuri market being burnt by RSS members today. Can't imagine what people there must be going through. It takes me back to stories of 1984 in which Sikhs were targeted. We must think of concrete action plan to de-escalate the situation. No more attack on Muslims in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/l37ImWmI11 — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) February 24, 2020

The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2020

Update from Chandbagh: Situation has escalated. Police has fired tear gas on protestors inside the protest tent. Reports of property burning and deep injuries on protestors caused by armed Right-Wing goons. #soschandbagh pic.twitter.com/AwwTvAnS7Q — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/SudhirRTI/status/1232133853562777602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw