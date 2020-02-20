البث الحي
"قتلة سفاحون".. ساندرز يفتح النار على السعودية وولي عهدها

السيناتور الأميركي المرشح الديمقراطي المحتمل للرئاسة بيرني ساندرز
20/2/2020

فتح مرشح الانتخابات التمهيدية للرئاسة الأمريكية في الحزب الديموقراطي، السيناتور "بيرني ساندرز" النار على السعودية، خلال مناظرة بين مرشحي الحزب الديمقراطي، في لاس فيغاس.

وتداول النشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ما قاله ساندرز، معبرًا عن استيائه من الحرب اللانهائية بين السعودية وإيران، والأموال الباهظة المُهدرة عليها دون فائدة. 

وأثناء مقابلة أجراها مع قناة سي إن إن، اتهم ساندرز -في الوقت نفسه- السعودية بالبلطجة، ومُسميًّا ولي عهدها بـ "الدكتاتور المليونير"، ووصف من يحكمون السعودية بأنهم "قتلة سفاحون".

في السياق ذاته، أضاف ساندرز "بدلًا من أن نكون على علاقة ودية جدًا مع الديكتاتور الملياردير محمد بن سلمان، يمكننا أن نجمع السعوديين والإيرانيين للعمل معًا".
يُذكر أن الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، متهمة بالتواطؤ مع السعودية في ملفات عدة، من بينها جريمة مقتل الصحفي السعودي جمال خاشقجي في قنصلية بلاده بتركيا، في الثاني من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2018، فضلًا عن ملف حرب اليمن.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
