"قتلة سفاحون".. ساندرز يفتح النار على السعودية وولي عهدها

فتح مرشح الانتخابات التمهيدية للرئاسة الأمريكية في الحزب الديموقراطي، السيناتور "بيرني ساندرز" النار على السعودية، خلال مناظرة بين مرشحي الحزب الديمقراطي، في لاس فيغاس.

وتداول النشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ما قاله ساندرز، معبرًا عن استيائه من الحرب اللانهائية بين السعودية وإيران، والأموال الباهظة المُهدرة عليها دون فائدة.

Saudi Arabia is not a reliable ally. It is a dictatorship that tries to crush democracy and treats women as third-class citizens. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/4FkmHBf5wy — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2019

.@BernieSanders on #CNNTownHall: "To be for the Israeli people and to be for peace in the Middle East does not mean that we have to support right wing racist governments that currently exist in Israel… pic.twitter.com/L3tqrt3pcE — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 19, 2020

وأثناء مقابلة أجراها مع قناة سي إن إن، اتهم ساندرز -في الوقت نفسه- السعودية بالبلطجة، ومُسميًّا ولي عهدها بـ "الدكتاتور المليونير"، ووصف من يحكمون السعودية بأنهم "قتلة سفاحون".

في السياق ذاته، أضاف ساندرز "بدلًا من أن نكون على علاقة ودية جدًا مع الديكتاتور الملياردير محمد بن سلمان، يمكننا أن نجمع السعوديين والإيرانيين للعمل معًا".

يُذكر أن الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، متهمة بالتواطؤ مع السعودية في ملفات عدة، من بينها جريمة مقتل الصحفي السعودي جمال خاشقجي في قنصلية بلاده بتركيا، في الثاني من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2018، فضلًا عن ملف حرب اليمن.

…We've got to pay attention to both and by the way, it's not a dissembler situation with regard to Iran and Saudi Arabia. For years, we have lovveeedd Saudi Arabia wonderful ally. Only problem is the people run the country on murderous thugs. Alright?… — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 19, 2020

…I believe that instead of being really cozy with Mohammed bin Salman they are the billionaire dictator of Saudi Arabia, I believe, President Obama made good progress in this way to build on that, that we can bring the Saudis and the Iranians together… — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 19, 2020