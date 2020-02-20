البث الحي
شاهد: تصادم أكثر من 200 سيارة في حادث مروع بكندا

20/2/2020

لقي شخصان مصرعهما وأصيب أكثر من سبعين شخصًا بعد تصادم ما يزيد عن 200 سيارة، في حادث سيرٍ مروع جنوبي مدينة مونتريال الكندية.

 وفي مؤتمر صحفي، قال وزير النقل في كيبيك، فرانسوا بونارديل، الأربعاء، "إن سوء الأحوال الجوية جراء تساقط كثيف للثلوج وعدم رؤية كافية ربما أسهمت إلى حد كبير في هذا الحادث غير المسبوق".

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل إعلام كندية مشاهد لتحطم عدد من الحافلات والسيارات على الطريق السريع جنوبي المدينة.

وأفاد دانييل ماكان، المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة الإقليمية، بأن ثلاثة مستشفيات في منطقة الحادث أخطرت بإمكانية استقبال عدد كبير من الضحايا.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
