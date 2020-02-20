شاهد: تصادم أكثر من 200 سيارة في حادث مروع بكندا

لقي شخصان مصرعهما وأصيب أكثر من سبعين شخصًا بعد تصادم ما يزيد عن 200 سيارة، في حادث سيرٍ مروع جنوبي مدينة مونتريال الكندية.

وفي مؤتمر صحفي، قال وزير النقل في كيبيك، فرانسوا بونارديل، الأربعاء، "إن سوء الأحوال الجوية جراء تساقط كثيف للثلوج وعدم رؤية كافية ربما أسهمت إلى حد كبير في هذا الحادث غير المسبوق".

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل إعلام كندية مشاهد لتحطم عدد من الحافلات والسيارات على الطريق السريع جنوبي المدينة.

A massive multi-vehicle pileup in #LaPrairie is causing #Hwy15 to be closed in both directions between exit 46 and 50. pic.twitter.com/twtWhJlNYL — CityNews Montreal (@CityNewsMTL) February 19, 2020

وأفاد دانييل ماكان، المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة الإقليمية، بأن ثلاثة مستشفيات في منطقة الحادث أخطرت بإمكانية استقبال عدد كبير من الضحايا.

Highway 15 closed in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore after multi-vehicle pileup https://t.co/p0h1A2bLfv — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) February 19, 2020

EN SUIVI : Photos du carambolage sur l’A-15 à La Prairie. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/8twNTZcket — Simon-Marc Charron (@SMCharronRC) February 19, 2020

Emergency responders are working to get people out of their cars after a multi-vehicle pileup in La Prairie, Que. Provincial police say as many as 60 people have been injured. More: https://t.co/o0JfnfbAKi pic.twitter.com/x065boXuU8 — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) February 19, 2020

DERNIÈRE HEURE | VIDÉO : Carambolage majeur sur l’A-15 en direction sud à La Prairie. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/Yx50NX5I1Z — Simon-Marc Charron (@SMCharronRC) February 19, 2020