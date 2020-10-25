البث الحي
سياسة

دعاية انتخابية بسيارة شرطة تأييدا لترمب (فيديو)

الضابط ديفيد وال
الضابط ديفيد وال
25/10/2020

وذلك من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة في بروكلين بمدينة نيويورك خلال أدائه لعمله ليلة أمس السبت.

ونشر الصحفي والكاتب السياسي "بريان نورمويل" معلومات عن الضابط الذي قام بهذا الأمر قائلاً "بناء على المقطع المصور وجدت أن هذا الطريق تديره شرطة نيويورك من خلال الضابط المسؤول ديفيد وال".

وكان الضابط وال يقول من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة "ترمب 2020" وحين توجه إليه أحدهم لتكرار ما يقوله وهو يقوم بتصويره فقال له "تباً لك اذهب بعيداً" ثم أعاد ما قاله من دعاية انتخابية لترمب خلال أدائه لعمله مُستغلاً سيارة رسمية للشرطة.

وأعلنت شرطة نيويورك في تغريدة لها عبر تويتر قبل ساعات أنها على علم بالواقعة وتجري التحقيق فيها.

كما قال عمدة نيويورك في تغريدة إن أي موظف في شرطة نيويورك يتبنى أجندة سياسية خلال الخدمة سيواجه العقوبة ولن يتم التسامح معه.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
المزيد من سياسة

مستشار ترمب للأمن القومي: يبدو أن بايدن هو الفائز بالرئاسة

مستشار الأمن القومي روبرت أوبراين تحدث أمام منتدى الأمن العالمي الي عُقد افتراضيا (مواقع التواصل)

أصبح بطلا.. دبلوماسي بريطاني ينقذ طالبة صينية من الغرق (فيديو)

السفارة البريطانية في بيجين: نحن جميعا فخورون للغاية بقنصلنا العام في تشونغتشينغ

تعرف على مميزاته.. لقاح مودرنا يعطي أملا أكبر وفاوتشي: نتائجه رائعة بشكل مذهل

شركة موديرنا أعلنت عن لقاح جديد فعّال بنسبة كبيرة (أرشيفية- رويترز)

رئيس أذربيجان يتفقد مدينتين محررتين وروسيا ترسل قاذفات صواريخ لكاراباخ (فيديو)

الرئيس الأذري إلهام علييف يتفقد مدينتي جبرائيل وفضولي (وكالة الأناضول)
الأكثر قراءة

مكتشف لقاح كورونا يتحدث عن وقت العودة إلى الحياة الطبيعية

مدير عام شركة بيونتيك الألمانية أوغور شاهين

القضاء الألماني يكشف معلومات جديدة عن "الجاسوس المصري" في مكتب ميركل

المستشارة الألمانية أنغيلا ميركل (يمين) والرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (يسار) (رويترز)

شاهد: بكاء نجل أبو تريكة عقب إهداره ركلة جزاء وخسارة فريقه

رسالة من شيخ الأزهر لمنتجي لقاح كورونا

الدكتور أحمد الطيب شيخ الأزهر (مواقع التواصل)