دعاية انتخابية بسيارة شرطة تأييدا لترمب (فيديو)

وذلك من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة في بروكلين بمدينة نيويورك خلال أدائه لعمله ليلة أمس السبت.

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight.

They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd

— TALIA JANE (NOT LAVIN) (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020