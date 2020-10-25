دعاية انتخابية بسيارة شرطة تأييدا لترمب (فيديو)

وذلك من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة في بروكلين بمدينة نيويورك خلال أدائه لعمله ليلة أمس السبت.
NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight.
They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd
— TALIA JANE (NOT LAVIN) (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020
ونشر الصحفي والكاتب السياسي "بريان نورمويل" معلومات عن الضابط الذي قام بهذا الأمر قائلاً "بناء على المقطع المصور وجدت أن هذا الطريق تديره شرطة نيويورك من خلال الضابط المسؤول ديفيد وال".
Based on the video and this pic posted by @thumpio, I found that street runs through the 70th NYPD precinct. Contact info here:@NYPD70Pct@NYPDShea@NYPDCommAffairs
Precinct 70
Commanding Officer: David Wall
154 Lawrence Avenue
Brooklyn, NY, 11230-1103
(718) 851-5511 pic.twitter.com/F57wcA2n41
— Brian Normoyle 🏳️🌈 (@BrianNormoyle) October 25, 2020
How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”
Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM
— Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020
وكان الضابط وال يقول من خلال مكبر الصوت بسيارة الشرطة "ترمب 2020" وحين توجه إليه أحدهم لتكرار ما يقوله وهو يقوم بتصويره فقال له "تباً لك اذهب بعيداً" ثم أعاد ما قاله من دعاية انتخابية لترمب خلال أدائه لعمله مُستغلاً سيارة رسمية للشرطة.
Police officer in Brooklyn uses a loudspeaker to say "Trump 2020" while on the job pic.twitter.com/ZujQIfqonH
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 25, 2020
وأعلنت شرطة نيويورك في تغريدة لها عبر تويتر قبل ساعات أنها على علم بالواقعة وتجري التحقيق فيها.
We are aware of this video and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit.
Police officers must remain apolitical. https://t.co/a3XyWCNceb
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2020
كما قال عمدة نيويورك في تغريدة إن أي موظف في شرطة نيويورك يتبنى أجندة سياسية خلال الخدمة سيواجه العقوبة ولن يتم التسامح معه.
Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020