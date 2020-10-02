البث الحي
باللوح والقلم.. نائبة في الكونغرس تواجه مدير شركة أدوية بأرباحه الخيالية (فيديو)

النائبة كاتي بورتر قامت بحساب حجم أرباح المدير بسبب تغيير سعر دواء خاص بعلاج السرطان
2/10/2020

وقامت النائبة كاتي بورتر بحساب حجم أرباح المدير بسبب تغيير سعر دواء خاص بعلاج السرطان، أمام الجميع مستخدمة لوحا وقلما وأمام كاميرات التصوير.

وعندما سألته النائبة عن سبب تغير سعر دواء السرطان عبر السنوات، وهل هناك تغير في مدى فعاليته في علاج المرضى لم يستطع المدير الرد.

واختتمت النائبة استجوابها قائلة "لنلخص الأمر إذن: لم يتحسن الدواء، لم يتحسن مرضى السرطان، ولكن تحسنت قدرتك أنت على جني الأموال، وتحسنت مهاراتك في التلاعب بالأسعار".

وكتبت بورتر قائلة "نصف مليون دولار، هذه هي المكافأة التي حصل عليها الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة (بيغ فارما) بعد رفعه سعر دواء واحد لعلاج السرطان".

وأضافت "كم عدد المرضى الذين ماتوا لعدم استطاعتهم تحمل تكاليف هذا الدواء".

وحقق المقطع أكثر من 21 مليون مشاهدة منذ رفعه، وأشاد مغردون بما قامت به النائبة وتسبب في إحراج المدير التنفيذي السابق للشركة وإظهار حجم الأموال التي تخطت 13 مليون دولار في عام 2017، من ضمنها 500 ألف دولار مكافأة له نتيجة رفع سعر هذا الدواء فقط.

