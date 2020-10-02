باللوح والقلم.. نائبة في الكونغرس تواجه مدير شركة أدوية بأرباحه الخيالية (فيديو)

وقامت النائبة كاتي بورتر بحساب حجم أرباح المدير بسبب تغيير سعر دواء خاص بعلاج السرطان، أمام الجميع مستخدمة لوحا وقلما وأمام كاميرات التصوير.

وعندما سألته النائبة عن سبب تغير سعر دواء السرطان عبر السنوات، وهل هناك تغير في مدى فعاليته في علاج المرضى لم يستطع المدير الرد.

Half a million dollars. That's the bonus a Big Pharma CEO got for hiking the price of ONE cancer treatment drug. How many patients lost their lives because they couldn't afford this medicine? Here's our conversation: pic.twitter.com/mkke6y9tnw — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) September 30, 2020

واختتمت النائبة استجوابها قائلة "لنلخص الأمر إذن: لم يتحسن الدواء، لم يتحسن مرضى السرطان، ولكن تحسنت قدرتك أنت على جني الأموال، وتحسنت مهاراتك في التلاعب بالأسعار".

وكتبت بورتر قائلة "نصف مليون دولار، هذه هي المكافأة التي حصل عليها الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة (بيغ فارما) بعد رفعه سعر دواء واحد لعلاج السرطان".

TODAY >> I asked a Big Pharma CEO to justify why his company raised the price of a lifesaving cancer drug by over $500 *per pill* since it first hit the market. He couldn’t answer. This same CEO made $13 MILLION in 2017— including a $500,000 bonus for this price hike. https://t.co/3KWm6tcXC0 — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) September 30, 2020

وأضافت "كم عدد المرضى الذين ماتوا لعدم استطاعتهم تحمل تكاليف هذا الدواء".

وحقق المقطع أكثر من 21 مليون مشاهدة منذ رفعه، وأشاد مغردون بما قامت به النائبة وتسبب في إحراج المدير التنفيذي السابق للشركة وإظهار حجم الأموال التي تخطت 13 مليون دولار في عام 2017، من ضمنها 500 ألف دولار مكافأة له نتيجة رفع سعر هذا الدواء فقط.

Rep. Katie Porter to a pharma CEO: "To recap here, the drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money. You just refined your skills at price gouging." https://t.co/kmN5Z9B4gk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 30, 2020

Siri show me the definition of greed https://t.co/BvODEbi36Y — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 30, 2020

She committed murder on camera. https://t.co/03Ej3TKSbh — Travon Free (@Travon) October 1, 2020

Pharmaceutical companies extort Americans for profit with their out of control prescription drug prices. This is a window into it right here. Alarming, damning, disgraceful. In Congress, I will work every single day to bring down the cost of prescription drugs. That is a promise. https://t.co/JvPJtjKPYw — Alan Cohn (@AlanMCohn) October 1, 2020