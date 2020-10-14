ترودو "منزعج بشدة".. مسجد بكندا يواصل إغلاقه بعد تهديدات بالقتل الجماعي

وذكر المجلس الوطني للمسلمين الكنديين NCCM، في تغريدة عبر توتير، أن واحدة على الأقل من الرسائل التي تلقاها المسجد، السبت، هددت بإطلاق نار جماعي كالذي وقع عام 2019 في مسجدين بنيوزيلندا، والذي خلف 51 قتيلا.

UPDATE: On Saturday, October 10, a downtown Toronto mosque (which NCCM will not be naming so as to protect them from further threats or attacks) was sent violent messages. See our statement below. #DontLookAway pic.twitter.com/JEFSNBTzbh — NCCM (@nccm) October 12, 2020

وقال رئيس الوزراء الكندي جاستن ترودو، في تصريح صحفي، إنه منزعج بشدة من الحادث.

وفي سبتمبر/ أيلول الماضي، قتل متطوع في أحد المساجد طعناً في مدينة تورنتو.

Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau – and we look forward to working together with you as we build a national action strategy on dismantling white supremacist and xenophobic groups in Canada.#DontLookAway https://t.co/GjEE3dQzAW — NCCM (@nccm) October 12, 2020

وقال مصطفى فاروق الرئيس التنفيذي للمجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة، في تصريح صحفي: لن نقوم بتسمية المسجد خوفا من تلقى المزيد من التهديدات.

وأضاف: كانت رسائل البريد الإلكتروني هذه عنيفة بشكل غير عادي، وأكد أنه لا يمكن التعامل مع هذه التهديدات باستخفاف، ولهذا تم إغلاق المسجد ومازال مغلقا.

“Enough is enough,” Mustafa Farooq, the CEO of NCCM…”we need action now from the federal government to develop a national action strategy on dismantling xenophobic groups that preach violent ideologies of hate and violence.”#DontLookAwayhttps://t.co/BJloxAMDGR — NCCM (@nccm) October 12, 2020

ولم يتم الإعلان عن موعد إعادة فتح المسجد. وأوضح لن نسمح لأي شخص كان يقوم بترهيبنا وتخويفنا أن ينجح.

وتابع: سوف نساند المسجد بصفتنا مسلمين كنديين، مؤكداً أن العديد من المجتمعات تقف إلى جانبنا.

Thank you @theJagmeetSingh for your strong words and standing with us. We cannot allow our communities to be terrorized any longer. We need a national action plan to dismantle these hate groups now.#DontLookAway https://t.co/2Fb00MPsof — NCCM (@nccm) October 13, 2020

كما وصف جون توري عمدة تورنتو التهديدات بأنها غير مقبولة على الإطلاق، وأضاف أن التهديدات لن ترهب الجالية المسلمة.