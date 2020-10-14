البث الحي
ترودو "منزعج بشدة".. مسجد بكندا يواصل إغلاقه بعد تهديدات بالقتل الجماعي

صلاة الجمعة في أحد مساجد تورونتو بكندا
14/10/2020

وذكر المجلس الوطني للمسلمين الكنديين NCCM، في تغريدة عبر توتير، أن واحدة على الأقل من الرسائل التي تلقاها المسجد، السبت، هددت بإطلاق نار جماعي كالذي وقع عام 2019 في مسجدين بنيوزيلندا، والذي خلف 51 قتيلا.

وقال رئيس الوزراء الكندي جاستن ترودو، في تصريح صحفي، إنه منزعج بشدة من الحادث.

وفي سبتمبر/ أيلول الماضي، قتل متطوع في أحد المساجد طعناً في مدينة تورنتو.

وقال مصطفى فاروق الرئيس التنفيذي للمجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة، في تصريح صحفي: لن نقوم بتسمية المسجد خوفا من تلقى المزيد من التهديدات.

وأضاف: كانت رسائل البريد الإلكتروني هذه عنيفة بشكل غير عادي، وأكد أنه لا يمكن التعامل مع هذه التهديدات باستخفاف، ولهذا تم إغلاق المسجد ومازال مغلقا.

ولم يتم الإعلان عن موعد إعادة فتح المسجد. وأوضح لن نسمح لأي شخص كان يقوم بترهيبنا وتخويفنا أن ينجح.

وتابع: سوف نساند المسجد بصفتنا مسلمين كنديين، مؤكداً أن العديد من المجتمعات تقف إلى جانبنا.

كما وصف جون توري عمدة تورنتو التهديدات بأنها غير مقبولة على الإطلاق، وأضاف أن التهديدات لن ترهب الجالية المسلمة.

المصدر : الأناضول + الجزيرة مباشر
