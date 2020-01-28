البث الحي
بالصور: أب يحتضن طفله خوفاً عليه من قصف طائرات النظام السوري

28/1/2020

تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا التقطت لأب سوري يحتضن ابنه خوفا عليه من قصف لطائرات النظام ومقاتلات روسية استهدف النازحين الفارين من القصف في محيط مدينة سراقب شرق إدلب

وأثارت الصور تفاعلا واسعا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وشاركتها حسابات لهيئات وناشطين.

واعتبر النشطاء الصورة نموذجا من المشاهد القاسية التي تمر على النازحين السوريين رغم هروبهم من أماكن القصف.

