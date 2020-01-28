بالصور: أب يحتضن طفله خوفاً عليه من قصف طائرات النظام السوري

تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا التقطت لأب سوري يحتضن ابنه خوفا عليه من قصف لطائرات النظام ومقاتلات روسية استهدف النازحين الفارين من القصف في محيط مدينة سراقب شرق إدلب

وأثارت الصور تفاعلا واسعا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وشاركتها حسابات لهيئات وناشطين.

واعتبر النشطاء الصورة نموذجا من المشاهد القاسية التي تمر على النازحين السوريين رغم هروبهم من أماكن القصف.

The regime warplanes targeting civilians cars who are fleeing from bombardments on their houses in #Idlib countryside. This man left the car, covering his child to try protect him after airstrikes targeted the main road near #Saraqib City. pic.twitter.com/EVqnxy5ylc

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 28, 2020