بالليزر والقطة.. ترمب يدافع عن توقعاته حول إعصار دوريان (فيديو)

لقطة من الفيديو الذي نشره ترمب على صفحته بموقع تويتر
لقطة من الفيديو الذي نشره ترمب على صفحته بموقع تويتر
9/9/2019

أثارت تغريدة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، على تويتر مساء أمس الأحد، جدلًا بين متابعيه، إثر نشره مقطع فيديو يسخر من شبكة (سي إن إن) الشهيرة في الولايات المتحدة.

قطة وليزر
  • ترمب نشر مقطع فيديو بداخله صورة متحركة، تظهر فيها قطة تقف فوق شعار شبكة سي إن إن الأمريكية.
  • القطة ظهرت في الفيديو، وهي تتحرك باتجاه ضوء الليزر الذي كان ترمب يحركه على خريطة الولايات المتحدة، والتي تحدد مسار إعصار دوريان باتجاه ولاية ألاباما.
  • كان ترمب قد سبق التغريدة بأخرى، يدافع فيها عن توقعه السابق، مستشهدًا بمقطع فيديو، من قناة سي إن إن، يشير فيه المذيع إلى وصول الإعصار لألاباما جنوب الولايات المتحدة.
  • مكتب الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية، كان قد نفى تغريدات أخرى سابقة لترمب، وأوضح أن ألاباما لن يصل إليها الإعصار.
  • غير أن ترمب أصر في تغريداته، على أن توقعات الطقس الأولية، أظهرت أن ولاية ألاباما الجنوبية قد تكون معرضة لخطر إعصار دوريان.

ترمب يشعل مواقع التواصل
  • حساب في تويتر، نشر تغريدة شكر فيها الرئيس ترمب لإعادته نشر الفيديو الذي زعم أنه صاحبه الأصلي.
  • مغردون  حاولوا تحليل تغريدة ترمب، واعتقد بعضهم أن القطة تشير مجازًا إلى الإعلام، فيما يشير الليزر إلى التغريدات التي نشرها الرئيس الأمريكي.
  • آخرون رأوا أن القطة هي وسائل الإعلام التي تولي اهتمامًا كبيرًا للتفسيرات غير المنطقية للرئيس ترمب.

هل لجأ ترمب لخريطة مزيفة؟
  • في بداية شهر سبتمبر/أيلول، عرض ترمب، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في البيت الأبيض، خريطة لمسار إعصار دوريان.
  • بدا على الخريطة تغيير في الخليج الشمالي بواسطة قلم أسود، ليشمل مسار ولاية ألاباما، التي لم تكن معنية.
  • توقعات تقرير المركز الوطني للأعاصير، أكدت أن إعصار دوريان قد يصل إلى سواحل فلوريدا وولايات جورجيا، وساوث كارولينا ونورث كارولينا، دون أن يذكر ألاباما.
  • سأل الصحفيون الحاضرون في مؤتمر عقده ترمب في البيت الأبيض، حول سر ضم ولاية ألاباما في مسار الإعصار، بقلم على المخطط، ليرد الرئيس بعبارة "لا أعرف".
  • وفقًا لصحيفة واشنطن بوست، فقد نفى ترمب معرفته بشأن الخريطة المعدلة، قائلًا إنه لا يعرف ما إذا كان قد تم التلاعب بها، لكنه ذكر أن هناك احتمالا بنسبة 95% بأن آلاباما ستكون عرضة للإعصار.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
