بالليزر والقطة.. ترمب يدافع عن توقعاته حول إعصار دوريان (فيديو)

أثارت تغريدة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، على تويتر مساء أمس الأحد، جدلًا بين متابعيه، إثر نشره مقطع فيديو يسخر من شبكة (سي إن إن) الشهيرة في الولايات المتحدة.

President @realDonaldTrump gives an update on Hurricane #Dorian : pic.twitter.com/CmxAXHY5AO

Thank you, Mr. President. This retweet made me smile and took some of the sting off the Texas game haha.

I love your tweets… BC owner/rescuer here.. but just an “fyi”.. the NOAA confirmed they did include Alabama in their cone predictions. They are siding with Trump on this (I’m sure that’s killing them). pic.twitter.com/1uWHxqwmLt

The cat is the media being distracted by all the nonsensical stories Trump throws out there. https://t.co/2d3yn5XlDf

Nope. I checked twice. That’s not a parody account.

The President of the United States really did tweet out a cat meme.

Guessing the distracted cat is metaphorically the media, and the laserpoint… Trump’s tweets? #HurricaneDorian https://t.co/0atScOdxOh

