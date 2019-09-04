بسبب التصعيد الأخير.. نصف أطفال إدلب يغيبون عن المدرسة هذا العام

حذرت منظمة "انقذوا الأطفال" من أن آلاف الأطفال يواجهون خطر عدم الالتحاق بالعام الدراسي الجديد في شمال غرب سوريا نتيجة التصعيد العسكري المستمر في المنطقة منذ أشهر.

ومن المفترض أن يبدأ العام الدراسي الجديد في نهاية سبتمبر/ أيلول الجاري، لكن نحو نصف مدارس المنطقة باتت خارج الخدمة. ويخشى الكثير من الأهالي اليوم إرسال أطفالهم إلى المدارس.

بيان منظمة "انقذوا الأطفال"

آلاف الأطفال الذين يفترض أن يبدأوا العام الدراسي الجديد في شمال غرب سوريا قد يكونوا غير قادرين على الالتحاق بمدارسهم.

من أصل 1193 مدرسة في المنطقة، لا تزال 635 فقط في الخدمة، فيما تضررت 353 أخرى جراء القصف أو تم إخلاؤها، كما تستخدم 205 مدرسة كملاجئ للنازحين.

المدارس المتبقية قادرة على استيعاب 300 ألف من أصل 650 ألف طفل يبلغون العمر المناسب للدراسة.

خلال الأشهر الأربعة الماضية، أجبر القتال والغارات الجوية الناس على ترك 17 بلدة بالكامل، ونزح قرابة نصف مليون شخص في إدلب.

لا تزال البنية التحتية المدنية، بما في ذلك المدارس والمستشفيات، تتعرض للتلف أو الدمار.

ندعو جميع الأطراف إلى وقف هذه الحرب على الأطفال.

يجب على أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي دعم مشروع القرار الذي يقترح وقف إطلاق النار الذي يمكن أن يضع حدًا للحالة الإنسانية المتدهورة في إدلب.

يجب ألا يُسمح للصراع السوري بأن تكون اللحظة التي يصبح فيها انتهاك حقوق الإنسان الأساسية والقوانين الدولية المصممة لحماية الأطفال المعرضين للخطر هو الوضع الطبيعي الجديد.

PRESS RELEASE: More than half of all children in Idlib, #Syria could miss out on #school this year due to the latest escalations in violence. Every child deserves an #education. Together we must #STOPTHEWARONCHILDREN https://t.co/Jr1jnaThbw — Save the Children International (@save_children) September 4, 2019

مسؤولة الملف السوري في المنظمة

أبلغنا الأساتذة أن الأهالي يطلبون منهم إغلاق المدارس خشية تعرضها لهجوم.

كثير من الأطفال يتعاملون حاليًا مع خسارتهم لمنازلهم، ولا يجدر بهم أن يواجهوا خوفًا آخر حول احتمال أن يخسروا حياتهم إذا حاولوا الدراسة.

من المقرر أن تبدأ السنة الدراسية في الأسبوع الأخير من الشهر الجاري، وتعمل وكالات الإغاثة على إنشاء مساحات يمكن للأطفال من خلالها التعلم، لكن هناك حاجة ماسة للتمويل.

تم تهجير بعض العائلات حتى 10 مرات، حيث لجأ بعضها إلى المدارس أو المساجد، بينما ينام آخرون في الحقول المفتوحة تحت الأشجار.

قبل أيام، ذكرت المنظمة أن لديها تقارير عن مقتل طفل واحد على الأقل يوميًا في آخر 17 يومًا في إدلب، وأن مرافق التعليم والصحة مستمرة في التدهور.

المنظمة طالبت جميع الأطراف بوضع سلامة الأطفال أولًا، معبرة عن قلقها العميق من الخطر المستمر على أطفال إدلب.

More than half of the children in Idlib, #Syria could miss out on school this year due to the latest escalation in violence. 87 educational facilities have been damaged or impacted by fighting. Learn more: https://t.co/qSzoPF72mv #STOPTHEWARONCHILDREN 📷: @Childprotectsyr pic.twitter.com/UILXiH8FLC — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) September 3, 2019

الأوضاع في إدلب

يسود هدوء نسبي منذ نهاية أغسطس/آب، في منطقة إدلب نتيجة وقف لإطلاق النار أعلنت عنه موسكو بعد أكثر من أربعة أشهر من بدأ قوات النظام بدعم روسي تصعيدها العسكري، ما دفع بمئات الآلاف للنزوح من منازلهم.

خلال الأسبوعين الأخيرين، تأثرت أربعة منشآت طبية على الأقل في شمال غرب سوريا بالتصعيد، فضلًا عن محطة مياه تخدم أكثر من 80 ألف شخص، وفقًا للأمم المتحدة.

تأوي إدلب ومحيطها نحو ثلاثة ملايين نسمة، نصفهم تقريبًا من النازحين.

إدلب ومحيطها شمال غرب سوريا، هي آخر منطقة كبيرة تخضع لسيطرة فصائل المعارضة عقب مرور أكثر من ثمانية أعوام على الحرب في سوريا، وبدأت قوات النظام السوري هجومها لاستعادة المنطقة في أبريل/نيسان الماضي.

المحافظة ومحيطها مشمولة باتفاق أبرمته روسيا وتركيا في سوتشي في سبتمبر/أيلول 2018 ونص على إقامة منطقة منزوعة السلاح تفصل بين مواقع سيطرة قوات النظام والفصائل، إلا أنه لم يُستكمل تنفيذه.

We are deeply concerned by the ongoing risk to children in #Idlib, #Syria. We have anecdotal reports of at least 1 child killed a day in the last 17 days. Education & health facilities continue to deteriorate. All parties must put children's safety first & #STOPTHEWARONCHILDREN pic.twitter.com/kwXnzUYMsr — Save the Children International (@save_children) August 26, 2019