بسبب التصعيد الأخير.. نصف أطفال إدلب يغيبون عن المدرسة هذا العام

حذرت منظمة "انقذوا الأطفال" من أن آلاف الأطفال يواجهون خطر عدم الالتحاق بالعام الدراسي الجديد في شمال غرب سوريا نتيجة التصعيد العسكري المستمر في المنطقة منذ أشهر.
ومن المفترض أن يبدأ العام الدراسي الجديد في نهاية سبتمبر/ أيلول الجاري، لكن نحو نصف مدارس المنطقة باتت خارج الخدمة. ويخشى الكثير من الأهالي اليوم إرسال أطفالهم إلى المدارس.
إدلب ومحيطها شمال غرب سوريا، هي آخر منطقة كبيرة تخضع لسيطرة فصائل المعارضة عقب مرور أكثر من ثمانية أعوام على الحرب في سوريا، وبدأت قوات النظام السوري هجومها لاستعادة المنطقة في أبريل/نيسان الماضي.
