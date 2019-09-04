البث الحي
سياسة

بسبب التصعيد الأخير.. نصف أطفال إدلب يغيبون عن المدرسة هذا العام

نصف أطفال إدلب محرمون من التعليم
نصف أطفال إدلب محرمون من التعليم
4/9/2019

حذرت منظمة "انقذوا الأطفال" من أن آلاف الأطفال يواجهون خطر عدم الالتحاق بالعام الدراسي الجديد في شمال غرب سوريا نتيجة التصعيد العسكري المستمر في المنطقة منذ أشهر.

ومن المفترض أن يبدأ العام الدراسي الجديد في نهاية سبتمبر/ أيلول الجاري، لكن نحو نصف مدارس المنطقة باتت خارج الخدمة. ويخشى الكثير من الأهالي اليوم إرسال أطفالهم إلى المدارس.

بيان منظمة "انقذوا الأطفال"
  • آلاف الأطفال الذين يفترض أن يبدأوا العام الدراسي الجديد في شمال غرب سوريا قد يكونوا غير قادرين على الالتحاق بمدارسهم.
  • من أصل 1193 مدرسة في المنطقة، لا تزال 635 فقط في الخدمة، فيما تضررت 353 أخرى جراء القصف أو تم إخلاؤها، كما تستخدم 205 مدرسة كملاجئ للنازحين.
  • المدارس المتبقية قادرة على استيعاب 300 ألف من أصل 650 ألف طفل يبلغون العمر المناسب للدراسة.
  • خلال الأشهر الأربعة الماضية، أجبر القتال والغارات الجوية الناس على ترك 17 بلدة بالكامل، ونزح قرابة نصف مليون شخص في إدلب.
  • لا تزال البنية التحتية المدنية، بما في ذلك المدارس والمستشفيات، تتعرض للتلف أو الدمار.
  • ندعو جميع الأطراف إلى وقف هذه الحرب على الأطفال.
  • يجب على أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي دعم مشروع القرار الذي يقترح وقف إطلاق النار الذي يمكن أن يضع حدًا للحالة الإنسانية المتدهورة في إدلب.
  • يجب ألا يُسمح للصراع السوري بأن تكون اللحظة التي يصبح فيها انتهاك حقوق الإنسان الأساسية والقوانين الدولية المصممة لحماية الأطفال المعرضين للخطر هو الوضع الطبيعي الجديد.

مسؤولة الملف السوري في المنظمة
  • أبلغنا الأساتذة أن الأهالي يطلبون منهم إغلاق المدارس خشية تعرضها لهجوم.
  • كثير من الأطفال يتعاملون حاليًا مع خسارتهم لمنازلهم، ولا يجدر بهم أن يواجهوا خوفًا آخر حول احتمال أن يخسروا حياتهم إذا حاولوا الدراسة.
  • من المقرر أن تبدأ السنة الدراسية في الأسبوع الأخير من الشهر الجاري، وتعمل وكالات الإغاثة على إنشاء مساحات يمكن للأطفال من خلالها التعلم، لكن هناك حاجة ماسة للتمويل.
  • تم تهجير بعض العائلات حتى 10 مرات، حيث لجأ بعضها إلى المدارس أو المساجد، بينما ينام آخرون في الحقول المفتوحة تحت الأشجار.
  • قبل أيام، ذكرت المنظمة أن لديها تقارير عن مقتل طفل واحد على الأقل يوميًا في آخر 17 يومًا في إدلب، وأن مرافق التعليم والصحة مستمرة في التدهور.
  • المنظمة طالبت جميع الأطراف بوضع سلامة الأطفال أولًا، معبرة عن قلقها العميق من الخطر المستمر على أطفال إدلب.

الأوضاع في إدلب
  • يسود هدوء نسبي منذ نهاية أغسطس/آب، في منطقة إدلب نتيجة وقف لإطلاق النار أعلنت عنه موسكو بعد أكثر من أربعة أشهر من بدأ قوات النظام بدعم روسي تصعيدها العسكري، ما دفع بمئات الآلاف للنزوح من منازلهم.
  • خلال الأسبوعين الأخيرين، تأثرت أربعة منشآت طبية على الأقل في شمال غرب سوريا بالتصعيد، فضلًا عن محطة مياه تخدم أكثر من 80 ألف شخص، وفقًا للأمم المتحدة.
  • تأوي إدلب ومحيطها نحو ثلاثة ملايين نسمة، نصفهم تقريبًا من النازحين.

  • إدلب ومحيطها شمال غرب سوريا، هي آخر منطقة كبيرة تخضع لسيطرة فصائل المعارضة عقب مرور أكثر من ثمانية أعوام على الحرب في سوريا، وبدأت قوات النظام السوري هجومها لاستعادة المنطقة في أبريل/نيسان الماضي. 

  • المحافظة ومحيطها مشمولة باتفاق أبرمته روسيا وتركيا في سوتشي في سبتمبر/أيلول 2018 ونص على إقامة منطقة منزوعة السلاح تفصل بين مواقع سيطرة قوات النظام والفصائل، إلا أنه لم يُستكمل تنفيذه.

  • منذ نهاية أبريل/نيسان، تم توثيق مقتل أكثر من 950 مدنيًا جراء القصف الذي طال بشكل خاص جنوب إدلب وشمال حماة، وترافق مع تقدم ميداني لقوات النظام وسيطرتها على مناطق استراتيجية.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
المزيد من سياسة

قمة العشرين.. ترمب تحدث عن "عمله المذهل" ثم انسحب للعب الغولف

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وهو يلعب الغولف

مصر ترد على الانتقادات الدولية بعد اعتقالها ناشطين حقوقيين

وزير الخارجية المصري سامح شكري (وكالة الأناضول)

الفنان المصري محمد رمضان يحتضن مطربا إسرائيليا في دبي (صور)

محمد رمضان (وسط) مع المطرب الإسرائيلي عومير آدام (يسار)

آخر تطورات انتشار فيروس كورونا حول العالم

حتى مساء السبت، بلغ عدد المصابين بفيروس كورونا حول العالم أكثر من 58 مليون (رويترز)
الأكثر قراءة

محمد بن زايد لأوباما: إذا حكم الإخوان مصر سيسقط 8 قادة عرب

الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق باراك أوباما (يمين) وولي عهد أبو ظبي محمد بن زايد (يسار) (موافع التواصل)

اتصال هاتفي بين الملك سلمان وأردوغان.. هذا ما اتفقا عليه

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والعاهل السعودي الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز (الأناضول)

ماكرون يمهل مسلمي فرنسا 15 يوما

جنرال أرميني ينتقد روسيا ويكشف سبب عدم استخدام طائرات سوخوي ضد أذربيجان

جندي أذري وجندي من قوات حفظ السلام الروسية عند نقطة تفتيش في ضواحي مدينة شوشة (رويترز)