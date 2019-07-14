ترمب يهاجم نائبات بالكونغرس من أصول أجنبية.. وردود: هجوم عنصري

دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عضوات ديموقراطيات في مجلس النواب من أصول أجنبية لم يسمهن الى "العودة" من حيث أتين.

هجوم ترمب دفع مسؤولين ديمقراطيين رفيعين الى نعته بـ"العنصري" المصاب برهاب الأجانب.

التفاصيل

أشار ترمب في تغريدة الى "عضوات كونغرس ديمقراطيات تقدميات"، ما بدا كأنه يقصد مجموعة من الشابات ذوات الاصوات الكثيرة واللواتي دخلن مجلس النواب للمرة الأولى مثل ألكسندريا أوكاسيو-كورتيز من نيويورك والنائبة عن مينيسوتا إلهان عمر ورشيدة طليب من ميشيغن.

لم يعمد ترمب إلى تسمية أي منهن، لكنه قال "إنهن أتين في الأصل من بلدان ذات حكومات كارثية بالمطلق هي الأسوأ والأكثر فسادا وعدم كفاءة في العالم".

اتهم ترمب النساء بأنهن "يخبرن شعب الولايات المتحدة، أعظم وأقوى أمة على الأرض، كيف يجب ان ندير حكومتنا". وأضاف "لماذا لا يعدن ويساعدن في إصلاح الأماكن الفاشلة التي أتين منها حيث تتفشى الجريمة".

كان قد نقل عن ترمب العام الماضي إشارته إلى دول أفريقية بأنها "أوكار قذرة"، إضافة الى كلامه عن "غزو" المهاجرين غير القانونيين.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

ردود

قال مساعد رئيسة مجلس النواب بن راي لويان، المسؤول الأرفع من أصل لاتيني في الكونغرس، لقناة "فوكس نيوز" الأحد "هذه تغريدة عنصرية". وأضاف "هؤلاء مواطنون أمريكيون انتخبوا من قبل ناخبين في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية".

رئيسة مجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي حذّرت حزبها من "خطر" السياسات الليبرالية التي تدفع بها أوكاسيو-كورتيز والنائبات الاخريات، في حال كان الديمقراطيون يأملون بهزيمة ترمب في انتخابات 2020.

بيلوسي انتقدت على موقع تويتر "هجوم" الرئيس، وقالت "أرفض تعليقات ترمب التي تنم عن الرهاب من الأجانب وتهدف إلى تقسيم أمتنا". وأضافت أن تعليقات ترمب تؤكد أن "خطته اجعلوا أميركا عظيمة مجددا كانت دائما حول جعلها بيضاء مجددا".

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019