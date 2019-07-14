ترمب يهاجم نائبات بالكونغرس من أصول أجنبية.. وردود: هجوم عنصري

دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عضوات ديموقراطيات في مجلس النواب من أصول أجنبية لم يسمهن الى "العودة" من حيث أتين.
هجوم ترمب دفع مسؤولين ديمقراطيين رفيعين الى نعته بـ"العنصري" المصاب برهاب الأجانب.
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether!
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019