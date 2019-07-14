البث الحي
ترمب يهاجم نائبات بالكونغرس من أصول أجنبية.. وردود: هجوم عنصري

رئيسة مجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي (يسار) مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
14/7/2019

دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عضوات ديموقراطيات في مجلس النواب من أصول أجنبية لم يسمهن الى "العودة" من حيث أتين.

هجوم ترمب دفع مسؤولين ديمقراطيين رفيعين الى نعته بـ"العنصري" المصاب برهاب الأجانب.

  • أشار ترمب في تغريدة الى "عضوات كونغرس ديمقراطيات تقدميات"، ما بدا كأنه يقصد مجموعة من الشابات ذوات الاصوات الكثيرة واللواتي دخلن مجلس النواب للمرة الأولى مثل ألكسندريا أوكاسيو-كورتيز من نيويورك والنائبة عن مينيسوتا إلهان عمر ورشيدة طليب من ميشيغن.
  • لم يعمد ترمب إلى تسمية أي منهن، لكنه قال "إنهن أتين في الأصل من بلدان ذات حكومات كارثية بالمطلق هي الأسوأ والأكثر فسادا وعدم كفاءة في العالم".
  • اتهم ترمب النساء بأنهن "يخبرن شعب الولايات المتحدة، أعظم وأقوى أمة على الأرض، كيف يجب ان ندير حكومتنا". وأضاف "لماذا لا يعدن ويساعدن في إصلاح الأماكن الفاشلة التي أتين منها حيث تتفشى الجريمة".
  • كان قد نقل عن ترمب العام الماضي إشارته إلى دول أفريقية بأنها "أوكار قذرة"، إضافة الى كلامه عن "غزو" المهاجرين غير القانونيين.

 

  • قال مساعد رئيسة مجلس النواب بن راي لويان، المسؤول الأرفع من أصل لاتيني في الكونغرس، لقناة "فوكس نيوز" الأحد "هذه تغريدة عنصرية". وأضاف "هؤلاء مواطنون أمريكيون انتخبوا من قبل ناخبين في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية".
  • رئيسة مجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي حذّرت حزبها من "خطر" السياسات الليبرالية التي تدفع بها أوكاسيو-كورتيز والنائبات الاخريات، في حال كان الديمقراطيون يأملون بهزيمة ترمب في انتخابات 2020.
  • بيلوسي انتقدت على موقع تويتر "هجوم" الرئيس، وقالت "أرفض تعليقات ترمب التي تنم عن الرهاب من الأجانب وتهدف إلى تقسيم أمتنا". وأضافت أن تعليقات ترمب تؤكد أن "خطته اجعلوا أميركا عظيمة مجددا كانت دائما حول جعلها بيضاء مجددا".

  • أدان مجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية تعليقات ترمب. وقال نهاد عوض المدير التنفيذي للمجلس "من المحزن أن نرى نزيل البيت الابيض ينتقل من دعم وتشجيع الأوصاف العنصرية إلى استخدامها بنفسه". وأضاف "إذا هتف ترمب بالعبارات نفسها في وجه امرأة ترتدي حجابا في وولمارت، فإنه قد يتعرض للاعتقال".
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
