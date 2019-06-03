البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

ترمب يدعو لمقاطعة شركة اتصالات أمريكية للضغط على "سي إن إن"

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
3/6/2019

اقترح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الإثنين، مقاطعة شركة "أيه تي أند تي" للاتصالات لإحداث "تغييرات كبيرة" في شبكة "سي إن إن" التي انتقد تغطيتها تزامنًا مع بدء زيارته إلى بريطانيا.

ترمب يدعو للضغط على "سي إن إن":

  • ترمب كتب على تويتر: أعتقد أنه إذا توقف الناس عن استخدام "أيه تي أند تي" أو الاشتراك فيها، فسيجبرون على إدخال تغييرات كبيرة في "سي إن إن" التي تشير التصنيفات إلى أنها تموت أصلاً.    
  • ترمب: الأمر غير منصف لدرجة كبيرة بوجود أخبار كاذبة سيئة لهذه الدرجة. لماذا لم يتحركوا.
  • ترمب: عندما يشاهد العالم "سي إن إن"، يكوّن تصوراً كاذبًا عن الولايات المتحدة. وهو أمر مؤسف.
  • اشتكى ترمب لدى وصوله إلى بريطانيا من أنه شاهد "سي إن إن" "لمدة قصيرة" كمصدر رئيسي لأخبار الولايات المتحدة لكنه سرعان ما توقف عن مشاهدتها.
  • ترمب: كل الأخبار سلبية وهناك الكثير من الأخبار الكاذبة. أمر سيء جداً بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة.
  • ترمب: تراجع كبير في التصنيفات. لما لا يفعل مالك "أيه تي أند تي" شيئا حيال ذلك.
خلفيات
  • ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يهاجم فيها ترمب أو البيت الأبيض وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية.
  • لطالما انتقد ترمب "سي إن إن" التي استحوذت عليها "أيه تي أند تي" في وقت سابق هذا العام في إطار عملية دمج مع "تايم وارنر".
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
المزيد من سياسة

روسيا تقول إن لقاحها ضد كورونا أرخص من "فايزر" ومودرنا" الأمريكييْن

لقاح "سبوتنيك V" الروسي (رويترز)

الولايات المتحدة تعلن الموعد المتوقع لبدء تلقيح المواطنين ضد كورونا

العالم يتسابق لإنتاج لقاح لكورونا (غيتي)

برلماني ألماني: أمريكا تستخدم "أساليب المافيا"

ميركل (يمين) وترمب (وسط) وماكرون (يسار) في قمة سابقة للناتو (رويترز)

تركيا.. محرك صواريخ محلي الصنع للصناعات الدفاعية بدلا من المستورد (فيديو)

(الجزيرة)
الأكثر قراءة

رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي يوجه إنذارا أخيرا للسيسي (فيديو)

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز ـ أرشيف)

تسريب جديد يكشف "بيت كلب السيسي" داخل قصوره الرئاسية (فيديو)

قارن مغردون بين وضع المعتقلين في السجون والرفاهية التي يتمتع بها كلاب السيسي (مواقع التواصل)

وزيرة وممثلة ووسائل إعلام.. "سيدة المطر" في مصر تحصد تفاعلا واسعا (فيديو)

صورة سيدة المطر حازت على تعاطف واسع على مواقع التواصل (مواقع التواصل)

جنرال أرميني ينتقد روسيا ويكشف سبب عدم استخدام طائرات سوخوي ضد أذربيجان

جندي أذري وجندي من قوات حفظ السلام الروسية عند نقطة تفتيش في ضواحي مدينة شوشة (رويترز)