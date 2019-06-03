ترمب يدعو لمقاطعة شركة اتصالات أمريكية للضغط على "سي إن إن"

اقترح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الإثنين، مقاطعة شركة "أيه تي أند تي" للاتصالات لإحداث "تغييرات كبيرة" في شبكة "سي إن إن" التي انتقد تغطيتها تزامنًا مع بدء زيارته إلى بريطانيا.
I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019