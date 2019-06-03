ترمب يدعو لمقاطعة شركة اتصالات أمريكية للضغط على "سي إن إن"

اقترح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الإثنين، مقاطعة شركة "أيه تي أند تي" للاتصالات لإحداث "تغييرات كبيرة" في شبكة "سي إن إن" التي انتقد تغطيتها تزامنًا مع بدء زيارته إلى بريطانيا.

ترمب يدعو للضغط على "سي إن إن":

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019