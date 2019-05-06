ترمب يقول إن رئاسته "سرقت" ويلمح إلى تعويضه بعامين إضافيين

طرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس الأحد فكرة تمديد فترة ولايته، واشتكى من أن أول عامين من ولايته في البيت الأبيض قد "سرقا" نتيجة تحقيقات المحامي الخاص روبرت مولر.
After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump – no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring. I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup
— Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 5, 2019
Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest ECONOMY and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019
…..The Witch Hunt is over but we will never forget. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019