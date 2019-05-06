ترمب يقول إن رئاسته "سرقت" ويلمح إلى تعويضه بعامين إضافيين

طرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس الأحد فكرة تمديد فترة ولايته، واشتكى من أن أول عامين من ولايته في البيت الأبيض قد "سرقا" نتيجة تحقيقات المحامي الخاص روبرت مولر.

التفاصيل:

جيري فالويل، رئيس جامعة ليبرتي، وهو زعيم ديني محافظ وحليف لترمب، قال في تغريدة على حسابه على تويتر: "أنا الآن أؤيد التعويض. يجب أن يحصل ترمب على عامين يضافا إلى فترته الأولى كتعويض عن الوقت الذي سرقه هذا الانقلاب الفاسد والفاشل".

After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump – no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring. I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 5, 2019

أعاد ترمب نشر تغريدة فالويل وقال معلقا عليها: "رغم النجاح الهائل الذي حققته كرئيس، بما في ذلك ربما الوصول إلى أعظم اقتصاد وأنجح أول عامين لأي رئيس على مدى التاريخ، فقد سرقوا عامين من رئاستي (بسبب ‘وهم التواطؤ’) لن نتمكن من استرجاعهما مطلقا".

Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest ECONOMY and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

يشير ترمب بتعبير "وهم التواطؤ" إلى تحقيق المحقق الخاص روبرت مولر بشأن احتمال وجود تواطؤ بين حملة ترمب وروسيا أثناء الانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2016.

ترمب أضاف في تغريدة أخرى: "المطاردة انتهت. لكننا لن ننسى".

…..The Witch Hunt is over but we will never forget. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

خلفيات