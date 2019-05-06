البث الحي
ترمب يقول إن رئاسته "سرقت" ويلمح إلى تعويضه بعامين إضافيين

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
6/5/2019

طرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس الأحد فكرة تمديد فترة ولايته، واشتكى من أن أول عامين من ولايته في البيت الأبيض قد "سرقا" نتيجة تحقيقات المحامي الخاص روبرت مولر.

  • جيري فالويل، رئيس جامعة ليبرتي، وهو زعيم ديني محافظ وحليف لترمب، قال في تغريدة على حسابه على تويتر: "أنا الآن أؤيد التعويض. يجب أن يحصل ترمب على عامين يضافا إلى فترته الأولى كتعويض عن الوقت الذي سرقه هذا الانقلاب الفاسد والفاشل".

 

  • أعاد ترمب نشر تغريدة فالويل وقال معلقا عليها: "رغم النجاح الهائل الذي حققته كرئيس، بما في ذلك ربما الوصول إلى أعظم اقتصاد وأنجح أول عامين لأي رئيس على مدى التاريخ، فقد سرقوا عامين من رئاستي (بسبب ‘وهم التواطؤ’) لن نتمكن من استرجاعهما مطلقا".

 

  • يشير ترمب بتعبير "وهم التواطؤ" إلى تحقيق المحقق الخاص روبرت مولر بشأن احتمال وجود تواطؤ بين حملة ترمب وروسيا أثناء الانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2016.
  • ترمب أضاف في تغريدة أخرى: "المطاردة انتهت. لكننا لن ننسى".

  • تغريدة ترمب جاءت بعد تصريحات أدلت بها رئيسة مجلس النواب النائبة الديمقراطية نانسي بيلوسي لصحيفة نيويورك تايمز قالت فيها إنها تشعر بالقلق من أن الرئيس ترمب ربما يرفض التخلي عن السلطة طواعية إذا خسر انتخابات عام 2020 بفارق ضئيل.
  • بيلوسي قالت في مقابلتها مع نيويورك تايمز: "إذا فزنا بأربعة مقاعد، بفارق ألف صوت لكل منها، فلن يحترم الانتخابات".
  • تابعت تقول إن ترمب "سيسمم العقل العام، وسيعترض على جميع المنافسات".
