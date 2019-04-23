نصف الأمريكيين يؤيدون دورا أكبر للدين في المجتمع

يؤيد نحو نصف الأمريكيين أن يلعب الدين دورا أكبر في المجتمع الأمريكي، بينما يعارض 18% هذه الفكرة، وفق ما توصلت إليه دراسة لـ"مركز بيو للأبحاث".

أبرز ما توصلت إليه الدراسة

على الرغم من أن هناك فصلا بين الكنيسة والدولة في الولايات المتحدة، يلعب الدين دورا كبيرا في حياة الأمريكيين اليومية، فالرئيس يقسم اليمين مستخدما الإنجيل بينما عبارة "نثق في الله" مطبوعة على أوراق النقد.

في المقابل، عارض 47 % في فرنسا و51% في السويد و45% في هولندا أن يلعب الدين دورا أساسيا في المجتمع، في نتائج معاكسة تقريبا للنتائج الأمريكية.

من بين الدول الـ27 التي تم إجراء البحث فيها عام 2018،

فإن فرنسا (20 %) واليابان (15%) كانتا الدولتان بأدنى النسب من المواطنين الذين يفضلون تقوية دور الدين في المجتمع. جاءت إندونيسيا (85%) وكينيا (74%) وتونس (69 %) في مقدمة الدول التي تؤيد إعطاء مساحة أكبر للدين في المجتمع.

لم تفرّق الدراسة بين الأديان المختلفة.

في الولايات المتحدة ارتفعت نسبة التأييد إلى 61 % بين الأشخاص الذين يبلغون الخمسين من العمر أو أكثر، وانخفضت إلى 39% في الفئة العمرية بين 18 و29 عاما.

أجريت الدراسة بعينة تمثيلية من ألف شخص على الأقل في كل بلد.

People in North America, Europe and Australia are more likely to say religion plays a less important role in their country than it did two decades ago. https://t.co/IS3AeB80YJ pic.twitter.com/HxcFlKCF3q — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 23, 2019

Across 27 surveyed countries, a median of 69% say their nation has become more racially, ethnically and religiously diverse over the past two decades. https://t.co/1jzSMC2oSV pic.twitter.com/mgpnhUM0U5 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 23, 2019