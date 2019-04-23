البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

نصف الأمريكيين يؤيدون دورا أكبر للدين في المجتمع

23/4/2019

يؤيد نحو نصف الأمريكيين أن يلعب الدين دورا أكبر في المجتمع الأمريكي، بينما يعارض 18% هذه الفكرة، وفق ما توصلت إليه دراسة لـ"مركز بيو للأبحاث".

أبرز ما توصلت إليه الدراسة
  • على الرغم من أن هناك فصلا بين الكنيسة والدولة في الولايات المتحدة، يلعب الدين دورا كبيرا في حياة الأمريكيين اليومية، فالرئيس يقسم اليمين مستخدما الإنجيل بينما عبارة "نثق في الله" مطبوعة على أوراق النقد.
  • في المقابل، عارض 47 % في فرنسا و51% في السويد و45% في هولندا أن يلعب الدين دورا أساسيا في المجتمع، في نتائج معاكسة تقريبا للنتائج الأمريكية.
  • من بين الدول الـ27 التي تم إجراء البحث فيها عام 2018،
    فإن فرنسا (20 %) واليابان (15%) كانتا الدولتان بأدنى النسب من المواطنين الذين يفضلون تقوية دور الدين في المجتمع.
  • جاءت إندونيسيا (85%) وكينيا (74%) وتونس (69 %) في مقدمة الدول التي تؤيد إعطاء مساحة أكبر للدين في المجتمع.
  • لم تفرّق الدراسة بين الأديان المختلفة.
  • في الولايات المتحدة ارتفعت نسبة التأييد إلى 61 % بين الأشخاص الذين يبلغون الخمسين من العمر أو أكثر، وانخفضت إلى 39% في الفئة العمرية بين 18 و29 عاما.
  • أجريت الدراسة بعينة تمثيلية من ألف شخص على الأقل في كل بلد.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
المزيد من سياسة

أبي أحمد يمهل قوات تيغراي 72 ساعة

رئيس وزراء إثيوبيا أبي أحمد (رويترز)

أمريكا تنسحب رسميا من معاهدة "الأجواء المفتوحة" الدفاعية

ترمب ينسحب من اتفاقية الأجواء المفتوحة (روتيرز)

تركيا تسجل أكبر حصيلة يومية للمصابين بفيروس كورونا

الشرطة التركية تتابع الالتزام بمتطلبات الوقاية من فيروس كورونا (روتيرز)

أردوغان: تركيا ترى نفسها جزءا من أوربا

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (رويترز)
الأكثر قراءة

رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي يوجه إنذارا أخيرا للسيسي (فيديو)

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز ـ أرشيف)

تسريب جديد يكشف "بيت كلب السيسي" داخل قصوره الرئاسية (فيديو)

قارن مغردون بين وضع المعتقلين في السجون والرفاهية التي يتمتع بها كلاب السيسي (مواقع التواصل)

احتفاء بجُندي لبناني وجه قاذف "آر بي جي" لدبابة إسرائيلية على الحدود (فيديو)

الجندي اللبناني يوجه قاذف RBJ تجاه دبابة إسرائيلية (موافع التواصل)

اتصال هاتفي بين الملك سلمان وأردوغان.. هذا ما اتفقا عليه

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والعاهل السعودي الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز (الأناضول)