سياسة

تركيا ترفض الإملاءات الأمريكية بشأن استيرادها النفط الإيراني

وزير الخارجية التركي مولود تشاووش أوغلو
وزير الخارجية التركي مولود تشاووش أوغلو
22/4/2019

أعلنت تركيا رفضها لقرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إنهاء الإعفاءات لمشتري النفط من إيران بداية من شهر مايو/ أيار المقبل.

التفاصيل:
  • وزير الخارجية التركي مولود تشاووش أوغلو كتب على تويتر "لا نقبل العقوبات الأحادية الجانب ولا الإملاءات المتعلقة بطبيعة العلاقات التي نقيمها مع جيراننا".
  • تشاووش أوغلو: وقف الولايات المتحدة الإعفاءات من حظر استيراد النفط الإيراني لن يخدم السلام والاستقرار الإقليمي.

  • شدد الوزير التركي أن وقف الإعفاء سيضرّ بالشعب الإيراني

  • في نوفمبر/ تشرين ثاني الماضي، فرضت الولايات المتحدة حزمة عقوبات ضد صادرات النفط الإيرانية، لكنها منحت 8 دول إعفاءات من عقوباتها تجاه إيران، وهي: تركيا والصين والهند وإيطاليا، واليونان واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية وتايوان؛ وسمحت لها باستيراد النفط.
منشأة نفط إيرانية
  • في وقت سابق الإثنين، أعلن البيت الأبيض عدم تمديد الإعفاءات لمستوردي النفط الإيراني اعتبارا من مايو/ أيار المقبل.
  • الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب كتب على تويتر أن السعودية ودول أوبك ستقوم بتعويض تدفقات النفط الخام، الذي كانت إيران تضخه للأسواق العالمية.

  • جدد "ترمب" تأكيده على خطأ إدارة الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، في توقيع الاتفاق النووي مع إيران، خلال يوليو/ تموز 2015، الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في يناير/ كانون الثاني 2016.

  • عقب القرار الأمريكي، قال بيان صادر عن وزير الطاقة السعودي خالد الفالح إن بلاده ستنسق مع منتجي النفط الآخرين بما يكفل إتاحة إمدادات كافية للمستهلكين ويضمن عدم اختلال توازن سوق الخام العالمية.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
