تركيا ترفض الإملاءات الأمريكية بشأن استيرادها النفط الإيراني

أعلنت تركيا رفضها لقرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إنهاء الإعفاءات لمشتري النفط من إيران بداية من شهر مايو/ أيار المقبل.

التفاصيل:

The #US decision to end sanctions waivers on #Iran oil imports will not serve regional peace and stability, yet will harm Iranian people. #Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbors. @StateDept @SecPompeo

Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC will more than make up the Oil Flow difference in our now Full Sanctions on Iranian Oil. Iran is being given VERY BAD advice by @JohnKerry and people who helped him lead the U.S. into the very bad Iran Nuclear Deal. Big violation of Logan Act?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019