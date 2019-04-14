تضامن واسع مع إلهان عمر بعد ربط ترمب بينها وهجوم 11 سبتمبر

دافع ديموقراطيون أمريكيون بارزون عن النائبة بالكونغرس إلهان عمر، بعد نشر الرئيس دونالد ترمب صورا لأحداث 11 سبتمبر/أيلول 2001 في هجومه على النائبة المسلمة.
ورغم انتقاد الديموقراطيين أنفسهم لإلهان وإدانتها في فبراير الماضي إثر تغريدات اعتبروها معادية للسامية، إلا أن تغريدة ترمب وحدتهم هذه المرة مرة للدفاع عنها بقوة.
WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019
Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.@IlhanMN’s life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress.
We must speak out.
“First they came…” pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019
After 9/11 we all said we were changed. That we were stronger and more united. That’s what “never forget” was about. Now, a president uses that dark day to incite his base against a member of Congress, as if for sport. As if we learned nothing that day about the workings of hate.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 13, 2019
President Trump's inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric towards Ilhan Omar is jeopardizing her safety. He is deliberately putting her and all Muslim Americans in harm's way.
— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) April 13, 2019
My sister in service @IlhanMN is on my heart tonight. The occupant of the @WhiteHouse is putting her, her family, her team & Muslim Americans across the country in jeopardy. It’s unconscionable and I’m furious #IStandWithIlhan
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 13, 2019
Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019
The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019
https://twitter.com/seanhannity/status/1116359368981794819?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw