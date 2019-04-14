البث الحي
تضامن واسع مع إلهان عمر بعد ربط ترمب بينها وهجوم 11 سبتمبر

النائبة الديموقراطية المسلمة بالكونغرس الأمريكي, إلهان عمر
14/4/2019

دافع ديموقراطيون أمريكيون بارزون عن النائبة بالكونغرس إلهان عمر، بعد نشر الرئيس دونالد ترمب صورا لأحداث 11 سبتمبر/أيلول 2001 في هجومه على النائبة المسلمة.

ورغم انتقاد الديموقراطيين أنفسهم لإلهان وإدانتها في فبراير الماضي إثر تغريدات اعتبروها معادية للسامية، إلا أن تغريدة ترمب وحدتهم هذه المرة مرة للدفاع عنها بقوة.  

التفاصيل:
  • أعضاء ديموقراطيون بالكونغرس انتقدوا ترمب لنشره تغريدة مصحوبة بلقطات لهجمات 11 سبتمبر/أيلول 2001 ومقطع مصور للنائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر يوحي بأنها تستهين بتلك الهجمات.

  • إلهان قالت في تغريدة على تويتر أمس السبت "لا يمكن لأي شخص، بصرف النظر عن مدى فساده وحماقته وخبثه، أن يهدد حبي الراسخ لأمريكا".
  • النائبتان آيانا بريسلي، وألكساندريا أوكاسيو كورتيز، اتهمتا في تغريدات على تويتر، ترمب بنشر الإسلاموفوبيا وتعريض سلامة إلهان عمر للخطر.

  • المرشحون الديمقراطيون للرئاسة بمن فيهم السيناتور إليزابيث وارن وبيرني ساندرز، وكذلك بيت بوتيغ، وجوليان كاسترو، وجاي إنسلي، دافعوا جميعهم عن إلهان.

  • رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي انتقدت تغريدة ترمب ضد إلهان عمر، وكتبت في بيان على تويتر "ذكرى 11 سبتمبر/أيلول مقدسة وأي مناقشة لها ينبغي أن تتم باحترام كامل. ينبغي للرئيس ألا يستخدم الصور المؤلمة (لهجمات) 11 سبتمبر من أجل هجوم سياسي". 

  • السيناتور الديمقراطي بيرني ساندرز كتب على تويتر: إن إلهان عمر قائدة تتسم بالقوة والشجاعة، ولن تتراجع أمام عنصرية وكراهية ترمب ولا نحن كذلك. يجب أن تتوقف هذه الهجمات المثيرة للاشمئزاز والخطيرة ضدها.

  • العضوة الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ إليزابيث وارن -التي أعلنت ترشحها للرئاسة- قالت إن الرئيس يحرض على العنف ضد عضوة بالكونغرس، بل وضد مجموعة كاملة من الأمريكيين بناء على دينهم.
  • إليزابيث وارن: هذا أمر مثير للاشمئزاز ومخز، وأي سياسي منتخب يرفض التنديد بذلك يشترك في المسؤولية عن هذه.

تضامن مع إلهان:
  • العديد من النشطاء الأمريكيين تفاعلوا مع إلهان عمر ضد ما سمّوه بالحملة الشرسة والتحريضية التي يقودها الرئيس دونالد ترمب ضد النائبة المسلمة ذات الأصول الصومالية.
  • النشطاء أطلقوا وسم "أتضامن مع إلهان" الذي تصدر قائمة التداول الأمريكية على تويتر، إذ انتقد نشطاء الحملة واعتبروا أن ما يقوم به ترمب يدعم الإسلاموفوبيا وكراهية المسلمين في الولايات المتحدة والغرب.
  • لم يكتف النشطاء بالردود على ترمب بالتغريدات، فقد أعاد مغردون تداول فيديو لترمب يعود لعام 2016 يسترجع فيه الأيام الخوالي في أمريكا كما يراها. والفيديو هو مقطع من إعلان فيلم "الثالث عشر" الوثائقي الذي تناول تاريخ عدم المساواة العرقية بالولايات المتحدة.
  • الحقوقي أرجون سيثي، اتهم ترمب بالتحريض على الجالية المسلمة بأكملها في الخارج وليس فقط إلهان "وهو يفعل ذلك بعد أسابيع فقط من مذبحة نيوزيلندا".
  • المحلل اليهودي تشارلز غابا وصف ما يحصل ضد إلهان بالأمر المروع، فيما حذرت الناشطة بريتاني باكنيت من أن يصيب إلهان أي مكروه بسبب تحريض ترمب المستمر.
  • الكاتبة ناتاشا روثويل: فيديو دونالد ترامب هو بمثابة دعوة لحمل السلاح، إنه يحرض على العنف ويذكي كراهية الأجانب، ويشجع الإسلاموفوبيا ويدعو قاعدته القومية البيضاء إلى مهاجمة امرأة ذات بشرة سمراء لأنه يعتقد أنه متفوق وراثيًا عليها.

خلفيات:
  • ترمب أثار ضجة بعد نشره فيديو للنائبة الديمقراطية المسلمة إلهان عمر -على حسابه الخاص في تويتر- على خلفية كلمة ألقتها إلهان حديثا تطرقت فيها لأحداث 11 سبتمبر 2001.
  • المقطع المصور حمل لقطات إخبارية لهجمات 11 سبتمبر/أيلول ومعها مقطع من كلمة لإلهان عمر أدلت بها الشهر الماضي ووصفت فيها الهجوم الإرهابي بأن "بعض الناس قاموا بشيء ما". وصدَر ترامب التغريدة بعبارة "لن ننسى أبدا".
  • ترمب هاجم أكثر من مرة إلهان عمر، وقال في تغريدة "لن ننسى أبدا!"، وأرفقها بمقطع فيديو لإلهان عمر أثناء كلمتها بمجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية (كير) الأسبوع الماضي.
  • في كلمتها أمام جماعة إسلامية للحقوق المدنية قالت النائبة إن المسلمين "يعيشون كمواطنين من الدرجة الثانية وبصراحة لقد سئمت من ذلك، ويفترض أن كل مسلم في هذا البلد قد سئم من ذلك".
  • كلمة إلهان عمر قد أثارت غضب الجمهوريين، وقال نواب من الحزب الجمهوري الذي ينتمي إليه ترمب، إن إلهان تقلل من هجمات 11 سبتمبر، بينما قال منتقدو الرئيس إنه اقتطع كلمات النائبة من سياقها لتأجيج المشاعر المناهضة للمسلمين.
  • في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2018 فازت إلهان عمر المسلمة ذات الأصول الصومالية بعضوية مجلس النواب الأمريكي، كما فازت في الانتخابات ذاتها رشيدة طليب، وهي مسلمة فلسطينية الأصل.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + صحف أجنبية + وكالات
