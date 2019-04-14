تضامن واسع مع إلهان عمر بعد ربط ترمب بينها وهجوم 11 سبتمبر

دافع ديموقراطيون أمريكيون بارزون عن النائبة بالكونغرس إلهان عمر، بعد نشر الرئيس دونالد ترمب صورا لأحداث 11 سبتمبر/أيلول 2001 في هجومه على النائبة المسلمة.

ورغم انتقاد الديموقراطيين أنفسهم لإلهان وإدانتها في فبراير الماضي إثر تغريدات اعتبروها معادية للسامية، إلا أن تغريدة ترمب وحدتهم هذه المرة مرة للدفاع عنها بقوة.

التفاصيل:

أعضاء ديموقراطيون بالكونغرس انتقدوا ترمب لنشره تغريدة مصحوبة بلقطات لهجمات 11 سبتمبر/أيلول 2001 ومقطع مصور للنائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر يوحي بأنها تستهين بتلك الهجمات.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

إلهان قالت في تغريدة على تويتر أمس السبت "لا يمكن لأي شخص، بصرف النظر عن مدى فساده وحماقته وخبثه، أن يهدد حبي الراسخ لأمريكا".

النائبتان آيانا بريسلي، وألكساندريا أوكاسيو كورتيز، اتهمتا في تغريدات على تويتر، ترمب بنشر الإسلاموفوبيا وتعريض سلامة إلهان عمر للخطر.

Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.@IlhanMN’s life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress. We must speak out. “First they came…” pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019

المرشحون الديمقراطيون للرئاسة بمن فيهم السيناتور إليزابيث وارن وبيرني ساندرز، وكذلك بيت بوتيغ، وجوليان كاسترو، وجاي إنسلي، دافعوا جميعهم عن إلهان.

After 9/11 we all said we were changed. That we were stronger and more united. That’s what “never forget” was about. Now, a president uses that dark day to incite his base against a member of Congress, as if for sport. As if we learned nothing that day about the workings of hate. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 13, 2019

President Trump's inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric towards Ilhan Omar is jeopardizing her safety. He is deliberately putting her and all Muslim Americans in harm's way. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) April 13, 2019

رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي انتقدت تغريدة ترمب ضد إلهان عمر، وكتبت في بيان على تويتر "ذكرى 11 سبتمبر/أيلول مقدسة وأي مناقشة لها ينبغي أن تتم باحترام كامل. ينبغي للرئيس ألا يستخدم الصور المؤلمة (لهجمات) 11 سبتمبر من أجل هجوم سياسي".

My sister in service @IlhanMN is on my heart tonight. The occupant of the @WhiteHouse is putting her, her family, her team & Muslim Americans across the country in jeopardy. It’s unconscionable and I’m furious #IStandWithIlhan — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 13, 2019

السيناتور الديمقراطي بيرني ساندرز كتب على تويتر: إن إلهان عمر قائدة تتسم بالقوة والشجاعة، ولن تتراجع أمام عنصرية وكراهية ترمب ولا نحن كذلك. يجب أن تتوقف هذه الهجمات المثيرة للاشمئزاز والخطيرة ضدها.

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

العضوة الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ إليزابيث وارن -التي أعلنت ترشحها للرئاسة- قالت إن الرئيس يحرض على العنف ضد عضوة بالكونغرس، بل وضد مجموعة كاملة من الأمريكيين بناء على دينهم.

إليزابيث وارن: هذا أمر مثير للاشمئزاز ومخز، وأي سياسي منتخب يرفض التنديد بذلك يشترك في المسؤولية عن هذه.

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019

تضامن مع إلهان:

العديد من النشطاء الأمريكيين تفاعلوا مع إلهان عمر ضد ما سمّوه بالحملة الشرسة والتحريضية التي يقودها الرئيس دونالد ترمب ضد النائبة المسلمة ذات الأصول الصومالية.

النشطاء أطلقوا وسم "أتضامن مع إلهان" الذي تصدر قائمة التداول الأمريكية على تويتر، إذ انتقد نشطاء الحملة واعتبروا أن ما يقوم به ترمب يدعم الإسلاموفوبيا وكراهية المسلمين في الولايات المتحدة والغرب.

لم يكتف النشطاء بالردود على ترمب بالتغريدات، فقد أعاد مغردون تداول فيديو لترمب يعود لعام 2016 يسترجع فيه الأيام الخوالي في أمريكا كما يراها. والفيديو هو مقطع من إعلان فيلم "الثالث عشر" الوثائقي الذي تناول تاريخ عدم المساواة العرقية بالولايات المتحدة.

الحقوقي أرجون سيثي، اتهم ترمب بالتحريض على الجالية المسلمة بأكملها في الخارج وليس فقط إلهان "وهو يفعل ذلك بعد أسابيع فقط من مذبحة نيوزيلندا".

المحلل اليهودي تشارلز غابا وصف ما يحصل ضد إلهان بالأمر المروع، فيما حذرت الناشطة بريتاني باكنيت من أن يصيب إلهان أي مكروه بسبب تحريض ترمب المستمر.

الكاتبة ناتاشا روثويل: فيديو دونالد ترامب هو بمثابة دعوة لحمل السلاح، إنه يحرض على العنف ويذكي كراهية الأجانب، ويشجع الإسلاموفوبيا ويدعو قاعدته القومية البيضاء إلى مهاجمة امرأة ذات بشرة سمراء لأنه يعتقد أنه متفوق وراثيًا عليها.

خلفيات: