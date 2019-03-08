مادورو عن انقطاع الكهرباء: مؤامرة إمبريالية

ألقى رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو في وقت متأخر أمس الخميس باللوم على "الإمبريالية الأمريكية" في انقطاع التيار الكهربي لفترات طويلة في البلاد، والذي أثر على أجزاء واسعة من فنزويلا.

التفاصيل

The power outage and the devastation hurting ordinary Venezuelans is not because of the USA. It’s not because of Colombia. It’s not Ecuador or Brazil, Europe or anywhere else. Power shortages and starvation are the result of the Maduro regime’s incompetence.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 8, 2019