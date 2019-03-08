مادورو عن انقطاع الكهرباء: مؤامرة إمبريالية

ألقى رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو في وقت متأخر أمس الخميس باللوم على "الإمبريالية الأمريكية" في انقطاع التيار الكهربي لفترات طويلة في البلاد، والذي أثر على أجزاء واسعة من فنزويلا.
La guerra eléctrica anunciada y dirigida por el imperialismo estadounidense en contra de nuestro pueblo será derrotada. Nada ni nadie podrá vencer al pueblo de Bolívar y Chávez. ¡Máxima unidad de los patriotas!
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 8, 2019
The power outage and the devastation hurting ordinary Venezuelans is not because of the USA. It’s not because of Colombia. It’s not Ecuador or Brazil, Europe or anywhere else. Power shortages and starvation are the result of the Maduro regime’s incompetence.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 8, 2019
No food. No medicine. Now, no power. Next, no Maduro.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 8, 2019
11 PM.
22 estados sin luz.
6 horas #SinLuz, en Caracas es un récord.
Caos, preocupación e indignación.
Este apagón evidencia la ineficiencia del usurpador. La recuperación del sector eléctrico y del país pasa por el cese de la usurpación. pic.twitter.com/cC8PVT3qyg
— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) March 8, 2019
Tonight the “Baghdad Bob” of #Caracas @jorgerpsuv revealed I caused the nationwide & ongoing electric power outage in #Venezuela.
My apologies to people of Venezuela. I must have pressed the wrong thing on the “electronic attack” app I downloaded from Apple. My bad. https://t.co/5oZURMSnrB
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 8, 2019