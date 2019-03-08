البث الحي
سياسة

مادورو عن انقطاع الكهرباء: مؤامرة إمبريالية

الجيش الفنزويلي كرر تأكيد ولائه "الذي لا يتزعزع" للرئيس نيكولا مادورو
الجيش الفنزويلي كرر تأكيد ولائه "الذي لا يتزعزع" للرئيس نيكولا مادورو
8/3/2019

ألقى رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو في وقت متأخر أمس الخميس باللوم على "الإمبريالية الأمريكية" في انقطاع التيار الكهربي لفترات طويلة في البلاد، والذي أثر على أجزاء واسعة من فنزويلا.

التفاصيل
  • غرد مادورو على موقع تويتر قائلا إن انقطاع التيار هو نتيجة "للحرب الكهربائية التي أعلنتها، وتديرها الإمبريالية الأمريكية ضد شعبنا".

  • رد وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة مايك بومبيو عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أيضا حيث كتب إن "انقطاع التيار الكهربي والدمار الذي يؤذي الشخص العادي في فنزويلا ليس بسبب الولايات المتحدة". وأضاف "إن انقطاع الكهرباء والجوع هما نتيجة انعدام الكفاءة لدى نظام مادورو".

  • بومبيو تابع في تغريدة أخرى "لا طعام، لا دواء، والآن لا كهرباء. بعد ذلك لا مادورو".

  •  قال رئيس الجمعية الوطنية (البرلمان)، زعيم المعارضة خوان غوايدو الذي كان أعلن نفسه رئيسا مؤقتا للبلاد، إن التيار الكهربي مقطوع عن 23 ولاية من الولايات الـ 24 في فنزويلا، مضيفا أن العاصمة كاراكاس سجلت انقطاع الكهرباء "لفترة قياسية" وصلت إلى ست ساعات.
  • غرد جوايدو على تويتر قائلا "انقطاع التيار دليل على انعدام كفاءة المغتصب" في إشارة إلى مادورو.

  • قال وزير الاتصالات والإعلام في فنزويلا خورخي رودريغيز لمحطة إذاعة "تليسور" الحكومية إن عشر ولايات قد تأثرت بانقطاع التيار الكهربي، الذي وصفه بأنه "تخريب كهربي غاشم". وأضاف أنه تم إعادة التيار لثلاث ولايات، وأنه سيعود إلى باقي أنحاء البلاد خلال الساعات القادمة.
  • اتهم رودريغيز السناتور الأمريكي ماركو روبيو بالتورط في "التخريب"، حيث كان "تنبأ" بحدوث انقطاع التيار حتى قبل أن يحدث ذلك.
  • رد روبيو بتغريدة على تويتر جاء فيها "أعتذر لشعب فنزويلا"، مضيفا في نبرة ساخرة "يبدو أنني ضغطت على الأمر الخطأ في تطبيق "الهجوم الإلكتروني" الذي قمت بتحميله من آبل على جهاز آي باد الخاص بي".

أزمات متفاقمة
  • تواجه فنزويلا أزمة اقتصادية طاحنة حيث يعاني كثير من سكان البلاد من نقص حاد في المواد الغذائية والادوية كما فر الملايين إلى خارج البلاد.
  • تشهد فنزويلا توترا متصاعدا منذ 23 يناير / كانون الأول الماضي، إثر إعلان غوايدو نفسه رئيسا انتقاليا للبلاد.
  • سرعان ما اعترف الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، بـ"غوايدو"، رئيسا انتقاليا لفنزويلا، وتبعته كندا ودول من أمريكا اللاتينية وأوربا.
  • في المقابل، أيدت بلدان بينها روسيا وتركيا والمكسيك وبوليفيا شرعية الرئيس الحالي نيكولاس مادورو، الذي أدى في 10 يناير المنصرم، اليمين الدستورية رئيسا لفترة جديدة من 6 سنوات.
  • على خلفية ذلك، أعلن مادورو، قطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع الولايات المتحدة، واتهمها بالتدبير لمحاولة انقلاب ضده، وأمهل الدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين 72 ساعة لمغادرة البلاد.
المصدر : وكالات
المزيد من سياسة

الكشف عن منظومة اتصالات جديدة للجيش التركي.. هذه قدراتها (صور)

يمكن للمنظومة أن توفر الخدمة لـ150 مستخدما في آن واحد مع الحفاظ على ميزة التشفير بين الأطراف المتراسلة (الأناضول)

بتهمة الإساءة للمصريين.. محاكمة عاجلة لمحمد رمضان

إثر اغتيال والده.. نجل الأخ غير الشقيق لزعيم كوريا الشمالية تحت حماية المخابرات الأمريكية

نظراً لصلة القرابة يعدّ "هان سول" من المرشحين لزعامة كوريا الشمالية في حال شهدت تغيراً في الحكم (رويترز)

النائب العام: لا يوجد اعتقال ولا إخفاء قسري في مصر

صورة من داخل أحد السجون المصرية (الجزيرة - أرشيف)
الأكثر قراءة

رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي يوجه إنذارا أخيرا للسيسي (فيديو)

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز ـ أرشيف)

انتقادات حادة في الجزائر لتصريحات ماكرون عن الرئيس تبون

الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون (رويترز)

مصر.. مرتضى منصور يهاجم أحمد موسى (فيديو)

(الجزيرة)

تسريب جديد يكشف "بيت كلب السيسي" داخل قصوره الرئاسية (فيديو)

قارن مغردون بين وضع المعتقلين في السجون والرفاهية التي يتمتع بها كلاب السيسي (مواقع التواصل)