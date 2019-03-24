سيناتور أمريكي يزور مركزا إسلاميا ويدعو لمواجهة الكراهية

قال عضو مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي بيرني ساندرز إنه يجب على الأمريكيين "الوقوف ضد الكراهية من كل الأشكال".
I’m honored to speak at the Islamic Center of Southern California this morning. Together we will stand against hate, bigotry, xenophobia and racism. We will create a world based on love and justice. https://t.co/1IJUyuoRwV
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 23, 2019
In this difficult moment, where we see a rise in hate crimes and a growing tendency toward authoritarianism, now is the time for everybody to come together and to show the world that love will conquer hate. pic.twitter.com/qwUXZKdaoF
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 23, 2019
خلال عمله رئيسا لبلدية برلينغتون، سجل ساندرز، ألبوما غنائيا تحت عنوان "سننتصر".