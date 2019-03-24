سيناتور أمريكي يزور مركزا إسلاميا ويدعو لمواجهة الكراهية

قال عضو مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي بيرني ساندرز إنه يجب على الأمريكيين "الوقوف ضد الكراهية من كل الأشكال".

التفاصيل:

I’m honored to speak at the Islamic Center of Southern California this morning. Together we will stand against hate, bigotry, xenophobia and racism. We will create a world based on love and justice. https://t.co/1IJUyuoRwV

In this difficult moment, where we see a rise in hate crimes and a growing tendency toward authoritarianism, now is the time for everybody to come together and to show the world that love will conquer hate. pic.twitter.com/qwUXZKdaoF

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 23, 2019