سيناتور أمريكي يزور مركزا إسلاميا ويدعو لمواجهة الكراهية

ساندرز خلال زيارته للمركز الإسلامي
24/3/2019

قال عضو مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي بيرني ساندرز إنه يجب على الأمريكيين "الوقوف ضد الكراهية من كل الأشكال".

التفاصيل:
  • تصريحات ساندرز، الذي يسعى للحصول على ترشيح الحزب الديمقراطي لانتخابات الرئاسة الأمريكية 2020، جاءت خلال زيارة إلى المركز الإسلامي لجنوب كاليفورنيا في مدينة لوس أنجليس لتأبين ضحايا مجزرة المسجدين في نيوزيلندا.
  • ساندرز قال إنه شعر "بالصدمة والتقزز" من الهجوم على المسجدين".
  • ساندرز: كرئيس للولايات المتحدة، لن يكون لدي كلمات لطيفة أقولها للزعماء المتسلطين حول العالم، الذين يحتضنون التعصب والكراهية.
  • ساندرز: معا سنجعل الولايات المتحدة زعيمة للعالم في الحرب من أجل الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان.
  • ساندرز كتب على تويتر: تشرفت بالحديث في المركز الإسلامي في جنوب كاليفورنيا، سنقف ضد التعصب وكراهية الأجانب والعنصرية.
  • سنبني عالما أسس على الحب والعدل.

  • ساندرز: في هذه اللحظة الصعبة، نرى ارتفاعا في جرائم الكراهية ونزعة متزايدة |إلى التسلط، حان الوقت ليتجمع الكل ونظهر للعالم أن الحب يقهر الكراهية.

خلفية:
  • ساندرز يسعى للحصول على ترشيح الحزب الديمقراطي لانتخابات الرئاسة الأمريكية القادمة 2020، بالرغم من أنه عضو مستقل في المجلس الشيوخ.
  • محاولة ساندرز، 77عاما، تأتي بالرغم من خسارته محاولة الفوز بترشيح الحزب في انتخابات عام 2016 أمام هيلاري كلينتون.
  • أعضاء في الحزب الديمقراطي انتقدوا ساندرز، لإصراره على تقديم نفسه كمرشح مستقل وإعلانه عدم رغبته في الانضمام إلى الحزب.
  • حسب موقع أكسيوس الأمريكي، كشف استطلاع للرأي أن 43 من 76 زعيما من الحزب الديمقراطي في ولاية أيوا يؤيدون أن يكون المرشح صغيرا في السن.
  • في عام 1990 فاز ساندرز، وهو رئيس سابق لبلدية برلينغتون بولاية فيرمونت، بمقعد في مجلس النواب الأمريكي مما جعله في ذلك الحين أول مستقل يُنتخب في المجلس منذ 40 عاما.
  • في عام 2006، فاز بمقعد في مجلس الشيوخ عن ولاية فيرمونت، وفي العام الماضي فاز بفترة ثالثة مدتها ست سنوات.

  • خلال عمله رئيسا لبلدية برلينغتون، سجل ساندرز، ألبوما غنائيا تحت عنوان "سننتصر".

المصدر : موقع أكسيوس + وكالات
