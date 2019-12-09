بريطانيا: التحقيق في وفاة طفلة لاجئة بسبب التنمر

قالت صحيفة "ذا غارديان" البريطانية أن السلطات البريطانية بدأت الإثنين تحقيقا في قضية الطفلة الصومالية "شكري عبدي" التي عثر على جثتها في نهر شمالي إنجلترا في يونيو/حزيران الماضي.

التفاصيل

قالت الصحيفة إن السلطات رفضت فتح تحقيق في غرق عبدي، 12 عاما، بالرغم من رواية شهود عيان بضربها من قبل 4 فتيات كن مع الطفلة قبل غرقها في النهر.

أوضحت الصحيفة أن أهل الطفلة، التي لجأت إلى بريطانيا قبل عام بصحبة والدتها وإخوتها، استمروا في المطالبة بفتح التحقيق ونظموا عدة وقفات الأمر الذي دفع السلطات لفتح التحقيق.

نقلت الصحيفة عن أسرة شكري أنها تعرضت للتنمر في مدرستها، واتهمت عائلتها المدرسة بعدم التحقيق في الأمر.

تفاعل متضامنون مع الطفلة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ونددوا بتأخر السلطات عن النظر في القضية.

Six months on and they're just considering this now. #JusticeForShukriAbdi https://t.co/SZTwsOXrbT — Hanan | حنان (@hananbihi) December 9, 2019

£11 million has been spent looking for Madeleine McCann, a white middle-class blonde girl. Yet when it comes to the case of a Shukri Abdi, a Somali refugee suspected of being murdered and drowned, the police refuse to reopen an investigation despite there being eye witnesses pic.twitter.com/QTHRPbfl8k — muslim daily ❁ (@BirdsOfJannah) July 8, 2019