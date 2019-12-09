البث الحي
بريطانيا: التحقيق في وفاة طفلة لاجئة بسبب التنمر

الطفلة الصومالية شكري عبدي
9/12/2019

قالت صحيفة "ذا غارديان" البريطانية أن السلطات البريطانية بدأت الإثنين تحقيقا في قضية الطفلة الصومالية "شكري عبدي" التي عثر على جثتها في نهر شمالي إنجلترا في يونيو/حزيران الماضي.

  • قالت الصحيفة إن السلطات رفضت فتح تحقيق في غرق عبدي، 12 عاما، بالرغم من رواية شهود عيان بضربها من قبل 4 فتيات كن مع الطفلة قبل غرقها في النهر.
  • أوضحت الصحيفة أن أهل الطفلة، التي لجأت إلى بريطانيا قبل عام بصحبة والدتها وإخوتها، استمروا في المطالبة بفتح التحقيق ونظموا عدة وقفات الأمر الذي دفع السلطات لفتح التحقيق.
  • نقلت الصحيفة عن أسرة شكري أنها تعرضت للتنمر في مدرستها، واتهمت عائلتها المدرسة بعدم التحقيق في الأمر.
  • تفاعل متضامنون مع الطفلة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ونددوا بتأخر السلطات عن النظر في القضية.

 

 

 

المصدر : الجزيرة
